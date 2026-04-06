Two Brothers From Uttarakhand Develop Eco-Friendly Gobar Gas Cylinder Providing 18 kg Of Clean Fuel For Just Rs 500 | WATCH

Uttarakhand: In a breakthrough for affordable clean energy, two brothers from Uttarakhand have developed an eco-friendly biogas cylinder that produces 18 kg of cooking gas for just ₹500.

The innovation offers a low-cost alternative to traditional LPG, especially for households struggling with rising fuel prices. The biogas is generated using cow dung, turning organic waste into a practical and sustainable source of energy. The brothers’ effort highlights how simple, locally available resources can be used to address everyday challenges.

‘Waste To Wealth’ Model Gains Attention

The project is being seen as a strong example of the “waste to wealth” approach, where agricultural waste is converted into usable fuel. By using cow dung, the model not only reduces dependency on conventional fuels but also helps manage waste more effectively.

🚨 Uttarakhand: Two brothers have developed an eco-friendly gobar gas system capable of providing gas equivalent to an 18 kg cylinder at a cost of around ₹500. pic.twitter.com/guPFQ4mKTH — Megh Updates 🚨™ (@MeghUpdates) April 6, 2026

Experts say such innovations can play a key role in promoting clean energy in rural and semi-urban areas, where access to affordable fuel remains a concern.

Portable, Affordable And Environment-Friendly

One of the key features of the biogas cylinder is its portability, making it easy for households to use and transport. At a fraction of the cost of LPG, the cylinder provides a practical solution for daily cooking needs while cutting down on expenses.

The initiative also contributes to environmental protection by reducing carbon emissions and encouraging the use of renewable resources. The brothers’ innovation is now drawing attention as a scalable solution that could benefit communities across the country.

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