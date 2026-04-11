Tamil Nadu Weather: IMD Warns Of Rising Heat, Thunderstorms And Humidity Surge Across State This Week Amid Regional Rainfall Variations

The India Meteorological Department has issued a new alert for Tamil Nadu, which has reported a gradual increase in temperature along with a brief possibility of thunderstorms and lightning in some parts. For now until 14th April maximum temperature will be 2 to 3 degree Celsius higher than normal in isolated pockets in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal while remaining near normal in other parts.

However, there is a possibility of weather activity in parts of the state. Light to moderate rainfall with thunder and lightning are possible in districts along the Western Ghats and adjoining areas while isolated light showers are expected in other parts, resulting in a mix of heat and showers. Such a situation along with increasing humidity is expected to make the conditions more uncomfortable, especially in the peak afternoon hours.

Weather Impact: Traffic, Flights & Daily Life in Tamil Nadu

Changing weather patterns is likely to have an impact on day to day life in Tamil Nadu. The rise in temperatures and humidity can take a toll on people working outside, whereas the occasional showers in some districts may affect local commutes.

In cities like Chennai, partly cloudy skies with intermittent light showers may provide brief respite from the heat and humidity but won’t offer much relief. The sudden showers are likely to create traffic stoppage, especially in the districts of Western Ghats, while flights may experience slight disruption because of the thunderstorm activity and reduced visibility in the affected areas.

Tamil Nadu Weather Forecast for the Next 7 Days

The week ahead points to a continued spell of hot weather across most parts of the state, with only limited rainfall activity. April 12 is expected to remain sunny and hot, followed by mostly cloudy yet very warm conditions on April 13. Heat will persist on April 14, with clear skies and rising temperatures.

From April 15 onwards, the state is likely to experience very hot and sunny conditions, with April 16 bringing partly sunny skies but continued warmth. By April 17, humidity levels are expected to rise, making conditions feel more oppressive, while April 18 is likely to remain sunny and hot across most districts. Overall, the forecast suggests a dominant trend of heat with brief and scattered rain interruptions.

Tamil Nadu Weather Forecast: Timing, Areas & Rain Intensity

Rainfall activity will mostly be regionally confined this week. Light to moderate rains with occasional thunderstorms will be confined to the districts of the Western Ghats and their immediate periphery, especially in the early part of the forecast period. Isolated pockets of light rain is also expected over South Tamil Nadu for the next one-two days.

Light rains will prevail over the districts of Western Ghats, Delta and parts of Karaikal on April 13/14, while the rest of the state will remain dry for the most part. The intensity of rainfall is not expected to be intense or widespread, but sporadic thunderstorm activity may be experienced in pockets.

Tamil Nadu will continue to experience a classic pre-summer weather pattern of rising temperature, rising humidity and isolated pockets of rainfall, resulting in significant regional variations across the state over the next few days.

ALSO READ: Real Mirzapur Violence Caught On Camera: Lawyer Killed In Cold-Blooded Shooting During Morning Walk in Broad Daylight Sparks Panic; Police Launch Investigation