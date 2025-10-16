LIVE TV
Why jogging makes your nose run

Why jogging makes your nose run

Why jogging makes your nose run

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 16, 2025 16:57:08 IST

Why jogging makes your nose run

Berlin (dpa) – Everything felt fine at home, but a few minutes into your run, your nose starts to run too? You're not alone – and it's especially common as the weather turns colder. "Most of the time, your nose runs when there has been a large temperature difference to the cold," says Axel Klein, a sports physician. When the body warms up during exercise, the sensitive and well-supplied mucous membranes in the nose swell slightly, producing more fluid – and out it comes. Runners don't need to worry, though. "A runny nose while jogging is nothing serious – you can just let it run," Klein says. "It doesn't affect your performance." In the winter, athletes can wear a multifunctional scarf over the mouth and nose to reduce the sudden chill. If your nose keeps running even in the spring or summer, Klein recommends getting tested for allergies. Pollen could be to blame for the sneezing and sniffles.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 16, 2025 4:57 PM IST
Why jogging makes your nose run

