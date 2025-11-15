LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
children fall ill Jammu Kashmir Nowgam Blast amit shah Apple CEO successor Indian Sikh woman Delhi High Court order csk Babygirl news beef tariff cut children fall ill Jammu Kashmir Nowgam Blast amit shah Apple CEO successor Indian Sikh woman Delhi High Court order csk Babygirl news beef tariff cut children fall ill Jammu Kashmir Nowgam Blast amit shah Apple CEO successor Indian Sikh woman Delhi High Court order csk Babygirl news beef tariff cut children fall ill Jammu Kashmir Nowgam Blast amit shah Apple CEO successor Indian Sikh woman Delhi High Court order csk Babygirl news beef tariff cut
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
children fall ill Jammu Kashmir Nowgam Blast amit shah Apple CEO successor Indian Sikh woman Delhi High Court order csk Babygirl news beef tariff cut children fall ill Jammu Kashmir Nowgam Blast amit shah Apple CEO successor Indian Sikh woman Delhi High Court order csk Babygirl news beef tariff cut children fall ill Jammu Kashmir Nowgam Blast amit shah Apple CEO successor Indian Sikh woman Delhi High Court order csk Babygirl news beef tariff cut children fall ill Jammu Kashmir Nowgam Blast amit shah Apple CEO successor Indian Sikh woman Delhi High Court order csk Babygirl news beef tariff cut
LIVE TV
Home > Space and Science > ‘Other Atlas’ Golden Comet Splits Apart as It Speeds Toward Earth – Should We Be Concerned?

‘Other Atlas’ Golden Comet Splits Apart as It Speeds Toward Earth – Should We Be Concerned?

C/2025 K1 (Other Atlas) comet splits near Earth trajectory; no risk to Earth, visible with telescopes till December.

‘Other Atlas’ Golden Comet Splits Apart as It Speeds Toward Earth – Should We Be Concerned?

Published By: Vani Verma
Published: November 15, 2025 13:02:22 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘Other Atlas’ Golden Comet Splits Apart as It Speeds Toward Earth – Should We Be Concerned?

The ‘Other Atlas’ Golden Comet, known as C/2025 K1 (ATLAS), recently made the news for breaking apart while approaching Earth. 

What is the ‘Other Atlas’ Golden Comet? 

Discovered in 2025, this comet caught the attention of many because of its bright “golden” appearance. The glowing effect was exciting because of how sunlight lit up its icy dust tail. It belongs to the rare group of comets that have not previously made a pass near the sun, so it was highly intriguing for astronomers. 

How Did It Break Apart? 

On November 11th and 12th of 2025, scientists determined that the comet broke apart into at least two larger pieces and some smaller pieces. This likely happened shortly after it had flown very near the sun as it was passing through our solar system. The sun was expected to crack comets like this one, because is primarily made of ice and dust. The heat and gravity along with the proximity to the sun likely caused the surface to break and separate. Throughout their travels, the gravitational pull from the sun also caused the pieces of the comet to fly at various distances as the chunks of debris are floating toward our planet. 

Is Earth in Danger? 

The scientific community has addressed worries and speculation and assures that the scientific consensus finds no danger to Earth. There will be no threat from the comet, as any debris will be approximately 60 million kilometers (or about 150 times the distance of Earth to the moon) from Earth. No parts of the comet are on an impact trajectory with Earth.

Why is there excitement from scientists?

Scientists are eager to study comets of this type because they will provide data about the outer formation of our solar system. When a comet breaks up, a scientist can observe the inner material of the comet, which scientists theorize represents material that hasn’t changed since the time of planet formation. These events and details would be valuable in the scientific process of trying to understand early Earth and the origin of life.

Information is based on current astronomical observations and may change. No impact threat is indicated; observe safely with proper equipment.

First published on: Nov 15, 2025 1:02 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: atlasC 2025 K1cometcomet breakupcomet observationgolden comethome-hero-pos-10no Earth threatOther Atlas cometsolar flyby

RELATED News

No, Comet 3I/ATLAS Didn’t Explode – Here’s What Happened

Has 3I/ATLAS Exploded Near The Sun? Scientists Believe Interstellar Comet May Have Broken Into…

First-Ever Radio Signal Detected from Interstellar Comet 3I/ATLAS as It Passes Close to the Sun

Mysterious Comet 3I/ATLAS Stuns Scientists After Losing Its Tail, What’s Really Going On?

3I/ATLAS Image Revealed By Japanese Space Agency? Interstellar Comet’s Alleged Visual Sparks Worldwide Curiosity

LATEST NEWS

‘No Starbucks,’ Says Zohran Mamdani, Sparking Online Roast Asking ‘Who Wants Overpriced, Overrated Coffee Anymore?’ From The Crowd

Big Travel Updates: Akasa Air Takes Off From Navi Mumbai International Airport With Exciting New Routes- Check Routes, Schedule And Key Details

Aadhaar Card Update 2025: UIDAI Offers Free Biometric Update for Kids 7–15; Complete Guide to Apply

IPL 2026: Did Arjun Tendulkar Leave Mumbai Indians? Which Team Signed Him

AIBE 20 Admit Card 2025 To Be Released: Today Step-By-Step Download Guide

Girija Oak Godbole Reacts As Her Morphed Photos Go Viral, Saying ‘My 12-Year-Old Son Might See Them, This Is Terrifying’

‘Other Atlas’ Golden Comet Splits Apart as It Speeds Toward Earth – Should We Be Concerned?

17 Children Fall Seriously Ill After Suspected Injection At Telangana’s Nagarjunasagar Hospital

What Are IPL 2026 Retention Rules And How Your Favorite Players May Be Affected, Here Are The Key Details

“Accidental Blast,” Says MHA, Nowgam Police Station In J&K Hit By A Massive Explosion; 9 Dead, 32 Injured

‘Other Atlas’ Golden Comet Splits Apart as It Speeds Toward Earth – Should We Be Concerned?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘Other Atlas’ Golden Comet Splits Apart as It Speeds Toward Earth – Should We Be Concerned?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘Other Atlas’ Golden Comet Splits Apart as It Speeds Toward Earth – Should We Be Concerned?
‘Other Atlas’ Golden Comet Splits Apart as It Speeds Toward Earth – Should We Be Concerned?
‘Other Atlas’ Golden Comet Splits Apart as It Speeds Toward Earth – Should We Be Concerned?
‘Other Atlas’ Golden Comet Splits Apart as It Speeds Toward Earth – Should We Be Concerned?

QUICK LINKS