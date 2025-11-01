A 41-year-old man on Saturday killed by his co-worker following a dispute over switching off the lights at a rented office in Bengaluru.

Police said the incident took place around 1:30 am at the office of Data Digital Bank, a company involved in storing movie shooting videos.

The victim was identified as Bheemesh Babu, a native of Chitradurga district. According to police, a heated argument broke out between two night-shift employees over turning off the lights. In a fit of rage, Somala Vamshi (24), a native of Vijayawada, struck Bheemesh on the forehead with a dumbbell, killing him instantly.

After the incident, the accused walked to the Govindraj Nagar police station and surrendered.

Police have registered a case of murder and arrested the accused. Further investigation is underway.

ALSO READ: Light Switch Dispute Turns Deadly: Man Kills Co-Worker With Dumbbell In Bengaluru