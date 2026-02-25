LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Al Nassr vs Al Najma Live Streaming, Saudi Pro League: Where to Watch Cristiano Ronaldo In Action on TV and Online?

Al Nassr vs Al Najma Live Streaming, Saudi Pro League: Where to Watch Cristiano Ronaldo In Action on TV and Online?

Check out the Live Streaming and Telecast details of Al Nassr vs Al Najma Saudi Pro League match in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Saudi Arabia. Follow NewsX for more info as Cristiano Ronaldo will be seen in action.

Al Nassr vs Al Najma Live Streaming- Where To Watch Cristiano Ronaldo In Action? Photo: Cristiano Ronaldo- X
Al Nassr vs Al Najma Live Streaming- Where To Watch Cristiano Ronaldo In Action? Photo: Cristiano Ronaldo- X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Last updated: February 26, 2026 00:59:29 IST

Al Nassr vs Al Najma Live Streaming, Saudi Pro League: Where to Watch Cristiano Ronaldo In Action on TV and Online?

Al Nassr vs Al Najma Live Streaming: Al Nassr will play Al Najma on 26 February 2026 (IST), in a rescheduled Saudi Pro League game at the Al Najma Club Stadium. After going on ten, game winning streak coupled with eight consecutive shutouts, Al Nassr are in great form before this game. They are currently second on the table and win would see them top it.

On the contrary, Al Najma are at the bottom of the league table with just one win to their name the whole season. The home side will miss their main player Felippe Cardoso as he serves a one-match suspension after receiving a red card last game. Al Nassr, on the other hand, is likely to come out with powerful front line backed by the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Joao Flix.

Though Al Nassr are the obvious ones to win the game, Al Najma will look to their fans for the inspiration to pull off a shocker. It is over twenty years since these teams last played each other.

Al Nassr vs Al Najma Live Streaming: Where To Watch Cristiano Ronaldo In Action?

When will the Al Nassr vs Al Najma Saudi Pro League match take place?

The Al Nassr vs Al Najma Saudi Pro League match is going to take place on Thursday, 26 February 2026 in India.

When will the Al Nassr vs Al Najma Saudi Pro League match start?

The Al Nassr vs Al Najma Saudi Pro League match will start at 12:30 A.M. in India on Thursday, February 26, 2026.

Where will the Al Nassr vs Al Najma Saudi Pro League match be played?

The Al Nassr vs Al Najma Saudi Pro League match will be played at the Al Najma Club Stadium in Unaizah. 

Where to Watch Al Nassr vs Al Najma Saudi Pro League match in India?

The Al Nassr vs Al Najma Saudi Pro League match will be broadcast live on FanCode Sports and live-streamed on the FanCode app and website in India from 12:30 A.M. IST on Thursday, February 26, 2026.

Where to Watch Al Nassr vs Al Najma Saudi Pro League match in Pakistan? 

The Al Nassr vs Al Najma Saudi Pro League will be broadcast live on DAZN from 12:00 A.M. local time on Thursday, February 26, 2026.

Where to Watch Al Nassr vs Al Najma Saudi Pro League match in Bangladesh? 

The Al Nassr vs Al Najma Saudi Pro League match will be broadcast live on Toffee and live-streamed on FanCode app and website from 1:00 AM on Thursday, February 26, 2026.

Where to Watch Al Nassr vs Al Najma Saudi Pro League match in Saudi Arabia? 

The Al Nassr vs Al Najma Saudi Pro League match will be broadcast live on Thmanyah and live-streamed on Thmanyah app from 10:00 PM local time on Wednesday, February 25, 2026.

First published on: Feb 25, 2026 5:26 PM IST
Tags: Al Najma, al nassr, Al Nassr vs Al Najma, cristiano ronaldo, Saudi Pro League

Al Nassr vs Al Najma Live Streaming, Saudi Pro League: Where to Watch Cristiano Ronaldo In Action on TV and Online?

Al Nassr vs Al Najma Live Streaming, Saudi Pro League: Where to Watch Cristiano Ronaldo In Action on TV and Online?

Al Nassr vs Al Najma Live Streaming, Saudi Pro League: Where to Watch Cristiano Ronaldo In Action on TV and Online?
Al Nassr vs Al Najma Live Streaming, Saudi Pro League: Where to Watch Cristiano Ronaldo In Action on TV and Online?
Al Nassr vs Al Najma Live Streaming, Saudi Pro League: Where to Watch Cristiano Ronaldo In Action on TV and Online?
Al Nassr vs Al Najma Live Streaming, Saudi Pro League: Where to Watch Cristiano Ronaldo In Action on TV and Online?

