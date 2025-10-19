Andrew Moran's late winner snatches playoff berth from Rapids

VIDEO SHOWS: HIGHLIGHTS FROM COLORADO RAPIDS V LOS ANGELES FOOTBALL CLUB IN THE MLS SHOWS: COMMERCE CITY, COLORADO, UNITED STATES (OCTOBER 18, 2025) (SOCCER UNITED MARKETING – See restrictions) COMPLETE SHOTLIST TO FOLLOW STORY: Andrew Moran scored in the 90th minute shortly after Los Angeles FC fell behind to help his squad earn a 2-2 tie with the Colorado Rapids in a Decision Day match on Saturday (October 18) night at Commerce City, Colo. Darren Yapi scored in the 87th minute to put Colorado ahead and better the squad's chance of sneaking into the playoffs. But the Rapids couldn't answer Moran's goal and were eliminated from the Western Conference playoff race. Los Angeles FC (17-8-9, 60 points) finished third in the West and will face number six seed Austin FC in the first round of the postseason. Colorado's playoff chases evaporated with FC Dallas and the San Jose Earthquakes winning their matches and Real Salt Lake playing to a draw. Colorado (11-15-8, 41 points) officially finishes 11th in the West despite tying with Real Salt Lake and San Jose in points. The top nine make the playoffs. Yapi temporarily put Colorado into playoff position as well as giving his team the lead for the first time with a diving header that went past LAFC goalkeeper Hugo Lloris. The goal was set up by a cross from Oliver Larraz. LAFC quickly answered and Jeremy Ebobisse's right-footer was stopped. The rebound came to Moran and he sent a right-footed shot into the net. Heung-Min Son also scored for LAFC, who had won six of their previous seven matches. Paxten Aaronsen had the other tally for the Rapids, who went 0-2-2 over their final four matches. Zack Steffen made seven saves. The Rapids were having trouble manufacturing scoring chances but took advantage of a major mistake by LAFC goalkeeper Hugo Lloris to tie the score in the 62th minute. Lloris was nonchalant while dribbling the ball in front of his own net and Aaronsen began his approach. Lloris attempted to kick the ball to his left but Aaronsen took a swipe with his right foot and booted the ball into the net. LAFC outshot the Rapids 13-1 in the first half but only possessed a 1-0 lead. Denis Bouanga had a close-range chance in the 34th minute but his right-footed shot bounced off Steffen's upper arm near the shoulder. Eight minutes later, Son dribbled in toward the net and unleashed a left-footed blast that went right over Steffen and into the net. It was Son's ninth goal in 10 MLS matches with LAFC. (Production: Bhagya Ayyavoo)

