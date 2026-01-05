LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Brent crude forecast 2020 Delhi riots case Maduro Pakistani wedding viral video Arjun Sharma duan jansen Mustafizur Rahman kyiv Colombia news donald trump Brent crude forecast 2020 Delhi riots case Maduro Pakistani wedding viral video Arjun Sharma duan jansen Mustafizur Rahman kyiv Colombia news donald trump Brent crude forecast 2020 Delhi riots case Maduro Pakistani wedding viral video Arjun Sharma duan jansen Mustafizur Rahman kyiv Colombia news donald trump Brent crude forecast 2020 Delhi riots case Maduro Pakistani wedding viral video Arjun Sharma duan jansen Mustafizur Rahman kyiv Colombia news donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Brent crude forecast 2020 Delhi riots case Maduro Pakistani wedding viral video Arjun Sharma duan jansen Mustafizur Rahman kyiv Colombia news donald trump Brent crude forecast 2020 Delhi riots case Maduro Pakistani wedding viral video Arjun Sharma duan jansen Mustafizur Rahman kyiv Colombia news donald trump Brent crude forecast 2020 Delhi riots case Maduro Pakistani wedding viral video Arjun Sharma duan jansen Mustafizur Rahman kyiv Colombia news donald trump Brent crude forecast 2020 Delhi riots case Maduro Pakistani wedding viral video Arjun Sharma duan jansen Mustafizur Rahman kyiv Colombia news donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > After Recent Defeats, Shubman Gill Urges BCCI To Have 15-Day Camps Ahead Of Every Test Series

After Recent Defeats, Shubman Gill Urges BCCI To Have 15-Day Camps Ahead Of Every Test Series

Indian Test team had a tough time in 2025 as it suffered a 0-2 whitewash against South Africa. It was the second time in 13 months that India faced a clean sweep at home

Shubman Gill. (Photo Credits: X)
Shubman Gill. (Photo Credits: X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: January 5, 2026 12:39:05 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

After Recent Defeats, Shubman Gill Urges BCCI To Have 15-Day Camps Ahead Of Every Test Series

You Might Be Interested In

India Test and ODI captain Shubman Gill has come up with a new strategy for the longer format. According to a report by Times of India, Shubman Gill has demanded a 15 days camp prior to any Test series.

“Gill was very clear that the team needed better preparation before going into a Test series. There was an issue with the itinerary this season where the team didn’t have much time to prepare. Gill recommended to the Board that it would be ideal if there were 15-day red-ball camps before a Test series,” a BCCI source told TOI.

You Might Be Interested In

“Gill is showing assertive qualities now. He is presenting his vision to the selectors and BCCI with a lot more clarity. It augurs well for Indian cricket as there is a need for a strong captain after Rohit Sharma. The Test and ODI teams are Gill’s. It is important for him to have a bigger say,” the source added.

With a packed cricket calendar, the BCCI might look towards former batter VVS Laxman to take care of the red-ball camps. 

“There may be instances where Gambhir will be busy with white-ball teams even as there may be a Test series approaching. The Board may use the services of CoE cricket head VVS Laxman to organise red-ball camps,” said the source.





India’s Test Performance In The Recent Past

Team India hasn’t been performing well in the Test format. In fact, the side is now staring at an early exit from World Test Championship (WTC) final’s race after losing three series and drawing one in England. Ever since Gautam Gambhir has taken the charge, India lost to New Zealand at home, their first whitewash defeat and were outplayed by South Africa– their second cleansweep.

The team didn’t do well during Tour DownUnder losing another series while the only win has come against West Indies. India will need to put up their A game to stay in contention.

Also Read: Joe Root Rewrites Record Books, Equals Ricky Ponting With 41st Test Century

First published on: Jan 5, 2026 12:39 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: gautam gambhirshubman gillteam indiavvs laxman

RELATED News

Will KKR Sign Duan Jansen As A Replacement For Mustafizur Rahman For IPL 2026? Here’s What We Know So Far

IND U19 vs SA U19 Live Streaming: When, Where And How To Watch India U19 vs South Africa U19 2nd Youth ODI cricket match live Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps Online

The Ashes: Joe Root Rewrites Record Books, Equals Ricky Ponting With 41st Test Century

T20 World Cup 2026 In Turmoil: Bangladesh Refuses To Play In India Amid Row Over Attacks On Hindus-What Happens Next? Will Their Matches Be Moved?

World Cup-Winning Skipper To Lead THIS Team In WPL 2026; Check All Details

LATEST NEWS

Planning To Visit Bali? Know This New Entry Rule Regarding Bank Statements That The Island Could Implement Soon

Aaryamann Sethi’s Fiancee Yogita Bihani Gifts Rs 2.12 Lakh Martin & Co. Guitar On His Birthday | Watch Viral Video

BCCL IPO Kicks Off 2026: Coal India Arm Brings Coking Coal To Dalal Street With First Mainboard Issue

Who Is Romi Gonen? Israeli Woman Held Hostage By Hamas For 471 Days Breaks Silence On Sexual Abuse, Says ‘They Wanted To Make Me A Sex Slave’

Big News For iPhone Lovers: iPhone 18 Price Likely To Increase By…

Why Is Oil As A Commodity In Spotlight? US Intervention In Venezuela And India-Russia Tariff Tensions: Explained

Who Was Kannan Pattambi? Malayalam Actor Passes Away At 62, Leaving Film Industry In Mourning

No Bail For Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam; Supreme Court Says They Can Reapply After One Year

Maggot Food, Freezing Cells, Inmate Deaths: Why NYC Jail Holding Maduro Is Known As ‘Hell On Earth’

Comet 3I/ATLAS: Scientists Make Big Revelation, Interstellar Object Likely Older Than Sun | What We Know About The 14 Billion Years Old Claim

After Recent Defeats, Shubman Gill Urges BCCI To Have 15-Day Camps Ahead Of Every Test Series

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

After Recent Defeats, Shubman Gill Urges BCCI To Have 15-Day Camps Ahead Of Every Test Series

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

After Recent Defeats, Shubman Gill Urges BCCI To Have 15-Day Camps Ahead Of Every Test Series
After Recent Defeats, Shubman Gill Urges BCCI To Have 15-Day Camps Ahead Of Every Test Series
After Recent Defeats, Shubman Gill Urges BCCI To Have 15-Day Camps Ahead Of Every Test Series
After Recent Defeats, Shubman Gill Urges BCCI To Have 15-Day Camps Ahead Of Every Test Series

QUICK LINKS