The Confession You Didn’t See Coming From The Undertaker!

The Deadman has at last answered the question of when and why he came to partake of WWE’s emerging powerhouse, Gunther. ‘On his Six feet under’ podcast, The undertaker expressed very open compliments that showed the fans a rare view of his opinion of the new generation of wrestlers.

Gunther and his WWE journey

Gunther is a recent winner of the world heavy weight championship by conquering Jey Uso on RAW. His rise in WWE has been unquestionable though he suffered a loss to CM Punk at SummerSlam. Furthermore, he became the last opponent of Bill Goldberg at Saturday Night Main Event events that are regarded as milestones in his career that is getting higher and higher. Nonetheless, with all that, WWE insider sources believe him as a possible last opponent to John Cena before Cena is expected to retire somewhere in mid December.

What did undertaker say?

It was at the mic where personal adoration of The Undertaker was best seen. He told the story of when he got to be a fan: ‘One could so easily follow it. That is the aura that Sheamus carries around and then you have someone that can come up and actually trade that to him. Man, it was so sharp, and that is how I turned into your fan…’

It was a breaking point, that performance by The Ring General brought reverence to one of the most called idols in the WWE. Humility and recognition became the response that Gunther gave:

‘This is kind of the first big pay per view singles match that caught fire… Big time stood out. It was great. It had a good set-up…’ The passing reveals the mutual respect between the eras of WWE where the super natural power of The Undertaker and the hard hitting nature of Gunther toast the changing of the guard in wrestling.

The subsequent reign of Gunther which is characterized by record breaking runs and typical ruthlessness, has transformed the face of main-event scene in WWE. And so now, as validated by the man himself, The Phenom, his legacy seems to be far along in the journey to becoming the stuff of legend.

Also Read: Spoiler Alert: Was Karrion Kross Quietly Negotiating His Return?