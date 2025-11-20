LIVE TV
Home > Space and Science > Interstellar Comet 3I/ATLAS: NASA Shares Latest Observations Captured Across the Solar System

Interstellar Comet 3I/ATLAS: NASA Shares Latest Observations Captured Across the Solar System

NASA has shared new observations of interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS captured by eight spacecraft and telescopes across the solar system. Here’s what the latest images reveal about the rare visitor and how scientists are studying it.

Interstellar Comet 3I/ATLAS: NASA Shares Latest Observations Captured Across the Solar System

Published By: Vani Verma
Published: November 20, 2025 11:53:47 IST

Interstellar Comet 3I/ATLAS: NASA Shares Latest Observations Captured Across the Solar System

NASA has directed many of its spacecraft and telescopes to investigate 3I/ATLAS, a rare comet passing by from outside the solar system. Observing 3I/ATLAS from different platforms is unlocking perspectives scientists could not have derived solely from Earth observations. 

Close-Up Views from Mars

Three of NASA’s Mars missions created the closest views of the comet, including the detailed image of 3I/ATLAS from the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter (MRO), and the close-following observations of the Martian atmospheric gases from the MAVEN orbiter using ultraviolet imaging. Likewise, the Perseverance rover on the Martian surface caught a faint glimpse of ATLAS. 

Watching from the Neighborhood of the Sun

A few solar-focused missions that NASA has been involved with recently added their observations to see the comet as it traveled near the Sun. The STEREO spacecraft stacked images over weeks to see the comet’s progress as it sped by.  ESA/NASA’s SOHO used its coronagraph to see the comet, even when it was near the Sun as seen from Earth’s point of view. 

Tracking the Comet Shape and Tail

The PUNCH mission observed the comet’s tail over time and collected observations of the tail structure as ATLAS moved. 

Why are these missions and observations valuable?

The combination of using many different spacecraft and telescopes, each with a unique “lens,” provides NASA the tool to build a composite picture of 3I/ATLAS’s inventory of materials, composition, and structure. 

Why These Observations Matter

By using many different spacecraft and telescopes, each with its own “lens,” NASA is building a complete picture of what 3I/ATLAS is made of. This helps scientists understand how comets from other parts of the universe might be different from those in our own solar system.

This article is based on publicly available information from NASA’s scientific updates. All details about spacecraft observations, comet behavior, and mission findings are subject to ongoing research and may be updated as new data becomes available. The content is for informational and educational purposes and does not represent official NASA statements or scientific conclusions.

First published on: Nov 20, 2025 11:53 AM IST
Interstellar Comet 3I/ATLAS: NASA Shares Latest Observations Captured Across the Solar System

QUICK LINKS