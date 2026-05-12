Al-Nassr vs Al-Hilal Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Saudi Pro League 2026 Match in India, UAE, UK, US and Worldwide

Al-Nassr vs Al-Hilal Saudi Pro League 2026 Live Streaming: The Saudi Pro League title race could be set for a decisive day as top of the table rivals Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal face off at the Alawwal Park in Riyadh. In what could be Cristiano Ronaldo’s first title in Saudi Arabia, the clash will be one to watch out for as both teams are separated by five points in the Saudi Pro League standings. Ahead of the clash, here are all the live streaming details, including the predicted Playing XI.

Al-Nassr are currently leading the way with 82 points from 32 matches, while rivals Al-Hilal are on 77 points from 31 matches. While Karim Benzema’s side has a game in hand, they will feel the pressure as a defeat could hand over the title to Al-Nassr. Ronaldo’s side currently enjoys a five-point lead at the top of the table.

If Al Nassr win, they would extend their lead over Al Hilal in the standings to eight points and move significantly closer to securing their first Saudi Pro League title of the Ronaldo era. The pressure would shift onto the chasing teams, with Al Nassr needing two more points from their remaining fixture.

If Al Hilal defeat Al Nassr, the Saudi Pro League title race would swing dramatically back in Al Hilal’s favour and reopen the championship battle.

A win for Al Hilal would cut the gap to Al Nassr to two points in the standings and revive their title defence hopes. The win could give Al Hilal crucial momentum heading into the final stretch of the season.

Al-Nassr vs Al-Hilal Live Streaming Saudi Pro League 2026

When will the Al-Nassr vs Al-Hilal Saudi Pro League 2026 match take place?

The Al-Nassr vs Al-Hilal Saudi Pro League 2026 match is going to take place on Tuesday, 12th May 2026.

When will the Al-Nassr vs Al-Hilal Saudi Pro League 2026 match start?

The Al-Nassr vs Al-Hilal Indian Super League match will start at 11:30 P.M. in India on Tuesday, 12th May.

Where will the Al-Nassr vs Al-Hilal Saudi Pro League 2026 match be played?

The Al-Nassr vs Al-Hilal Saudi Pro League 2026 match will be played at the Alawwal Park in Riyadh.

Where to watch the Al-Nassr vs Al-Hilal Saudi Pro League 2026 match live streaming in India, UK, PAK, US, UAE & World?

The Al-Nassr vs Al-Hilal Saudi Pro League 2026 match will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network, and live streaming will be available on the Fancode app in India

Where to watch:

UK – YouTube

Pakistan – begin app

United States – Fox Sports

UAE – Channel Eight

Al-Nassr vs Al-Hilal Predicted Lineups

Al-Nassr Predicted Lineup: Bento; Yahya, Martinez, Al-Amri, Al-Ghanam; Mane, Brozovic, Al-Khaibari, Coman; Ronaldo, Felix.

Al-Hilal Predicted Lineup: Bono; Al-Harbi, Akcicek, Tambakti, Hernandez; Milinkovic-Savic, Kanno, Neves, Al-Dawsari; Malcom, Benzema.

Also Read: Will Cristiano Ronaldo Win His First Saudi Pro League Title Tonight? Al Nassr vs Al Hilal Result Scenarios Explained