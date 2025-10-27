LIVE TV
When, where, what else to know if your youngster wants pierced ears

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 27, 2025 18:02:06 IST

Your child may want a piercing, but risks are involved, plus there is aftercare to consider. What parents should know before they say yes – and how to help kids take good care during the healing process. Berlin (dpa) – Your kids may suddenly want studs, hoops or shiny bead earrings – and preferably pierced ears. But are they ready? And if so, where to go and how best to prepare so the piercings heal properly and don't get infected? What to know – starting with when is the right time There is no minimum age for ear piercing. "Often, it’s not the parents who decide, but the children who want pierced ears," says Miriam Schramm, an ENT doctor and allergist in Frankfurt, who also offers ear piercing in her practice. "Most children usually come between the ages of six and 12," she says. Depending on where you live, the regulations may differ. In Germany, until they turn 18, kids need their legal guardians to provide their written consent. However, "most children come accompanied by their parents," she adds. What are the risks? Young children can easily hurt themselves, say by pulling on their ears. The younger the child, the more carefully parents should consider whether it is the right time for ear piercing. There is always a risk of wound infection. "When tissue is pierced, germs can enter," says Schramm. This can lead to infections and swelling. Kids can also have allergies especially if the earrings contain nickel, says Tanja Brunnert, spokeswoman for Germany's Professional Association of Paediatricians and Adolescent Doctors (BVKJ). Additionally, "in very rare cases, patients can develop keloids," Schramm says. These are excessive scar tissues that indicate a disrupted healing process. "This depends on the skin type and occurs more frequently in patients with darker skin tones." Such scars are difficult to treat later. Schramm assesses each case individually to determine the risk of scar formation. "I wouldn’t necessarily recommend ear piercing to everyone," she says. On the bright side, earrings rarely tear out, though heavy jewellery can stretch the earlobes, especially if the piercings are placed too low. Where can you get ears pierced? Depending on where you live, a slew of providers may do piercings including jewellers, piercing studios and medical practices. Most pierce ears using sterile needles, which cause less tissue damage. "This doesn’t injure the tissue as much," says Schramm. However, complications such as infections and swelling are more likely when ear piercings are done with a blunt piercing gun, so advisable to ask in advance about the equipment being used. Aftercare: What to bear in mind? "We recommend that patients regularly check their earrings with their parents," said Schramm. This includes ensuring that the stud and the backing plate are visible. "In the past, the backing plates were so small that skin grew over them, and they often had to be removed by a doctor." Parents and children should also check for redness. "If you see redness, an ointment that promotes wound healing should be applied." Monitor the ear for at least 14 days and disinfected regularly. What are the key aftercare rules? In general, ensure air can flow between the skin and the stud, Schramm says. If this is not the case, fluid can accumulate, leading to irritation and infections. Healing takes at least six weeks. For cartilage piercings, it takes significantly longer. "Cartilage piercings are more prone to infection. When piercing cartilage, we injure the cartilage, and it doesn’t heal as quickly," Schramm says. Anything else to know? The BVJ (Federal Association of Jewellers, Jewellery and Watch Specialists) advises keeping the piercing as dry as possible. During showers, care should be taken to avoid excessive soap contact with the ear. Tie back long hair. "There is a risk that hair can even grow into the piercing, leading to wound infection," says Schramm. After the healing phase, the BVJ recommends continuing to wear studs. Ideally, these should be made of hypoallergenic materials such as titanium, real gold, surgical steel or sterling silver. Is piercing ears during the holidays a good idea? Demand for ear piercing appointments is higher during school holidays, according to the BVJ. But don't pick this time for a piercing if you plan to swim a lot during the break. For fresh earlobe piercings, a six-week swimming break is recommended, the BVJ says – and 12 for cartilage piercings. What about sport at school and PE? Usually earrings are generally not allowed during sports due to the risk of tearing or other injuries. But "if the piercing is fresh, the earrings must remain in place for at least eight weeks," Schramm says. Ideally, cover the earrings with a plaster during sports in this period. The following information is not intended for publication dpa/tmn paj xxde arw

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 27, 2025 6:02 PM IST
When, where, what else to know if your youngster wants pierced ears

