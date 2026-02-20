“₹20 Crore IPL Auction Star?” Mohammad Kaif’s Big Claim on Zimbabwe Pacer After His Stunning T20 World Cup 2026 Performance

Former Indian cricketer and a sharp analyst of the game, Mohammad Kaif, has really stirred things up by saying Zimbabwe’s fast bowler Blessing Muzarabani would’ve easily gone for a record ₹20 crore at the IPL auction.

It is worth noting that Muzarabani has been the driving force behind Zimbabwe’s incredible run at the T20 World Cup 2026. The 29-year-old has played a big role in Zimbabwe’s incredible Super 8s journey in the T20 World Cup 2026.

He’s already left his mark on the tournament as he tore through Australia’s batting with a brilliant 4/17 and then helped take down co-hosts Sri Lanka with another tight spell in Colombo. Now, as Zimbabwe gears up for the next round against some of the top teams, Kaif’s comments have brought the spotlight on something fans have been talking about for a while.

“Better Than Starc”: Mohammad Kaif Tells Why Muzarabani Is Man to Watch in T20

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Kaif didn’t hold back on Muzarabani. He went straight for the big names, saying that the Zimbabwean deserves to be up there with the IPL’s highest-paid stars. Kaif didn’t just toss out compliments.

The veteran said that if the IPL 2026 auction happened after this World Cup, Muzarabani would easily fetch over ₹20 crore because of his “three-dimensional” bowling.

“Blessing Muzarabani is an exceptional bowler; he bowls in every phase of the game—with the new ball and at the death,” Kaif said. Kaif didn’t stop there. He poked at the huge price tags for Mitchell Starc (₹24.75 crore) and Pat Cummins (₹20.50 crore), basically asking—are these guys really worth that much next to Muzarabani? “What has Starc done? Aside from two big games for KKR, he’s been expensive. Muzarabani, with his height and bounce even on slow tracks, could do a better job than Starc. He’s unlucky—the auction happened in December, before this World Cup,” Kaif said.

For Kaif, Muzarabani’s knack for getting awkward bounce on these sluggish 2026 subcontinental pitches makes him the most complete bowler in T20 cricket right now.

