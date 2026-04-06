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Home > Regionals News > Two Brothers From Uttarakhand Develop Eco-Friendly Gobar Gas Cylinder Providing 18 kg Of Clean Fuel For Just Rs 500 | WATCH

Two Brothers From Uttarakhand Develop Eco-Friendly Gobar Gas Cylinder Providing 18 kg Of Clean Fuel For Just Rs 500 | WATCH

Uttarakhand: In a breakthrough for affordable clean energy, two brothers from Uttarakhand have developed an eco-friendly biogas cylinder that produces 18 kg of cooking gas for just ₹500.

Two Brothers From Uttarakhand Develop Eco-Friendly Gobar Gas Cylinder Providing 18 kg Of Clean Fuel For Just Rs 500 (Screengrab From X)
Two Brothers From Uttarakhand Develop Eco-Friendly Gobar Gas Cylinder Providing 18 kg Of Clean Fuel For Just Rs 500 (Screengrab From X)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: April 6, 2026 15:58:19 IST

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Two Brothers From Uttarakhand Develop Eco-Friendly Gobar Gas Cylinder Providing 18 kg Of Clean Fuel For Just Rs 500 | WATCH

Uttarakhand: In a breakthrough for affordable clean energy, two brothers from Uttarakhand have developed an eco-friendly biogas cylinder that produces 18 kg of cooking gas for just ₹500.

The innovation offers a low-cost alternative to traditional LPG, especially for households struggling with rising fuel prices. The biogas is generated using cow dung, turning organic waste into a practical and sustainable source of energy. The brothers’ effort highlights how simple, locally available resources can be used to address everyday challenges.

‘Waste To Wealth’ Model Gains Attention

The project is being seen as a strong example of the “waste to wealth” approach, where agricultural waste is converted into usable fuel. By using cow dung, the model not only reduces dependency on conventional fuels but also helps manage waste more effectively.

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Experts say such innovations can play a key role in promoting clean energy in rural and semi-urban areas, where access to affordable fuel remains a concern.

Portable, Affordable And Environment-Friendly

One of the key features of the biogas cylinder is its portability, making it easy for households to use and transport. At a fraction of the cost of LPG, the cylinder provides a practical solution for daily cooking needs while cutting down on expenses.

The initiative also contributes to environmental protection by reducing carbon emissions and encouraging the use of renewable resources. The brothers’ innovation is now drawing attention as a scalable solution that could benefit communities across the country.

ALSO READ: Udta Punjab 2.0? A Family In Sultanpur Lodhi Loses Four Sons To Drug Abuse, Fifth Battles For Life; Stages Protest Against Growing Menace

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Two Brothers From Uttarakhand Develop Eco-Friendly Gobar Gas Cylinder Providing 18 kg Of Clean Fuel For Just Rs 500 | WATCH

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Two Brothers From Uttarakhand Develop Eco-Friendly Gobar Gas Cylinder Providing 18 kg Of Clean Fuel For Just Rs 500 | WATCH

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Two Brothers From Uttarakhand Develop Eco-Friendly Gobar Gas Cylinder Providing 18 kg Of Clean Fuel For Just Rs 500 | WATCH
Two Brothers From Uttarakhand Develop Eco-Friendly Gobar Gas Cylinder Providing 18 kg Of Clean Fuel For Just Rs 500 | WATCH
Two Brothers From Uttarakhand Develop Eco-Friendly Gobar Gas Cylinder Providing 18 kg Of Clean Fuel For Just Rs 500 | WATCH
Two Brothers From Uttarakhand Develop Eco-Friendly Gobar Gas Cylinder Providing 18 kg Of Clean Fuel For Just Rs 500 | WATCH

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