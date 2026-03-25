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Home > Sports News > From Playing Together With Rajat Patidar to Joining Rajasthan Royals— 5 Unknown Facts About RCB Chairman Aryaman Birla

From Playing Together With Rajat Patidar to Joining Rajasthan Royals— 5 Unknown Facts About RCB Chairman Aryaman Birla

Aryaman Birla, a former Madhya Pradesh cricketer and Rajasthan Royals auction pick, is set to become Royal Challengers Bengaluru chairman

Aryaman Birla with Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler. (Photo Credits: X)
Aryaman Birla with Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler. (Photo Credits: X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: March 25, 2026 12:44:13 IST

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From Playing Together With Rajat Patidar to Joining Rajasthan Royals— 5 Unknown Facts About RCB Chairman Aryaman Birla

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru found new co-owners after the Aditya Birla Group, the Times of India Group, Bolt Ventures and Blackstone’s perpetual private equity strategy bought the franchise. Under this new structure of the ownership, Aryaman, a director at the Aditya Birla Group, will serve as chairman, while Satyan Gajwani of the Times Group takes on the vice-chairman’s role.

Aryaman’s connection with the sport goes back in time when he was himself a cricketer and in fact played for Madhya Pradesh.

Here are some of the unknown facts about Aryaman. 

Teammates With Current RCB Skipper

Aryaman Birla who played for Madhya Pradesh in the domestic circuit has played along side the current Royal Challengers Bengaluru captain Rajat Patidar and the franchise’s new recruit and all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer. 

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Domestic Career

Aryaman Birla played nine First-Class matches and four List A matches at the domestic level. He made his FC debut against Odisha in Indore in November 2017 and List A debut the next year against Hyderabad in Delhi. Birla scored 414 runs at an average of 27.60 in FC career including a hundred and a fifty. In List A, he could only manage 36 runs. 

Strong Junior Record

He topped the CK Nayudu Trophy charts with over 600 runs at an average above 75, underlining his credentials as a high-potential young batter before entering professional cricket.

Association With Rajasthan Royals 

Aryaman was bought by Rajasthan Royals for INR 30 lakh during the IPL 2018 auction but didn’t feature in a single game and was eventually released ahead of the 2020 season.

“I have felt trapped. I have pushed myself through all the distress so far, but now I feel the need to put my mental health and well-being above all else. We all have our own journeys and I want to take this time to understand myself better, open my mind to new and varied perspectives and seek purpose in my findings,” Birla wrote on Instagram back then.

Never Returned to Professional Cricket

Despite early promise, he chose not to resume his playing career, instead shifting focus toward business leadership within the Aditya Birla Group, marking a decisive career pivot.

Also Read: Is Leander Paes Joining BJP? Meeting With Bengal BJP Chief Ahead of State Elections Sparks Buzz

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From Playing Together With Rajat Patidar to Joining Rajasthan Royals— 5 Unknown Facts About RCB Chairman Aryaman Birla

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From Playing Together With Rajat Patidar to Joining Rajasthan Royals— 5 Unknown Facts About RCB Chairman Aryaman Birla
From Playing Together With Rajat Patidar to Joining Rajasthan Royals— 5 Unknown Facts About RCB Chairman Aryaman Birla
From Playing Together With Rajat Patidar to Joining Rajasthan Royals— 5 Unknown Facts About RCB Chairman Aryaman Birla
From Playing Together With Rajat Patidar to Joining Rajasthan Royals— 5 Unknown Facts About RCB Chairman Aryaman Birla

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