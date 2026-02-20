LIVE TV
Home > Sports > "₹20 Crore IPL Auction Star?" Mohammad Kaif's Big Claim on Zimbabwe Pacer After His Stunning T20 World Cup 2026 Performance

“₹20 Crore IPL Auction Star?” Mohammad Kaif’s Big Claim on Zimbabwe Pacer After His Stunning T20 World Cup 2026 Performance

Mohammad Kaif has made big claims on Zimbabwe pacer Blessing Muzarabani's price for the upcoming IPL season (2026) after his historic T20 World Cup 2026 performance.

Mohammad Kaif makes Big IPL Claim on Zimbabwe Pacer Blessing Muzarabani After His Stunning T20 World Cup 2026 Performance. (Image Source:X)
Mohammad Kaif makes Big IPL Claim on Zimbabwe Pacer Blessing Muzarabani After His Stunning T20 World Cup 2026 Performance. (Image Source:X)

Published By: Aviral Shukla
Last updated: February 20, 2026 13:00:29 IST

“₹20 Crore IPL Auction Star?” Mohammad Kaif’s Big Claim on Zimbabwe Pacer After His Stunning T20 World Cup 2026 Performance

Former Indian cricketer and a sharp analyst of the game, Mohammad Kaif, has really stirred things up by saying Zimbabwe’s fast bowler Blessing Muzarabani would’ve easily gone for a record ₹20 crore at the IPL auction. 

It is worth noting that Muzarabani has been the driving force behind Zimbabwes incredible run at the T20 World Cup 2026. The 29-year-old has played a big role in Zimbabwe’s incredible Super 8s journey in the T20 World Cup 2026.

He’s already left his mark on the tournament as he tore through Australia’s batting with a brilliant 4/17 and then helped take down co-hosts Sri Lanka with another tight spell in Colombo. Now, as Zimbabwe gears up for the next round against some of the top teams, Kaif’s comments have brought the spotlight on something fans have been talking about for a while.

“Better Than Starc”: Mohammad Kaif Tells Why Muzarabani Is Man to Watch in T20

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Kaif didn’t hold back on Muzarabani. He went straight for the big names, saying that the Zimbabwean deserves to be up there with the IPL’s highest-paid stars. Kaif didn’t just toss out compliments.

The veteran said that if the IPL 2026 auction happened after this World Cup, Muzarabani would easily fetch over ₹20 crore because of his three-dimensional bowling.

Blessing Muzarabani is an exceptional bowler; he bowls in every phase of the game—with the new ball and at the death, Kaif said. Kaif didn’t stop there. He poked at the huge price tags for Mitchell Starc (₹24.75 crore) and Pat Cummins (₹20.50 crore), basically asking—are these guys really worth that much next to Muzarabani?What has Starc done? Aside from two big games for KKR, he’s been expensive. Muzarabani, with his height and bounce even on slow tracks, could do a better job than Starc. He’s unluckythe auction happened in December, before this World Cup, Kaif said.

For Kaif, Muzarabani’s knack for getting awkward bounce on these sluggish 2026 subcontinental pitches makes him the most complete bowler in T20 cricket right now.

Also Read: T20 World Cup 2026: ‘Giant Killers, No Fluke’ — Fans React as Sikandar Raza-Led Zimbabwe Shock Sri Lanka to Top WC Group

First published on: Feb 20, 2026 12:42 PM IST
Tags: Blessing MuzarabaniBlessing Muzarabani bowling speedBlessing Muzarabani IPLBlessing Muzarabani RCB connectionBlessing Muzarabani vs Mitchell StarcIPL 2026 auction newsMohammad Kaif IPL predictionSikandar Raza Zimbabwe team successt20 world cupt20 world cup 2026Who is Blessing MuzarabaniZimbabwe in T20 World Cup 2026Zimbabwe upsets Australia T20WC

Gurugram Shocker: 3-Year-Old Girl Taken 4 Km Away From Home While Playing, Raped, Throttled And Buried In Shallow Pit; Neighbour Held After CCTV Footage Emerges

WATCH: Pakistan Army Caught Lying, BLA Video Shows Captured Soldiers Pleading For Help As Asim Munir Abandons His Own Men, ‘Fought For Mulk, Disowned Now’

ABB Share Price In Focus: 52% Q4 Order Surge And 8% Revenue Growth Spark Investor Buzz for 2026

Shocking Mumbai Bike Stunt: Viral Video Shows Toddler Standing On Moving Bike As Rider’s Reckless Act Sparks Outrage, Fear Of Fatal Crash

QUICK LINKS