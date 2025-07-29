AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026 Draw Highlights: India In Group C

During the AFC Women’s Asian Cup in Australia, the Indian women’s football team has been placed alongside Chinese Taipei, Japan, and Vietnam. China, the reigning champions, is among North Korea, Bangladesh, and Uzbekistan in the other two groups, while hosts Australia is grouped with South Korea, Iran, and the Philippines.

Australia, the 2010 champions, will be motivated to win on home soil after losing in the quarterfinals the last time. Following their heartbreaking loss to China PR in the 2022 final, Korea Republic will try to win the cherished championship. Iran will strive for a knockout stage berth after their debut, which finished with two losses. Iran defeated Jordan in the qualifiers to secure a second consecutive Finals appearance. The Philippines, a rising power in the continental arena, will aim to equal or outperform its semi-final result from 2022. DPR Korea will depend on their FIFA Women’s World Cup U-17 and U-20 players to try for a fourth championship as they make their first continental appearance since 2010.

𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗽𝗮𝘁𝗵 𝘁𝗼 𝗴𝗿𝗲𝗮𝘁𝗻𝗲𝘀𝘀 𝗶𝘀 𝗿𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗮𝗹𝗲𝗱! 🏆 🇮🇳 India are placed in Group C of #WAC2026 alongside Japan 🇯🇵, Vietnam 🇻🇳 & Chinese Taipei #BlueTigresses #IndianFootball ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/1dvvdpAhW4 — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) July 29, 2025

After overcoming a two-goal deficit to defeat Korea Republic in the 2022 final, China PR will try to win a record-tying 10th championship. Bangladesh, who had a great qualification, will try to make an impression in their Finals debut. Uzbekistan will be excited to challenge themselves against the best teams on the continent as they make their first Finals appearance since 2003.

Japan will be keen to win the crown again after China PR stopped them in their attempts to win three straight in the 2022 semifinals. Following their debut in the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, Vietnam will aim for a spot at the 2027 tournament in Brazil.

When will the Championship take place?

The AFC Women’s Asian Cup Australia 2026 will take place in Sydney, Perth, and the Gold Coast, including the stadiums that hosted the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023, and is scheduled for March 1–21, 2026. This competition is being held in Australia for the first time since 2006.

Also Read: Barcelona’s New Away Kit And Kobe Bryant: Football Meets NBA