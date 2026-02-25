Al Nassr vs Al Najma Live Streaming, Saudi Pro League: Where to Watch Cristiano Ronaldo In Action on TV and Online?

Al Nassr vs Al Najma Live Streaming: Al Nassr will play Al Najma on 26 February 2026 (IST), in a rescheduled Saudi Pro League game at the Al Najma Club Stadium. After going on ten, game winning streak coupled with eight consecutive shutouts, Al Nassr are in great form before this game. They are currently second on the table and a win would see them top it.

On the contrary, Al Najma are at the bottom of the league table with just one win to their name the whole season. The home side will miss their main player Felippe Cardoso as he serves a one-match suspension after receiving a red card last game. Al Nassr, on the other hand, is likely to come out with a powerful front line backed by the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Joao Flix.

Though Al Nassr are the obvious ones to win the game, Al Najma will look to their fans for the inspiration to pull off a shocker. It is over twenty years since these teams last played each other.

Al Nassr vs Al Najma Live Streaming: Where To Watch Cristiano Ronaldo In Action?

When will the Al Nassr vs Al Najma Saudi Pro League match take place?

The Al Nassr vs Al Najma Saudi Pro League match is going to take place on Thursday, 26 February 2026 in India.