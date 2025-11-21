LIVE TV
Madhya Pradesh Shocker: After Delhi Case, Class 11 Student Dies By Suicide, Accuses Teacher In Final Note

Madhya Pradesh Shocker: After Delhi Case, Class 11 Student Dies By Suicide, Accuses Teacher In Final Note

Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Just days after the suicide incident of a Class 10 student from Delhi’s St. Columba’s School, a similar incident has surfaced in Madhya Pradesh’s Rewa district. A Class 11 girl allegedly died by suicide, leaving behind a note accusing a male teacher of mistreating her. Police confirmed that the 17-year-old student died by hanging at her home in Semaria on November 16.

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: November 21, 2025 15:54:50 IST

Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Just days after the suicide incident of a Class 10 student from Delhi’s St. Columba’s School, a similar incident has surfaced in Madhya Pradesh’s Rewa district. A Class 11 girl allegedly died by suicide, leaving behind a note accusing a male teacher of mistreating her. Police confirmed that the 17-year-old student died by hanging at her home in Semaria on November 16.

Additional Superintendent of Police Aarti Singh said investigators recovered a handwritten note from the victim’s notebook during the probe.

What’s In The Note?

In the purported suicide note, the teenager alleged that the male teacher held her hand while hitting her, and even challenged her to open his closed fist. She further wrote that the teacher pressed a pen between her fingers under the guise of punishment.

Family Demands Inquiry; Police Examining All Angles

Her family maintains that she behaved normally at home and showed no signs of distress. They claim someone at the school “tortured” her and have demanded a detailed inquiry into her call records as well as school-related circumstances.

Police officials stated they are exploring every possible angle to determine what led the minor to take such an extreme step.

Delhi Case: Parents Allege ‘Targeted Harassment’

The tragedy in Rewa comes shortly after a Class 10 student in Delhi died under similar circumstances. In the Delhi case, the victim’s father alleged that the teenager had been facing harassment, mockery and ill-treatment from teachers. An FIR has been lodged against three teachers and the headmistress, all of whom have been suspended.

According to the family, 16-year-old Shourya Patil faced “targeted harassment” in the days before his death. On the day of the incident, he reportedly slipped during a dance rehearsal and was scolded and humiliated. When the boy began crying, one of the teachers allegedly said, “Cry as much as you want; it doesn’t matter to me.”

READ MORE: Haryana Killing Shocker: Man Kills Sister Over Marriage Choice, Arrest Sends Waves Of Fear Through Region

First published on: Nov 21, 2025 3:54 PM IST
QUICK LINKS