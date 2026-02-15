LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Jaipur Free Trade Agreement Harshwardhan Sapkal Elvish Yadav adiala jail India-AI Summit Black Sea oil hub bangladesh elections DOJ documents donald trump Mohsin Naqvi ind vs pak live streaming Jaipur Free Trade Agreement Harshwardhan Sapkal Elvish Yadav adiala jail India-AI Summit Black Sea oil hub bangladesh elections DOJ documents donald trump Mohsin Naqvi ind vs pak live streaming Jaipur Free Trade Agreement Harshwardhan Sapkal Elvish Yadav adiala jail India-AI Summit Black Sea oil hub bangladesh elections DOJ documents donald trump Mohsin Naqvi ind vs pak live streaming Jaipur Free Trade Agreement Harshwardhan Sapkal Elvish Yadav adiala jail India-AI Summit Black Sea oil hub bangladesh elections DOJ documents donald trump Mohsin Naqvi ind vs pak live streaming
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Jaipur Free Trade Agreement Harshwardhan Sapkal Elvish Yadav adiala jail India-AI Summit Black Sea oil hub bangladesh elections DOJ documents donald trump Mohsin Naqvi ind vs pak live streaming Jaipur Free Trade Agreement Harshwardhan Sapkal Elvish Yadav adiala jail India-AI Summit Black Sea oil hub bangladesh elections DOJ documents donald trump Mohsin Naqvi ind vs pak live streaming Jaipur Free Trade Agreement Harshwardhan Sapkal Elvish Yadav adiala jail India-AI Summit Black Sea oil hub bangladesh elections DOJ documents donald trump Mohsin Naqvi ind vs pak live streaming Jaipur Free Trade Agreement Harshwardhan Sapkal Elvish Yadav adiala jail India-AI Summit Black Sea oil hub bangladesh elections DOJ documents donald trump Mohsin Naqvi ind vs pak live streaming
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > IND vs PAK: Abhishek Sharma Registers Second Consecutive Duck In T20 World Cup 2026

IND vs PAK: Abhishek Sharma Registers Second Consecutive Duck In T20 World Cup 2026

England Test captain Ben Stokes undergoes successful eye surgery after a training accident and vows to always wear a helmet while batting, as scrutiny grows following England’s Ashes defeat.

IND vs PAK: Abhishek Sharma Registers Second Consecutive Duck In T20 World Cup 2026 | IMAGE SOURCE - AFP
IND vs PAK: Abhishek Sharma Registers Second Consecutive Duck In T20 World Cup 2026 | IMAGE SOURCE - AFP

Published By: Unnati Madan
Published: February 15, 2026 19:39:58 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

IND vs PAK: Abhishek Sharma Registers Second Consecutive Duck In T20 World Cup 2026

IND vs PAK: The Indian cricket fans took a sigh of relief when captain Suryakumar Yadav announced the return of superstar batter Abhishek Sharma in the playing XI for the high-voltage clash against the Pakistan cricket team on Sunday in Colombo. However, their happiness didn’t last long as the Indian team lost their returning star for a four-ball duck in the opening over of the match at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

Two Ducks in Two Matches: Abhishek Sharma Falls for Four-Ball Duck vs Pakistan

Abhishek Sharma, who was in a red-hot form before entering the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026, has had a disappointing start to the tournament with a stomach bug affecting him even before the Indian campaign opener in Mumbai last week, which was against the USA cricket team. Playing the tournament opener at the Wankhede Stadium despite being unwell, Abhishek Sharma failed badly to perform and eventually fell for a golden duck. He didn’t even field later in the match.

As his didn’t recover on time, he was subsequently unavailable for selection during the second match of India’s campaign in the ongoing tournament, against Namibia. Abhishek Sharma was hospitalised in Delhi and he regained his fitness on match eve in Colombo. He later had an extended net session before replacing Sanju Samson in the playing XI on Sunday.

You Might Be Interested In

However, to the disappointment of the Indian cricket fans, Abshishek Sharma failed to score any runs and was dismissed for a four-ball duck.

Abhishek Sharma Yet to Open His Account in T20 World Cup 2026

The duck against the Pakistan cricket team was Abhishek Sharma’s second zero score in the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 for team India. With this, he became the first Indian batter to score two ducks in his first two innings of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

Though, former Indian cricketer Ashish Nehra also scored two back-to-back games in his first two innings of a T20 World Cup, but those games were not the first two World Cup matches of his career.

IND vs PAK: PLAYING XIs

India’s Playing XI: Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (WK), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy

Pakistan’s Playing XI: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Ali Agha (C), Babar Azam, Usman Khan (WK), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Abrar Ahmad, Usman Tariq

ALSO READ: IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2026: Suryakumar Yadav Maintains ‘No Handshake’ Stance During India vs Pakistan Match

First published on: Feb 15, 2026 7:39 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

IND vs PAK | ‘Hype Created Around Usman Tariq is Psychological Victory For us’: Former Pakistan Captain Ahead of India vs Pakistan Encounter

IND vs PAK: BCCI’s Big Surprise — Hanumankind Set to Perform ‘Dhurandhar’ Before India vs Pakistan Colombo Clash in T20 World Cup 2026

IND vs PAK: ‘Ya Allah, Baarish Kara De’ — Basit Ali’s Shocking Rain Wish Ahead of India vs Pakistan Clash in Colombo Goes Viral | WATCH

Ranji Trophy 2025-26: KL Rahul Hits Back-to-Back Hundreds In Knockouts As Ahan And Suniel Shetty Cheer – VIDEO

IND vs PAK: ‘Politics Must Stay Out of Cricket,’ Says Ex-Sri Lankan Minister Ahead Of T20 World Cup 2026 Clash

LATEST NEWS

IND vs PAK: Abhishek Sharma Registers Second Consecutive Duck In T20 World Cup 2026

‘ID Card Dikhao’: Jaipur Crowd Confronts Moral Policing By Activists On Valentine’s Day; Netizens Say ‘Unemployed Youth Of Our Nation’-Video Goes Viral | Watch

India-UK Trade Pact Set For April Rollout: Scotch Whisky Duty To Drop From 150% To 75%, Auto Tariffs To Be Reduced Gradually

Another Pakistan Army Disaster, BLA Releases 10 With ‘Warnings,’ Says 7 Soldiers Convicted By ‘Baloch National Court,’ Gives Islamabad One Week For Prisoner Exchange

Row Erupts As Maharashtra Congress Chief Harshwardhan Sapkal Booked For Comparing Tipu Sultan To Shivaji; Later Says ‘Statement Twisted’

Elvish Yadav Jokes ‘Woh Maine Nahi Maara, Woh AI Tha’ On Engaged S2, As He Takes A Dig At Viral Maxtern Controversy

Imran Khan’s Life In Danger? Former Pakistan PM’s Health Scare Deepens As PTI Opposes ‘Secret’ Jail Transfer, Party Cries Foul

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman Hails India As ‘Full-Stack AI Leader’, Promises New Government Partnerships Ahead Of 2026 AI Summit

Funky Film Day 2 Collection: Vishwak Sen’s Comedy Struggles Amid Troll Storm, India Vs Pakistan Clash Adds To Box Office Woes

No Green Signal For Peace? Ukraine Strikes Black Sea Oil Hub As Russia Claims 12 Villages In Donetsk- Here’s What’s Happening

IND vs PAK: Abhishek Sharma Registers Second Consecutive Duck In T20 World Cup 2026

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

IND vs PAK: Abhishek Sharma Registers Second Consecutive Duck In T20 World Cup 2026

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

IND vs PAK: Abhishek Sharma Registers Second Consecutive Duck In T20 World Cup 2026
IND vs PAK: Abhishek Sharma Registers Second Consecutive Duck In T20 World Cup 2026
IND vs PAK: Abhishek Sharma Registers Second Consecutive Duck In T20 World Cup 2026
IND vs PAK: Abhishek Sharma Registers Second Consecutive Duck In T20 World Cup 2026

QUICK LINKS