Amit Passi, Hardik Pandya’s Baroda Teammate Smashes 100 Off 44 Balls, Equals World Record in SMAT

Baroda wicketkeeper-batter Amit Passi stunned the cricketing fraternity with a sensational century on debut, smashing 114 off just 55 balls and equalling the world record for the highest individual score on T20 debut. The 26-year-old achieved the milestone during Baroda’s final league match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) 2025-26 against Services in Hyderabad on Monday.

Record-Equalling Knock in SMAT 2025-26

Opening the innings in place of India star Jitesh Sharma, who joined the national camp for the T20I series against South Africa, Passi dominated from the outset. He raced to his half-century in only 24 balls and brought up a breathtaking 44-ball hundred with his ninth six of the innings.

Passi eventually fell for a magnificent 114 off 55 balls, an innings studded with 10 fours and nine sixes, becoming only the third Indian male cricketer to score a T20 century on debut. His effort powered Baroda to a formidable total of 220/5 in 20 overs.

Equals World Record Set by Pakistan’s Bilal Asif

With his 114, Passi equalled the decade-old world record held by Pakistan’s Bilal Asif (114 in 2015) for the highest score on T20 debut. He now joins a rare elite list of batters to achieve the feat, becoming only the 10th player globally to score a T20 century in his first match.

Highest Scores on T20 Debut

Amit Passi (Baroda, India) – 114 (2025)

Bilal Asif (Pakistan) – 114 (2015)

Moin Khan (Pakistan) – 112 (2005)

Matthew Spoors (Canada) – 108 (2022)

Shivam Bhambri (Chandigarh) – 106 (2019)

Only Third Wicketkeeper-Batter To Achieve This Feat

Passi also became the third wicketkeeper-batter in T20 history to score a debut century, after Moin Khan (2005) and Leslie Dunbar (2019).

IPL Franchises Take Notice

The explosive knock has instantly pushed Passi into the spotlight, with IPL scouts expected to take strong interest in the powerful right-hander ahead of the next auction. His performance was the biggest highlight of Baroda’s campaign, even though the team was already out of contention for the Super League stage.

Hardik Pandya, Krunal Missing From Baroda XI

While Passi shone brightly, Baroda played without senior stars Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya. Hardik has joined India’s squad for the upcoming five-match T20I series vs South Africa, beginning December 9 at Cuttack’s Barabati Stadium. Vishnu Solanki led Baroda in the absence of Krunal.

Baroda Finish SMAT Season on a High

Despite failing to qualify further in the tournament, Amit Passi’s historic debut ensured the team ended with a memorable high, rewriting record books and giving Indian cricket a new name to watch.

