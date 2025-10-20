LIVE TV
Home > Space and Science > 'A complete mystery': What is stuttering and why haven't we cured it?

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 20, 2025 21:39:18 IST

Millions of people around the world stutter. Despite widespread therapy options and extensive research, we still can't nail down exactly where this condition begins. Berlin (dpa) – Around 1% of people make calls, socialize and join meetings with it. Stuttering is common, and yet the precise genetic cause remains elusive. Here are the key questions and answers for World Stuttering Awareness Day on October 22: What is stuttering? Stuttering is a speech fluency disorder. People who stutter know exactly what they want to say but cannot express it fluently in the moment. In many countries, stuttering is recognised as a disability, and affected children can apply for accommodations in school. There are three main types of stuttering, characterised by the following core symptoms: Repetition of sounds and syllables Prolongation of individual sounds Blocks before or during a word According to speech therapist Claudia Walther, the main challenge for people who stutter is often transitioning into vowels, particularly after consonants. Accompanying symptoms may include physical effort to overcome speech interruptions or avoiding certain words altogether. What causes stuttering? Experts believe stuttering is primarily genetic. "People have tried to identify the specific genes responsible, but this has not been successful," says neurologist Martin Sommer from Germany's University Medical Center Göttingen. A recent study published in Nature Genetics identified 57 genetic loci linked to stuttering, associated with 48 genes. However, study leader Jennifer Below from Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Tennessee noted that: "No one really understands why someone stutters; it has been a complete mystery." The study analysed data from nearly 100,000 individuals who reported having stuttered, compared to over a million people who did not. Sommer, however, criticized the study's methodology, arguing that the question "Have you ever stuttered or stammered?" was too vague. Sommer notes that stuttering is linked to differences in the left hemisphere of the brain. "There is an area with reduced fiber integrity," he explains. "The brain fibers connecting various grey matter regions do not function as effectively as in fluent speakers." When should help be sought? Stuttering typically develops between the ages of two and six. "Therapy is definitely recommended if the child shows signs of struggle," says speech therapist Walther. For example, if a child realises they are having difficulty speaking and begins shaking their head, raising their voice or forcing out sounds. Parents should consult a paediatrician if the child feels ashamed, withdraws socially or becomes reluctant to speak. How can stuttering be treated? Speech therapy can help individuals manage their stuttering. One approach, known as stuttering modification, focuses on altering the stuttering itself by pausing during moments of stuttering and deliberately forming transitions into vowels. Another method, fluency shaping, aims to modify overall speech patterns. "This involves techniques to change the way one speaks," Walther explains, such as elongating speech to improve fluency.Successful stuttering therapy also addresses any anxiety or fear associated with speaking, which may have developed over time, Walther adds.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 20, 2025 9:39 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

