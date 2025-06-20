‘100 Days To Go’: PCI Launches 2025 Para Worlds Countdown

India today marked a significant milestone on the global sporting calendar with the official unveiling of the logo and mascot for the New Delhi 2025 World Para Athletics Championships, along with the launch of the ‘100 Days to Go’ countdown. The event was hosted by the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) at The Ashok Hotel, New Delhi.



The newly revealed mascot named Viraaj is a spirited young elephant with a blade prosthesis — is a tribute to strength, optimism, and resilience, while the logo captures India’s rich heritage, the spirit of para athletics, and the vibrancy of New Delhi as host city.



The ceremonial launch was graced by Smt. Rekha Gupta, Hon’ble Chief Minister of Delhi, as Chief Guest, and presided over by Smt. Vanathi Srinivasan, MLA and Chief Patron of PCI. The distinguished Guests of Honour included Ms. Kangana Ranaut, Actor, MP and Brand Ambassador for the Championships; Shri Ashish Sood, Education Minister of Delhi; Shri Hari Ranjan Rao, IAS, Secretary (Sports), MYAS; and Mr. Paul Fitzgerald.



Smt. Rekha Gupta, Hon’ble Chief Minister of Delhi said, “Delhi is honoured to host a global event that celebrates courage, ability, and human potential. The logo and mascot beautifully reflect the soul of India and the power of para sport. We will ensure that New Delhi 2025 becomes a landmark for inclusivity and excellence.”



Ms. Kangana Ranaut, MP and Brand Ambassador Of World Para Athletics Championships ’25 said, “It’s not just a mascot — it’s a message. A message of confidence, strength, and representation. I am proud to be part of an event that celebrates those who inspire us with their resilience.”



Smt. Vanathi Srinivasan, MLA and Chief Patron, PCI said, “This unveiling is a visual and emotional celebration of our para athletes. These next 100 days will bring India closer to history as we prepare to host the world with pride and purpose.”



Mr. Paul Fitzgerald, Head of World Para Athletics said, “New Delhi 2025 is shaping up to be one of the most engaging and inclusive championships ever. We are inspired by PCI’s vision and India’s energy — and we look forward



Shri Devendra Jhajharia, President, PCI said, “The logo and mascot reflect the spirit of every para athlete — proud, powerful, and full of possibility. We thank our dignitaries and the people of India as we enter the final stretch toward New Delhi 2025.”



The New Delhi 2025 World Para Athletics Championships, scheduled for October 2025, will welcome participants from over 100 countries, making it the largest-ever para athletics event hosted in India.

The biggest para sporting event that India is hosting for the first time, being the fourth Asian country to do so, after Doha 2015 in Qatar, Dubai 2019 in the United Arab Emirates and Kobe 2024 in Japan.

The 12th edition of this large scale tournament, will be held from September 27 to October 5, will feature 186 medal events (101 men’s, 84 women’s and one mixed).

The venue— JLN stadium has a seating capacity to accommodate 60,000 spectators. It is for the first time that the athletics track at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium is being relaid ahead of the event. While the preparations are underway, the venue will be ready a month before the beginning of the event.

In a big announcement, Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut was announced as the brand ambassador of the New Delhi 2025 World Para Athletics Championships by the Paralympic Committee of India last week.

