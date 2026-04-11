Real Mirzapur Violence Caught On Camera: Lawyer Killed In Cold-Blooded Shooting During Morning Walk in Broad Daylight Sparks Panic; Police Launch Investigation

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Iran news iran us ceasefire China Iran Vrindavan Boat Accident blood-soaked school bags Bumble date scam Kolkata Cricket strait of hormuz Sam Altman family photo Chris Christie claims artemis Boat Overturned Bollywood actor Iran news iran us ceasefire China Iran Vrindavan Boat Accident blood-soaked school bags Bumble date scam Kolkata Cricket strait of hormuz Sam Altman family photo Chris Christie claims artemis Boat Overturned Bollywood actor Iran news iran us ceasefire China Iran Vrindavan Boat Accident blood-soaked school bags Bumble date scam Kolkata Cricket strait of hormuz Sam Altman family photo Chris Christie claims artemis Boat Overturned Bollywood actor Iran news iran us ceasefire China Iran Vrindavan Boat Accident blood-soaked school bags Bumble date scam Kolkata Cricket strait of hormuz Sam Altman family photo Chris Christie claims artemis Boat Overturned Bollywood actor
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Iran news iran us ceasefire China Iran Vrindavan Boat Accident blood-soaked school bags Bumble date scam Kolkata Cricket strait of hormuz Sam Altman family photo Chris Christie claims artemis Boat Overturned Bollywood actor Iran news iran us ceasefire China Iran Vrindavan Boat Accident blood-soaked school bags Bumble date scam Kolkata Cricket strait of hormuz Sam Altman family photo Chris Christie claims artemis Boat Overturned Bollywood actor Iran news iran us ceasefire China Iran Vrindavan Boat Accident blood-soaked school bags Bumble date scam Kolkata Cricket strait of hormuz Sam Altman family photo Chris Christie claims artemis Boat Overturned Bollywood actor Iran news iran us ceasefire China Iran Vrindavan Boat Accident blood-soaked school bags Bumble date scam Kolkata Cricket strait of hormuz Sam Altman family photo Chris Christie claims artemis Boat Overturned Bollywood actor
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > Real Mirzapur Violence Caught On Camera: Lawyer Killed In Cold-Blooded Shooting During Morning Walk in Broad Daylight Sparks Panic; Police Launch Investigation

Real Mirzapur Violence Caught On Camera: Lawyer Killed In Cold-Blooded Shooting During Morning Walk in Broad Daylight Sparks Panic; Police Launch Investigation

A lawyer was shot dead in broad daylight during a morning walk in Mirzapur, causing panic among locals and raising serious concerns about public safety. Police have launched an investigation into the suspected targeted killing and are examining CCTV footage to identify the attackers.

(Image: X)
(Image: X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: April 11, 2026 14:14:27 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Real Mirzapur Violence Caught On Camera: Lawyer Killed In Cold-Blooded Shooting During Morning Walk in Broad Daylight Sparks Panic; Police Launch Investigation

The Mirzapur district of Uttar Pradesh experienced outrage and alarm when a lawyer was shot to death during a morning walk in broad daylight, raising concerns about the increased violent crime in the area. The victim was reported to be Rajeev Singh who was out on his daily walk when he was attacked. The event was witnessed by many people and assailants are said to have fired and then ran off leaving the locals shocked by the sudden burst of violence.

Real Mirzapur Violence Caught On Camera: Lawyer Killed In Cold-Blooded Shooting During Morning Walk in Broad Daylight Sparks Panic

Police officials reported that the attack itself seemed to be a planned one, and the reason behind it is still being investigated. Eyewitnesses reported panic in the locality as the shooting occurred at any time during the early hours when a number of people were around. The police have started gathering CCTV images and eyewitness testimonies of the locals in order to help trace the culprits and follow their trail once the crime has been committed. Postmortem examination of the body has been ordered and security in the locality has been increased to curb the future occurrence of the same.




The case has caused a major concern regarding law and order in some areas in Uttar Pradesh particularly in such districts as Mirzapur where such violent incidents have been reported previously. The authorities have promised to take a tough step on the perpetrators and claim that several police departments are investigating the incident. In the meantime residents have feared and demanded more intensive patrolling and quicker justice so that such killings during the day will not reoccur.

Also Read: Vrindavan Boat Accident: First Video Of Mathura Tragedy Surfaces; Devotees Seen Singing Bhajans Without Life Jackets, At Least 10 Dead

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: daylight crimelawyer murderMirzapur Lawyer Shooting casemorning walk attackReal Mirzapur Violence Caught On Camerashooting incident

RELATED News

Vrindavan Boat Accident: First Video Of Mathura Tragedy Surfaces; Devotees Seen Singing Bhajans Without Life Jackets, At Least 10 Dead

Kerala Weather Update: Thunderstorms, Heavy Rainfall And Strong Winds Gusting Up To 40 kmph Likely Across The State Over Next 3 Hours

9 Dead, Many Injured Amid Overturning of Boat In Keshi Ghat Near Vrindavan: Rescue Underway

Bangalore Weather Today: IMD Issues Thunderstorm & Heatwave Alert, Warns Of Sudden Rain And Rising Temperatures- Check Latest Updates

Who Is Priyanka Purohit? MP Woman Who Loved Making Reels, Got Husband Killed With Lover, Faked Robbery

LATEST NEWS

RCB vs RR, IPL 2026: Virat Kohli Imitates Fellow RCB Player in Playful Training Session | WATCH

Why Small Cars Are Getting More “SUV-Like”: Understanding the Design Shift

Real Mirzapur Violence Caught On Camera: Lawyer Killed In Cold-Blooded Shooting During Morning Walk in Broad Daylight Sparks Panic; Police Launch Investigation

Stockity: Escaping the Net of Generic Strategy

‘Malum Hai!’ Yet On The Wrong Side, Angry Rider’s Epic Comeback Sparks Internet Roast Over Missing Common Sense

7 Essential AI Tools for Amazon & eBay Sellers to Boost Listings

Karachi Kings vs Hyderabad Kingsmen Live Streaming: Where to Watch PSL 2026 in India And Pakistan — Full TV, Online, and Match Time Details

How AI Is Automating E-commerce Product Photography

IPL 2026: Virat Kohli’s ‘Exclusive’ Praise For Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Post RR vs RCB Match Should Not Be Missed | Video

Snapgram Review: The Ad-Free Instagram Downloader for Everyday Use

Real Mirzapur Violence Caught On Camera: Lawyer Killed In Cold-Blooded Shooting During Morning Walk in Broad Daylight Sparks Panic; Police Launch Investigation

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Real Mirzapur Violence Caught On Camera: Lawyer Killed In Cold-Blooded Shooting During Morning Walk in Broad Daylight Sparks Panic; Police Launch Investigation

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Real Mirzapur Violence Caught On Camera: Lawyer Killed In Cold-Blooded Shooting During Morning Walk in Broad Daylight Sparks Panic; Police Launch Investigation
Real Mirzapur Violence Caught On Camera: Lawyer Killed In Cold-Blooded Shooting During Morning Walk in Broad Daylight Sparks Panic; Police Launch Investigation
Real Mirzapur Violence Caught On Camera: Lawyer Killed In Cold-Blooded Shooting During Morning Walk in Broad Daylight Sparks Panic; Police Launch Investigation
Real Mirzapur Violence Caught On Camera: Lawyer Killed In Cold-Blooded Shooting During Morning Walk in Broad Daylight Sparks Panic; Police Launch Investigation

QUICK LINKS