Home > Sports > AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026 Draw Highlights: India In Group C

AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026 Draw Highlights: India In Group C

Chinese Taipei, Bangladesh, India, the Islamic Republic of Iran, the Philippines, Uzbekistan, Vietnam, and DPR Korea are among the teams who qualified.

India will participate in the competition for the first time since 2003. They finished second in 1980 and 1983.
India will participate in the competition for the first time since 2003. They finished second in 1980 and 1983.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: July 29, 2025 17:22:11 IST

During the AFC Women’s Asian Cup in Australia, the Indian women’s football team has been placed alongside Chinese Taipei, Japan, and Vietnam. China, the reigning champions, is among North Korea, Bangladesh, and Uzbekistan in the other two groups, while hosts Australia is grouped with South Korea, Iran, and the Philippines.

Australia, the 2010 champions, will be motivated to win on home soil after losing in the quarterfinals the last time. Following their heartbreaking loss to China PR in the 2022 final, Korea Republic will try to win the cherished championship. Iran will strive for a knockout stage berth after their debut, which finished with two losses. Iran defeated Jordan in the qualifiers to secure a second consecutive Finals appearance. The Philippines, a rising power in the continental arena, will aim to equal or outperform its semi-final result from 2022. DPR Korea will depend on their FIFA Women’s World Cup U-17 and U-20 players to try for a fourth championship as they make their first continental appearance since 2010.

After overcoming a two-goal deficit to defeat Korea Republic in the 2022 final, China PR will try to win a record-tying 10th championship.  Bangladesh, who had a great qualification, will try to make an impression in their Finals debut.  Uzbekistan will be excited to challenge themselves against the best teams on the continent as they make their first Finals appearance since 2003.

Japan will be keen to win the crown again after China PR stopped them in their attempts to win three straight in the 2022 semifinals. Following their debut in the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, Vietnam will aim for a spot at the 2027 tournament in Brazil.

When will the Championship take place?

The AFC Women’s Asian Cup Australia 2026 will take place in Sydney, Perth, and the Gold Coast, including the stadiums that hosted the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023, and is scheduled for March 1–21, 2026. This competition is being held in Australia for the first time since 2006.

Also Read: Barcelona’s New Away Kit And Kobe Bryant: Football Meets NBA

Tags: AFC Asian cupAFC Womens Asian Cup 2026Blue TigressesIndian Football newsIndian Women football

RELATED News

CM Punk Opens Up About Emotional Final Match With John Cena: ‘I’m Turning Very, Very Soft in My Old Age’
Nathan Lyon Breaks Silence On West Indies Test Snub: ‘Was Disappointed, But Totally Understood’
New Zealand Cricket Names Mitchell Santner as Test Captain For Zimbabwe Series After Tom Latham’s Injury
Gautam Gambhir’s Fiery Response to The Oval Pitch Curator: ‘F*** Off, Go Report Whatever You Want…’ – Video Inside
Blue Jays Face Uncertainty as George Springer Injury Clouds Trade Deadline Plans

LATEST NEWS

Abdul Bari Siddiqui
Abdhesh Paswan
Laxmi India Finance IPO Opens Today: Is This Rural-Focused NBFC Create Buzz?
How Much Do You Have To Pay For Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par On YouTube? Check Price Here!
West Bengal Government begins distribution of Kharif aid under Krishak Bandhu Scheme
Israel Discuss Iran Strikes, Nuclear Deal Stalemate and Syria Crisis with Russia
Abdhesh Kumar Rai
YSRCP Condemns Restrictions On YS Jagan’s Nellore Visit, Questions TDP’s P4 Scheme
Abadhesh Kumar
AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026 Draw Highlights: India In Group C
AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026 Draw Highlights: India In Group C

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026 Draw Highlights: India In Group C

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026 Draw Highlights: India In Group C
AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026 Draw Highlights: India In Group C
AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026 Draw Highlights: India In Group C
AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026 Draw Highlights: India In Group C

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?