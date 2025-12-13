After Kolkata Fans Chaos, All Eyes On Hyderabad As Messi Set For 7v7 Match With CM Revanth Reddy; Rahul Gandhi To Attend

The first leg of Lionel Messi’s GOAT India Tour took a dramatic turn in Kolkata on Saturday after fans vandalised property at the Yubha Bharati Krirangan Stadium in Salt Lake, angry over not getting a clear glimpse of the Argentine football legend.

Trouble began when Messi, who landed in the city at 2.26 am, entered the stadium around 11.30 am and was immediately surrounded by political leaders, former footballers, coaches and organisers. With access restricted, large sections of the packed stands were unable to see him properly, triggering frustration among fans.

Despite waving to the crowd and briefly interacting with former Indian footballers involved in an exhibition match, repeated attempts by authorities to clear pathways during Messi’s lap of honour failed. Planned events, including a felicitation of Bengal’s Santosh Trophy-winning team and a “Master Class with Messi” for children, were eventually called off.

Fans Protest, RAF Deployed After Messi Leaves Stadium

As Messi exited the stadium under tight security, sections of the crowd lost patience, hurling bottles, chairs and posters, while loud boos echoed across the venue. Fans later invaded the stadium’s central area, vandalising temporary structures and damaging fibreglass seats.

With ticket prices ranging between ₹4,500 and ₹10,000, many spectators said they had expected at least a short on-field display or clearer interaction. The situation forced police to deploy the Rapid Action Force (RAF) to regain control.

Hyderabad Braces for High-Profile Messi Event

Following the chaos in Kolkata, attention has now shifted firmly to Hyderabad, where Messi is scheduled to appear on Saturday for a high-profile 7v7 friendly match with Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy.

The city has been decked up with banners, while organisers say extensive crowd-management measures are in place to avoid a repeat of the Kolkata scenes. Messi is expected to land in Hyderabad at 4 pm and head to Falaknuma Palace for a closed-door meet-and-greet session.

Around 240 attendees, each reportedly paying ₹10 lakh, will receive photographs and autographs from the World Cup-winning captain during the interaction.

Messi to Play Friendly With Revanth Reddy at Uppal Stadium

Messi will then travel to the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Uppal for a 20-minute exhibition match with CM Revanth Reddy a crossover event organisers are billing as one of the most unusual fixtures of the GOAT India Tour.

Officials said only half the ground will be opened, with the cricket pitch left untouched. After the friendly, Messi will jog a lap with 24 underprivileged children from across Telangana as part of a football clinic focusing on basic dribbling skills.

A brief parade and state felicitation will follow, with the entire programme expected to last about 90 minutes. Messi is scheduled to return to Falaknuma Palace before flying to Delhi at 11 pm.

Rahul Gandhi to Attend Messi Event in Hyderabad

Adding political weight to the event, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi will attend the Hyderabad leg of Messi’s tour. According to officials, Rahul Gandhi will arrive in the city at 5 pm and reach the stadium in time for the match, before returning to Delhi on a 10.30 pm flight.

Ticket Sales Surge, Youth and Students Gear Up

Fan interest in Hyderabad has surged, with nearly 26,000 tickets sold on the “District” app for the primary ticketed event at LB Stadium, which has a capacity of around 32,000. The event will also be streamed live on Sony Liv.

Young footballers across the city have expressed excitement. School students, university players and fans from Osmania University and the University of Hyderabad said they have been counting down to Saturday evening. Around 600 government school students have also been invited to watch the event, turning the friendly into a large-scale community football celebration.

