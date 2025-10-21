Watch: Forced To Lick Urine, Beaten, Made To Wash Temple Floor, Shocking Caste Crime In Lucknow Against Old Dalit Man

In a serious case of caste-based violence, a 65-year-old Dalit man was brutally humiliated and assaulted inside a temple in Kakori, near Lucknow. This incident occured after he accidentally urinated due to illness. The accused allegedly forced the old man to lick his own urine and clean the temple floor, sparking massive outrage and demands for justice.

As per the police officials, this horrific incident occurred on Monday evening at the Sheetla Mata Temple in Kakori town. The victim, identified as Rampal, a resident of Hata Hazrat Sahab, reportedly suffers from a chronic respiratory illness. When he was resting in the temple premises, Rampal involuntarily urinated near the courtyard.

Beaten and said casteist slurs

Moments later, the accused, identified as Swamikant alias Pammu, a local resident, confronted him and accused him of “defiling” the temple. Witnesses said Pammu hurled casteist slurs, beat up the elderly man, and forced him to lick his urine in a so-called act of “purification.” The accused allegedly made Rampal wipe and wash the floor before pouring water over it, declaring it “cleansed.”

Deeply humiliated, Rampal approached the Kakori Police Station and lodged a written complaint detailing the abuse and casteist insults. Acting on his complaint, the police detained the accused and initiated legal proceedings.

Case registered

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Kakori Shakeel Ahmad confirmed, “A case has been registered under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. The accused has been taken into custody for questioning.”

This disturbing incident has triggered widespread condemnation among Dalit organisations, human rights groups, and local residents, who have demanded strict action against the perpetrator. Activists called the act a “barbaric reminder of caste oppression” that continues to plague parts of rural India.

Social media users also expressed outrage, demanding accountability and justice for Rampal. Many pointed out that such acts of violence highlight the urgent need for stronger implementation of caste atrocity laws and sensitisation at the grassroots level.

Authorities have assured that the matter will be investigated thoroughly and that strict legal action will be taken against the accused.

