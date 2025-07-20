Another Lionel Messi Moment: Inter Miami Thrashes NY Red Bulls 5-1

Inter Miami swiftly turned the tide on Saturday, led by Lionel Messi. After a 5-1 thumping of the host New York Red Bulls at Sports Illustrated Stadium in Harrison, New Jersey, Inter Miami gained three crucial points in the MLS standings, and Messi was back to his best just three days after a crushing 3-0 loss at FC Cincinnati. Inter Miami overcame an early one-goal disadvantage and won its sixth straight league game thanks to two goals and two assists from Messi, who was held scoreless by Cincinnati on Wednesday, and two goals from Telasco Segovia in the first half.

MESSI ➡️ JORDI 🚀 pic.twitter.com/l4AQdtDHLO — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) July 20, 2025

Match Preview

For the most of his career, Lionel Messi has broken records and played at the top level of football in the world. Even in the latter stages of his playing career, the Argentine legend still puts up incredible displays at Inter Miami. In Saturday’s game against the New York Red Bulls, Messi continued his incredible career trend with a precise assist to Jordi Alba.

The Herons were keen to win against the Red Bulls in New Jersey after losing to FC Cincinnati 3-0 in the middle of the week. Alexander Hack gave the home team the lead in the fourteenth minute, but the game didn’t start as expected. However, Messi quickly assumed command and turned the tide in Miami’s favour. Luis Suarez swiftly returned the pass in a one-two after Messi carried it into midfield in the 24th minute. After seeing Jordi Alba’s run, Messi split the Red Bulls’ defence with a deft through pass, which allowed the Spanish fullback to score the equaliser.

Messi’s 2025 season total of 30 direct goal contributions for Inter Miami was reached with his assist. He has made 29 appearances in all competitions, scoring 22 goals and dishing out 8 assists, averaging more than one goal per game.

Messi’s remarkable trend, which started during his early days at FC Barcelona and extended during his tenure at Paris Saint-Germain and now Inter Miami, has seen him contribute at least 30 goals in 19 consecutive calendar years. In 2006, one of his first full seasons as a professional, he was the last to fall short of that milestone.

Also Read: ‘Give me Blood, I’ll Give You Graduation Credits’: Football Coach Scandal Shocks Taiwan