After Recent Defeats, Shubman Gill Urges BCCI To Have 15-Day Camps Ahead Of Every Test Series

India Test and ODI captain Shubman Gill has come up with a new strategy for the longer format. According to a report by Times of India, Shubman Gill has demanded a 15 days camp prior to any Test series.

“Gill was very clear that the team needed better preparation before going into a Test series. There was an issue with the itinerary this season where the team didn’t have much time to prepare. Gill recommended to the Board that it would be ideal if there were 15-day red-ball camps before a Test series,” a BCCI source told TOI.

“Gill is showing assertive qualities now. He is presenting his vision to the selectors and BCCI with a lot more clarity. It augurs well for Indian cricket as there is a need for a strong captain after Rohit Sharma. The Test and ODI teams are Gill’s. It is important for him to have a bigger say,” the source added.

With a packed cricket calendar, the BCCI might look towards former batter VVS Laxman to take care of the red-ball camps.

“There may be instances where Gambhir will be busy with white-ball teams even as there may be a Test series approaching. The Board may use the services of CoE cricket head VVS Laxman to organise red-ball camps,” said the source.

India’s Test Performance In The Recent Past

Team India hasn’t been performing well in the Test format. In fact, the side is now staring at an early exit from World Test Championship (WTC) final’s race after losing three series and drawing one in England. Ever since Gautam Gambhir has taken the charge, India lost to New Zealand at home, their first whitewash defeat and were outplayed by South Africa– their second cleansweep.

The team didn’t do well during Tour DownUnder losing another series while the only win has come against West Indies. India will need to put up their A game to stay in contention.

