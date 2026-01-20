LIVE TV
Viral Video: Neighbour Secretly Records Woman Dancing With Husband's Friend At Home, Call Cops Over 'Mujra'; Illegal Video Triggers Outrage Online

A neighbour secretly filmed a woman dancing with husband's friend in Madhya Pradesh inside their home, and the video went viral, sparking backlash over privacy violations. The incident has triggered debate on illegal recording and the right to privacy inside one’s own house.

viral video shows couple dancing in Madhya Pradesh, couple arrested (Image: X/ HateDetectors)
viral video shows couple dancing in Madhya Pradesh, couple arrested (Image: X/ HateDetectors)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: January 20, 2026 19:00:09 IST

A video has gone viral which shows a wife dancing with husband’s friend inside their home Mandsaur, Madhya Pradesh and the viral video seems to have been recorded by a neighbour. The video shows the two dancing in front of another man who seems to be the husband. All of the three have been arrested by the police as the locals had complained. The incident has now sparked a debate about privacy and illegal recording in India.

The video shows the two dancing to loud music inside their house. Neighbours told police that they were disturbed by the noise and the “mujra-like” activities, which they felt were inappropriate. Police arrived at the house after these reports and took the three people shown in the video into custody for questioning, as per reports. 

What people say about the Madhya Pradesh viral video?

Many people on social media have criticised the way the video was recorded and shared without the  consent. A lot of comments online say the real issue is not the dancing itself but the fact that someone secretly recorded them inside their home and then shared that recording. Many people have said that filming private moments without permission is wrong and is illegal under India’s privacy laws.

People have rightly brought up the fact that privacy is a legal right and recording someone in their private space, as has happened here, can be punishable. There are laws that protect personal privacy and prohibit distributing private images without permission. Many people have said that the neighbour should not have recorded or posted the video in the first place.

Recording videos in private settings can be illegal

Some people also said  that the focus on the dancing distracts from the bigger issue of respecting privacy and personal freedom especially in one’s own home. They further said that police and public did not have any right to judge them when they were enjoying personally and did not harm others. 

This isn’t the first time such a video controversy has erupted in India. In the past, videos of private moments leaked online have caused major privacy debates and legal action. Lawyers and rights activists have repeatedly stressed on the fact that non-consensual recording and sharing of videos, especially in private moments can be a criminal offence under Indian law and can lead to fines or jail terms.

The Madhya Pradesh case has sparked a bigger conversation about where privacy ends and public morality debates begin.

First published on: Jan 20, 2026 7:00 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX.

Tags: regional newsviral newsviral video

QUICK LINKS