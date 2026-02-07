LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
faridabad abbas araghchi Anwar Ibrahim bcci India US trade deal BCB Aksai chin Balochistan desert viral clip faridabad abbas araghchi Anwar Ibrahim bcci India US trade deal BCB Aksai chin Balochistan desert viral clip faridabad abbas araghchi Anwar Ibrahim bcci India US trade deal BCB Aksai chin Balochistan desert viral clip faridabad abbas araghchi Anwar Ibrahim bcci India US trade deal BCB Aksai chin Balochistan desert viral clip
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
faridabad abbas araghchi Anwar Ibrahim bcci India US trade deal BCB Aksai chin Balochistan desert viral clip faridabad abbas araghchi Anwar Ibrahim bcci India US trade deal BCB Aksai chin Balochistan desert viral clip faridabad abbas araghchi Anwar Ibrahim bcci India US trade deal BCB Aksai chin Balochistan desert viral clip faridabad abbas araghchi Anwar Ibrahim bcci India US trade deal BCB Aksai chin Balochistan desert viral clip
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals > Madhya Pradesh Horror: Father, Son Among 3 Killed While Giving Wedding Invites As Speeding Audi Leaves Bike ‘Completely Crushed’

Madhya Pradesh Horror: Father, Son Among 3 Killed While Giving Wedding Invites As Speeding Audi Leaves Bike ‘Completely Crushed’

A speeding Audi rammed into a motorcycle in Rewa, Madhya Pradesh, killing three people, including a father and his son, who were out distributing wedding invitation cards. Police have detained the car driver and started an investigation.

Madhya Pradesh Crash Leaves Three Dead (Image: AI-generated)
Madhya Pradesh Crash Leaves Three Dead (Image: AI-generated)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: February 7, 2026 20:36:47 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Madhya Pradesh Horror: Father, Son Among 3 Killed While Giving Wedding Invites As Speeding Audi Leaves Bike ‘Completely Crushed’

A tragic accident took place in Madhya Pradesh which killed three people, that includes a father and his son. The incident took place on Friday in Rewa district. The family was out distributing wedding invitation cards when a speeding Audi car struck their motorcycle with terrible force and left them dead at the spot. The victims were identified as Bhagwat Vishwakarma, his younger son Rahul, and another family member who was with them, police said.

The Madhya Pradesh crash happened on a highway near Koshta village in Rewa. Reports say that the family had been riding on a single motorcycle when the luxury car which was driving at very high speed, hit them head-on. The impact was so severe that the bike was completely crushed, and the three victims had no chance of survival, police said.

Wedding Invitation Trip Ends in Tragedy in Madhya Pradesh

The victims had stepped out to deliver wedding invitation cards because Bhagwat’s eldest son was getting married on February 24. They had just handed an invitation card to a relative and were heading to meet other family members when the accident occurred, officials said.

You Might Be Interested In

According to reports, Raipur Karchulian police station in-charge Vijay Singh described the moment of impact. “A speeding Audi car coming from the Raipur Karchulian side hit their motorcycle. The impact was so severe that the bike was completely crushed,” he said.

After the Madhya Pradesh crash, panic spread quickly. Eyewitnesses said people rushed to the site and alerted police. The victims were taken immediately to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared all three brought dead.

Audi Driver Detained, Investigation On

Police have detained the driver of the Audi and seized the car. Police further registered a case and have started an investigation to determine the exact cause of the Madhya Pradesh crash. Police are trying to assess if the vehicle was overspeeding and if negligence played a role.

Accidents like the Madhya Pradesh crash are not isolated. There have been other such accidents in other parts of the country as well, where speeding vehicles have also caused fatal road tragedies. Recently, in Uttar Pradesh’s Hardoi, a dumper truck hit a motorcycle at high speed which killed three family members. Similarly in Bareilly, a speeding car rammed into a wedding procession and killed several teens.

Also Read: Sholay Drama In UP: Pratapgarh Teen Goes To Meet Girlfriend, Gets Beaten, 15-Year-Old Climbs 11,000-Volt Power Line, Refuses To Come Down Until Married To His Love – Watch

First published on: Feb 7, 2026 8:36 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Car Accidentlatest newsregional news

RELATED News

Sub-Contractor Arrested After 25-Year-Old Dies In Janakpuri Delhi Jal Board Pit, Police Say He ‘Came To The Pit But Did Not Investigate’

Major Railway Disruption: 88 Mumbai Local Trains To Be Suspended For 3 Months | Check Affected Routes And What Commuters Can Expect

Mandsaur Horror: Son Kills Stepmother Over Father’s Third Marriage, BJP Councillor’s Wife Stabbed To Death; Her Minor Daughter Identifies Accused

Attention Commuters! Railways To Stop Mumbai’s Goregaon-CSMT Local Trains Services For 3 Months | Check Routes, Reason And Impact

Who Were The Three Naxals Killed During Maharashtra Police Anti Maoist Operation? Camps Destroyed But C-60 Commando Loses His Life

LATEST NEWS

Agni Dev Chopra, Son Of Munna Bhai MBBS Producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Registers For PSL 2026 Auction After Playing In Ranji Trophy And SMAT

Anaganaga Oka Raju OTT Release Date Confirmed: When And Where To Watch Naveen Polishetty’s Telugu Comedy-Drama Online

Madhya Pradesh Horror: Father, Son Among 3 Killed While Giving Wedding Invites As Speeding Audi Leaves Bike ‘Completely Crushed’

IND vs USA: ‘Aadhaar Card vs Green Card’ Memes Go Viral on Social Media After Team India’s Shocking Collapse in T20 World Cup 2026 Opener at Wankhede

Bike Lovers, Take Note! Harley-Davidson To Get Cheaper In India After Zero-Duty Nod In India-US Trade Deal; Here’s Why

Surajkund Mela Accident: Cop Dies, 13 Injured As Tsunami Swing Collapses In Faridabad

‘Huge Meltdown…’: Salman Khan At RSS Vyakhyanmala, Bollywood Superstar Attends Sangh’s 100-Year Event In Mumbai, Social Media Reacts

‘Bhaichara on Top’: Ayush Mhatre Praises Vaibhav Suryavanshi After India U19 World Cup 2026 Win | WATCH Viral Video

Good News For Travellers: 42-km NHAI Highway To Cut Dehradun-Mussoorie Travel Time To Just 30 Minutes- What You Need To Know

Barcelona Officially Withdraw From European Super League, Leaving Real Madrid Alone in Challenge Against UEFA

Madhya Pradesh Horror: Father, Son Among 3 Killed While Giving Wedding Invites As Speeding Audi Leaves Bike ‘Completely Crushed’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Madhya Pradesh Horror: Father, Son Among 3 Killed While Giving Wedding Invites As Speeding Audi Leaves Bike ‘Completely Crushed’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Madhya Pradesh Horror: Father, Son Among 3 Killed While Giving Wedding Invites As Speeding Audi Leaves Bike ‘Completely Crushed’
Madhya Pradesh Horror: Father, Son Among 3 Killed While Giving Wedding Invites As Speeding Audi Leaves Bike ‘Completely Crushed’
Madhya Pradesh Horror: Father, Son Among 3 Killed While Giving Wedding Invites As Speeding Audi Leaves Bike ‘Completely Crushed’
Madhya Pradesh Horror: Father, Son Among 3 Killed While Giving Wedding Invites As Speeding Audi Leaves Bike ‘Completely Crushed’

QUICK LINKS