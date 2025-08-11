LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Spoiler Alert: Was Karrion Kross Quietly Negotiating His Return?

Spoiler Alert: Was Karrion Kross Quietly Negotiating His Return?

Now that his own and Scarlett's contracts have expired, Karrion Kross has spoken out about the uncertainty surrounding his future in the WWE. The atmosphere was further thickened by his loss to Sami Zayn in his most recent SummerSlam bout, his subsequent move to the WWE alumni roster, and the elimination of his entrance music.

Without an official word on the same, fans are left to wonder whether this was a real exit or an artificially crafted storyline twist.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: August 11, 2025 00:42:24 IST

The wrestling world went a buzz as Karrion Kross finally commented swirling rumors of his status in WWE. The former NXT mainstay and his in-ring partner, Scarlett have had their contracts lapse-and the uncertainty has become a buzz-topic first among fans, and then among pundits.

“I hope we shall be back”

According to reports, no renewal offer had been forthcoming by August 5. A rather lightning moment later, however, insider Dave Meltzer reported that WWE proposed a contract to him shortly before the cutoff of August 10. Kross himself poked the hole when he appeared on Podcast to market his book Life Is Fighting, and he told us, “A lot of what I read is not true”. Hope so. I hope we shall come back”.

There has still been nothing concrete and Kross is still keeping his cards close to his chest. His statement sounded more like a response to the false claims instead of affirming any agreement hence fans are left wondering whether the duo would reappear on Raw any time soon.
This implausibility is following a summer that was storyline heavy. Kross was defeated at SummerSlam by Sami Zayn, who subsequently stated, during a backstage segment of WWE universe, that their rivalry was over. Fans, however, have not been indifferent at all with cries of We want Kross making reference to his newfound fame.

Matters were further muddied when, once August 10 came, Kross and Scarlett were transferred to the WWE alumni list, something that is usually an indication that a talent is not under contract anymore. Another symbolic twist regarding the saga was the removal of Kross entrance music, Dead Silent, off the streaming services.

WWE is the show of epic crossovers

But behind closed doors they feel it might not be that black and white. WWE is also associated with dramatic swerves, and going by current silence of all the parties, some may say this is more part of the story line than departure. However, with Kross also capitalizing on the popularity of his fans and his own book tour, he is ensuring that the negotiating advantage as well as the focus of press coverage remains at his own feet.

