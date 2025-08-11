LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Alliance Or Ambush? The Rock’s Master Move Revealed!

There is a lot of enthusiasm surrounding the rumours that there might be an on screen reunion with Cena later this year. Rumour has it that The Rock and Triple H are having backstage arguments because he wants greater creative control.

On the whole, it is still unclear what will be his next move, which increases the mystery behind the future storylines of WWE.
Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: August 11, 2025 05:06:40 IST

When The Rock came back at Elimination Chamber, he no longer wrestled, he dropped a storyline bombshell: “I didn’t want Cody Rhodes championship, I wanted his soul.” His endearing alliance proposal proved too cryptic and when Rhodes said no, The Rock turned toward John Cena and repositioned him as a heel which has made fans nervous.

A proper build up, not a surprise

As insider reports still silent, The Final Boss is not scheduled yet in SummerSlam either in New Jersey. However, WWE veterans such as Vince Russo warn that when bringing back The Rock, WWE will have to do so with the proper build up rather than a surprise appearance so the moment can be as effective as possible.

Even the unknown aside, one direction providing the buzz by the fans and insiders is a showdown with John Cena. There is a report that such a collaboration would occur this year, although nothing is being said about what it would entail there has been a whiff of a pairing of two cultural biggies on the same screen which has raised a lot of eyebrows.

Backstage drama

There is backstage drama aside the ring with The Rock and Triple H forming up a potential power play with speculation that The Rock wants to take over creative control perhaps to appoint his close pal, former head writer Brian Gewirtz as tensions develop behind the scenes.

All of these hints create a profile of a Rock playing the long game. The implication of his return is not so much about match placement at present, but about strategic placement in the future whether at a big moment at a future event or a grander playing in the new positioning of WWE creatively. What will The Rock do next remains to be seen, but in the meantime, it remains fact one and the fandom will surely be tuning in, breath held, to whatever the next move is.

Tags: john cenaThe RockWWEWWE latest News

