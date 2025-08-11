LIVE TV
CM Punk Breaks the Silence Following SummerSlam Snub

WWE disclosed the UK punk itinerary, which included a sixth man tag team and a matchup against Dominik Mysterio for the Intercontinental title. Now, everyone is turning to RAW in the hopes of finding answers and the next punk chapter.

His next promo will challenge Rollins and would possibly spark the formation of new rivalries or partnerships.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: August 11, 2025 01:54:00 IST

After one of the worst finishes to his title-winning moment at SummerSlam, the next step by CM Punk has been unveiled. Over X, WWE informed fans that next Monday, RAW will kick off live in Quebec where fans can get a first hand account of what happened after the dramatic loss by the Second City Saint, as RAW opens.

Punk then won the World Heavyweight Championship back at the thrilling main event of SummerSlam, however to the horror of fans who collectively called it the Ruse of the Century, a newly revealed well healed Seth Rollins used his Money in the Bank to revoke the title, much to the thousands of fans looking on. 

Fans awaiting for clarity

Up to this point Punk had been silent on and off screen and supporters wondered as to his state of mind. His first appearance on RAW added little more to the Mystery who had interrupted a main event between LA Knight and Rollins, with little comment. The latest update made by WWE shows that fans will not be waiting long because its next episode will be a breakthrough experience to Punk. His speech is destined not only to face the SummerSlam betrayal but also possibly prepare the grounds to new enmities or relationships. 

UK tour schedule

To further his sojourn back, WWE announced the UK tour schedule of Punk in the run up of the Clash in Paris Premium Live Event. On August 23, he is scheduled to face Dominik Mysterio to compete in Intercontinental Championship. He also will be getting into a six man tag match with Penta and Sami Zayn against The Judgment Day, considerably increasing the momentum of his storyline. Through this comeback, the path of Punk is once more ambiguous whether he will use his frustration to create a strong narrative. Are unions or divisions going to emerge? In that regard, either way, his appearance in the Quebec RAW is bound to be a transformative moment that provides much needed answers and a direction into the future within the changing environment of WWE.

Tags: CM PunkWWEWWE latest NewsWWE SummerSlam 2025

