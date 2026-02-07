Madhya Pradesh Horror: Father, Son Among 3 Killed While Giving Wedding Invites As Speeding Audi Leaves Bike ‘Completely Crushed’

A tragic accident took place in Madhya Pradesh which killed three people, that includes a father and his son. The incident took place on Friday in Rewa district. The family was out distributing wedding invitation cards when a speeding Audi car struck their motorcycle with terrible force and left them dead at the spot. The victims were identified as Bhagwat Vishwakarma, his younger son Rahul, and another family member who was with them, police said.

The Madhya Pradesh crash happened on a highway near Koshta village in Rewa. Reports say that the family had been riding on a single motorcycle when the luxury car which was driving at very high speed, hit them head-on. The impact was so severe that the bike was completely crushed, and the three victims had no chance of survival, police said.

Wedding Invitation Trip Ends in Tragedy in Madhya Pradesh

The victims had stepped out to deliver wedding invitation cards because Bhagwat’s eldest son was getting married on February 24. They had just handed an invitation card to a relative and were heading to meet other family members when the accident occurred, officials said.

According to reports, Raipur Karchulian police station in-charge Vijay Singh described the moment of impact. “A speeding Audi car coming from the Raipur Karchulian side hit their motorcycle. The impact was so severe that the bike was completely crushed,” he said.

After the Madhya Pradesh crash, panic spread quickly. Eyewitnesses said people rushed to the site and alerted police. The victims were taken immediately to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared all three brought dead.

Audi Driver Detained, Investigation On

Police have detained the driver of the Audi and seized the car. Police further registered a case and have started an investigation to determine the exact cause of the Madhya Pradesh crash. Police are trying to assess if the vehicle was overspeeding and if negligence played a role.

Accidents like the Madhya Pradesh crash are not isolated. There have been other such accidents in other parts of the country as well, where speeding vehicles have also caused fatal road tragedies. Recently, in Uttar Pradesh’s Hardoi, a dumper truck hit a motorcycle at high speed which killed three family members. Similarly in Bareilly, a speeding car rammed into a wedding procession and killed several teens.

