LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
balochistan deepika padukone Afghanistan news latest viral video Bihar elections 2025 gaza AQI ayatollah ali khamenei kolkata balochistan deepika padukone Afghanistan news latest viral video Bihar elections 2025 gaza AQI ayatollah ali khamenei kolkata balochistan deepika padukone Afghanistan news latest viral video Bihar elections 2025 gaza AQI ayatollah ali khamenei kolkata balochistan deepika padukone Afghanistan news latest viral video Bihar elections 2025 gaza AQI ayatollah ali khamenei kolkata
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
balochistan deepika padukone Afghanistan news latest viral video Bihar elections 2025 gaza AQI ayatollah ali khamenei kolkata balochistan deepika padukone Afghanistan news latest viral video Bihar elections 2025 gaza AQI ayatollah ali khamenei kolkata balochistan deepika padukone Afghanistan news latest viral video Bihar elections 2025 gaza AQI ayatollah ali khamenei kolkata balochistan deepika padukone Afghanistan news latest viral video Bihar elections 2025 gaza AQI ayatollah ali khamenei kolkata
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals > Watch: Forced To Lick Urine, Beaten, Made To Wash Temple Floor, Shocking Caste Crime In Lucknow Against Old Dalit Man

Watch: Forced To Lick Urine, Beaten, Made To Wash Temple Floor, Shocking Caste Crime In Lucknow Against Old Dalit Man

A 65-year-old Dalit man in Lucknow was brutally beaten, humiliated, and forced to lick his own urine inside a temple after accidentally urinating due to illness. The accused has been arrested under IPC and SC/ST Act, sparking outrage over caste violence.

Dalit man in Lucknow was brutally beaten, humiliated, and forced to lick his own urine inside a temple. (Screengrab: X/Suraj Kumar Bauddh)
Dalit man in Lucknow was brutally beaten, humiliated, and forced to lick his own urine inside a temple. (Screengrab: X/Suraj Kumar Bauddh)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: October 21, 2025 22:31:11 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Watch: Forced To Lick Urine, Beaten, Made To Wash Temple Floor, Shocking Caste Crime In Lucknow Against Old Dalit Man

In a serious case of caste-based violence, a 65-year-old Dalit man was brutally humiliated and assaulted inside a temple in Kakori, near Lucknow. This incident occured after he accidentally urinated due to illness. The accused allegedly forced the old man to lick his own urine and clean the temple floor, sparking massive outrage and demands for justice.

As per the police officials, this horrific incident occurred on Monday evening at the Sheetla Mata Temple in Kakori town. The victim, identified as Rampal, a resident of Hata Hazrat Sahab, reportedly suffers from a chronic respiratory illness. When he was resting in the temple premises, Rampal involuntarily urinated near the courtyard.

Watch here:



Beaten and said casteist slurs

Moments later, the accused, identified as Swamikant alias Pammu, a local resident, confronted him and accused him of “defiling” the temple. Witnesses said Pammu hurled casteist slurs, beat up the elderly man, and forced him to lick his urine in a so-called act of “purification.” The accused allegedly made Rampal wipe and wash the floor before pouring water over it, declaring it “cleansed.”

Deeply humiliated, Rampal approached the Kakori Police Station and lodged a written complaint detailing the abuse and casteist insults. Acting on his complaint, the police detained the accused and initiated legal proceedings.

Case registered 

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Kakori Shakeel Ahmad confirmed, “A case has been registered under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. The accused has been taken into custody for questioning.”

This disturbing incident has triggered widespread condemnation among Dalit organisations, human rights groups, and local residents, who have demanded strict action against the perpetrator. Activists called the act a “barbaric reminder of caste oppression” that continues to plague parts of rural India.

Social media users also expressed outrage, demanding accountability and justice for Rampal. Many pointed out that such acts of violence highlight the urgent need for stronger implementation of caste atrocity laws and sensitisation at the grassroots level.

Authorities have assured that the matter will be investigated thoroughly and that strict legal action will be taken against the accused.

ALSO READ: Meerut Video: Student Leader With Political Connections Hurls Abuses At A Man In Hindi, Makes Him Kneel In Front Of Cops, Here’s Why!

First published on: Oct 21, 2025 10:31 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: crime newsLucknow newsUP Caste Crime

RELATED News

Punjab Horror: Ex-DGP Mustafa’s Son Who Died Last Week Claims In Viral Video Father Had Illicit Relation With His Wife, Mother Razia Sultana Planned His Murder

Suffocation And Stampede-Like Scenes At Siddaramaiah’s Puttur Event: 10 Women Collapsed, Hospitalised

Caught On Video: FSSAI Officials Dump 2,000 Kg Contaminated ‘Mithai’ Into River Amid Diwali Celebrations, Sparks Outrage For Polluting Water

Pregnant Woman Stabbed In Delhi’s Nabi Karim: Husband Intervenes, Attacker Dies

Courtallam Waterfall Shut For Visitors Amid Flooding In Coimbatore

LATEST NEWS

Starlink rival Eutelsat's first quarter hit by weak video sales

OpenAI unveils AI browser Atlas

Dutch seek solution to stand-off with China over chipmaker Nexperia, while carmakers fret

Coach Kompany is happy with fuss-free Bayern contract extension

Watch: Forced To Lick Urine, Beaten, Made To Wash Temple Floor, Shocking Caste Crime In Lucknow Against Old Dalit Man

OVHcloud's 2026 outlook disappoints market after 1-billion-euro revenue milestone

How staying social later in life can benefit your brain

Worldline narrows profit forecast, signals more deals to come

BRIEF-Alaris Announces New Investments And A 9% Distribution Increase

Pakistan: Dozens Of Army Personnel Killed In Fierce Clashes With Baloch Militants, Pakistani Forces Attempt Aggressive Advance

Watch: Forced To Lick Urine, Beaten, Made To Wash Temple Floor, Shocking Caste Crime In Lucknow Against Old Dalit Man

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Watch: Forced To Lick Urine, Beaten, Made To Wash Temple Floor, Shocking Caste Crime In Lucknow Against Old Dalit Man

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Watch: Forced To Lick Urine, Beaten, Made To Wash Temple Floor, Shocking Caste Crime In Lucknow Against Old Dalit Man
Watch: Forced To Lick Urine, Beaten, Made To Wash Temple Floor, Shocking Caste Crime In Lucknow Against Old Dalit Man
Watch: Forced To Lick Urine, Beaten, Made To Wash Temple Floor, Shocking Caste Crime In Lucknow Against Old Dalit Man
Watch: Forced To Lick Urine, Beaten, Made To Wash Temple Floor, Shocking Caste Crime In Lucknow Against Old Dalit Man
QUICK LINKS