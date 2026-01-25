Minor Train Dispute Turns Deadly: NM College Professor Stabbed To Death By Commuter At Mumbai’s Malad Railway Station

Mumbai: The Government Railway Police (GRP) has arrested a man in connection with the fatal stabbing of a junior college teacher inside a Mumbai local train near Malad station. The incident took place on Saturday evening and stemmed from an argument between two passengers, police said.

The accused has been identified as Omkar Shinde. Officials confirmed that further investigation is underway.

Argument Inside Local Train Turns Fatal

According to police, the victim, Alok Kumar Singh (33), boarded a Borivali-bound local train from Vile Parle station on Saturday evening. As the train was nearing Malad station shortly before 6 pm, an argument reportedly broke out between Singh and a co-passenger over alighting from the compartment.

During the altercation, the accused allegedly stabbed Singh in the abdomen with a sharp object before getting off the train at Malad and fleeing the scene. “Everything happened suddenly. The accused attacked him and escaped immediately,” a police officer said.

Singh was rushed to Babasaheb Ambedkar Hospital in Kandivali, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Who Was Alok Kumar Singh

Alok Kumar Singh was a junior college faculty member at Narsee Monjee College of Commerce and Economics, where he had been teaching mathematics and statistics since 2024. Colleagues described him as calm, polite, and soft-spoken.

“He was a kind soul and never got involved in arguments. In fact, he often helped resolve disputes. This incident has left us completely shocked,” a fellow teacher said, adding that Singh had left the college between 5.15 pm and 5.30 pm to return home.

Singh lived in Malad East with his wife and had been married for just a few years. A family member said the family was struggling to come to terms with the sudden loss and demanded swift justice.

Police Probe, CCTV Footage Under Scan

Police said Singh sustained a single deep stab wound to the abdomen. Investigators are examining the weapon used in the crime and recording statements from witnesses who were present in the train compartment at the time of the incident.

“We have eyewitnesses who overheard the argument and saw the accused. CCTV footage from Malad station and nearby railway stations is being scanned,” an official said.

Doctors at Babasaheb Ambedkar Hospital confirmed that the victim had sustained knife injuries and was brought dead to the facility around 6 pm. Local political leaders later visited the hospital as the investigation continued.

ALSO READ: Who Is Krishna Karunesh? Ex‑Gorakhpur DM Appointed As New Noida Authority CEO After Techie’s Death