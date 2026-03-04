LIVE TV
Arjun Tendulkar Saaniya Chandhok Wedding Date Revealed; Check All Details

Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun is all set to tie the knot with fiancée Saaniya Chandhok, following a month of lavish pre-wedding festivities.

Arjun Tendulkar will tie the knot with Saaniya Chandhok. (Photo Credits: X)
Arjun Tendulkar will tie the knot with Saaniya Chandhok. (Photo Credits: X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: March 4, 2026 18:40:28 IST

Arjun Tendulkar Saaniya Chandhok Wedding Date Revealed; Check All Details

India’s legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar’s son Arjun is all set to tie the knot with fiancée Saaniya Chandhok, following a month of lavish pre-wedding festivities. The wedding ceremony is scheduled for March 5 at a private upscale venue. Reports suggest it may be The InterContinental Hotel, a property of Saaniya’s family business.

The pre-wedding festivities were mostly held in Jamnagar. The two were engaged privately last August. 

The Guest List

President Draupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Opposition Leader Rahul Gandhi have been formally invited by the Tendulkar family. Virat Kohli with wife Anushka Sharma, Shubman Gill, and Yuvraj Singh have been the confirmed attendance—Yuvraj and Shubman are already in Jamnagar. Kohli landed recently. Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde has joined the list too.

Earlier, in February, Mumbai Indians, shared a special video. The 92-second clip opened with Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries, and his wife, entrepreneur Nita Ambani, welcoming the guests to the venue.

Sharing that they couldn’t have found a better venue than the Ambanis’ mansion for the special occasion, Sachin said, “Bhabhi and Mukesh bhai, I don’t think we could have chosen better people to bless the couple for the journey ahead.”

He added, “Jab beta kisi ladki ko ghar leke aata hai, introduce karne ke liye, then you know ki beta badh gaya hai (When your son brings a girl home to introduce her, you know that he has grown up). They (Arjun and Saaniya) look madly in love with each other.” The cricket legend also expressed his pride in his son for having found someone who “loves you as much as you love her.” 

On the occasion, Nita also showered love on the Tendulkars. “Sachin and Anjali, you have always been family to us,” she said. Opening up about her bond with Arjun, she noted, “I have seen you grow up from a little boy at our school and now standing here, ready to begin the most beautiful partnership of your life.”

First published on: Mar 4, 2026 6:40 PM IST
Arjun Tendulkar Saaniya Chandhok Wedding Date Revealed; Check All Details

Arjun Tendulkar Saaniya Chandhok Wedding Date Revealed; Check All Details

