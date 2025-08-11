LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Anas al-Sharif donald trump uk gaza jensen huang Karrion Kross business news gauri khan Anas al-Sharif donald trump uk gaza jensen huang Karrion Kross business news gauri khan Anas al-Sharif donald trump uk gaza jensen huang Karrion Kross business news gauri khan Anas al-Sharif donald trump uk gaza jensen huang Karrion Kross business news gauri khan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Anas al-Sharif donald trump uk gaza jensen huang Karrion Kross business news gauri khan Anas al-Sharif donald trump uk gaza jensen huang Karrion Kross business news gauri khan Anas al-Sharif donald trump uk gaza jensen huang Karrion Kross business news gauri khan Anas al-Sharif donald trump uk gaza jensen huang Karrion Kross business news gauri khan
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > The Confession You Didn’t See Coming From The Undertaker!

The Confession You Didn’t See Coming From The Undertaker!

In an important singles match, the WWE star lashes out with Sheamus with the same ferocity, as the Undertaker has revealed when he first idolized to Gunther. Gunther, Goldberg's final opponent and the current World Heavyweight Champion, continues to dominate main event competition after defeating Jey Uso.

Gunther is at the core of the company's obligations, and the Undertaker's endorsement combines the storied legacy of WWE with the brutal current.
Gunther is at the core of the company's obligations, and the Undertaker's endorsement combines the storied legacy of WWE with the brutal current.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: August 11, 2025 01:02:00 IST

The Deadman has at last answered the question of when and why he came to partake of WWE’s emerging powerhouse, Gunther. ‘On his Six feet under’ podcast, The undertaker expressed very open compliments that showed the fans a rare view of his opinion of the new generation of wrestlers.

Gunther and his WWE journey

Gunther is a recent winner of the world heavy weight championship by conquering Jey Uso on RAW. His rise in WWE has been unquestionable though he suffered a loss to CM Punk at SummerSlam. Furthermore, he became the last opponent of Bill Goldberg at Saturday Night Main Event events that are regarded as milestones in his career that is getting higher and higher. Nonetheless, with all that, WWE insider sources believe him as a possible last opponent to John Cena before Cena is expected to retire somewhere in mid December. 

What did undertaker say?

It was at the mic where personal adoration of The Undertaker was best seen. He told the story of when he got to be a fan: ‘One could so easily follow it. That is the aura that Sheamus carries around and then you have someone that can come up and actually trade that to him. Man, it was so sharp, and that is how I turned into your fan…’ 

It was a breaking point, that performance by The Ring General brought reverence to one of the most called idols in the WWE. Humility and recognition became the response that Gunther gave:
‘This is kind of the first big pay per view singles match that caught fire… Big time stood out. It was great. It had a good set-up…’ The passing reveals the mutual respect between the eras of WWE where the super natural power of The Undertaker and the hard hitting nature of Gunther toast the changing of the guard in wrestling.

The subsequent reign of Gunther which is characterized by record breaking runs and typical ruthlessness, has transformed the face of main-event scene in WWE. And so now, as validated by the man himself, The Phenom, his legacy seems to be far along in the journey to becoming the stuff of legend. 

Also Read: Spoiler Alert: Was Karrion Kross Quietly Negotiating His Return?

Tags: Guntherthe undertakerundertaker confessionWWEWWE latest News

RELATED News

Maharaja Trophy 2025 Live Streaming: Where and How to Watch Every Match Online, TV and OTT
Rohit Sharma’s New Lamborghini Sparks Curiosity — What’s Behind The Mysterious ‘3015’ Number Plate?
Annu Rani and Animesh Kujur Shine Bright in Bhubaneshwar’s Thrilling Athletics Showcase
Alliance Or Ambush? The Rock’s Master Move Revealed!
The Missing Midfielder That Could Tilt The Balance In Tottenham’s Favor

LATEST NEWS

Al Jazeera Journalist Anas al-Sharif’s Final Message Before Being Killed By Israel: ‘Do Not Forget Gaza’
64 Today, Suniel Shetty Looks Half His Age, Here’s The Secret You Need to Know!
ICMAI CMA Intermediate And Final Result Declared For June 2025, Check Here
Donald Trump’s New Visa Move Could Uproot Thousands of H-1B Dependent Children – Here’s What You Must Know
Why Is Mouni Roy Done Playing By Bollywood’s Rules? Read to Know!
Why Have UK Households Been Urged to Close Windows For Four Weeks? Reason Will Leave You Shocked
Jacqueline Fernandez Turns 40: Check Her Net Worth, Best Movies, And Exciting Upcoming Projects
Meat Shop Shut On Independence Day? Check Out The Latest Controversy Over Kalyan Civic Body Order
Saudi Crown Prince Linked to Jeffrey Epstein? Photo in Epstein’s NYC Home Sparks Massive Outrage
IDF Strike Kills 5 Journalists In Gaza, Israel Alleges Hamas Link: All You Need To Know
The Confession You Didn’t See Coming From The Undertaker!

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

The Confession You Didn’t See Coming From The Undertaker!

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

The Confession You Didn’t See Coming From The Undertaker!
The Confession You Didn’t See Coming From The Undertaker!
The Confession You Didn’t See Coming From The Undertaker!
The Confession You Didn’t See Coming From The Undertaker!

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?