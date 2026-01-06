Ashes Series: Steve Smith Surpasses Jack Hobbs To Break THIS 96-Year-Old Record

Steve Smith who is leading Australia in the fifth and final Test against England surpassed Jack Hobbs to become the second highest run-getter Ashes series. Smith needed 84 runs to take over Hobbs and the right-hander achieved the milestone in the first innings. As Smith etched his name in the record books, he also scored his 37th ton in Test format and has more than 10000 runs to his name.

Hobbs had 3636 runs to his name in 41 matches while Sir Don Bradman tops the list with 5028 runs in 37 matches to his name. Allan Border is at four with 3222 runs in 42 matches and former skipper Steve Waugh is at fifth with 3173 runs in 45 matches to his name.

Smith has been in decent form in red-ball format and has scored three fifties and a hundred in his last five matches.







37th Test hundred for the greatest Test batsman of all time 🔥 Steve Smith the undisputed king of Test cricket 😎 pic.twitter.com/j9m5Ar53DD — Honey (@stevensmithclub) January 6, 2026



















Steve Smith has had just two failures in the entire Ashes 2025 👌 The runs might not look massive, but his off days have been rare this series and he even missed the best batting pitch at Adelaide due to illness. pic.twitter.com/UlTdtn1aBr — Honey (@stevensmithclub) January 6, 2026







Australia vs England- 5th Test

England posted 384 in the first innings after Joe Root notched up another hundred in the series. The right-handed batter scored 160 while Harry Brook scored 84. wicket-keeper batter Jamie Smith struck 46. Michael Nesser picked up four wickets for 60 runs. In reply, Australia were on song as first, opener Travis Head smashed 163 in just 166 deliveries and then the stand-in captain chipped with a hundred handing the side a good lead.

Another Ashes hundred for Steve Smith to kickstart 2026 in some style. Had a relatively quiet series but smudge has turned the table today. The greatest Test cricketer is all set for 2026, and we’re seated for one more year of his prime. pic.twitter.com/z2fLJ8mVB0 — 37th Test ton (@Smithfield49) January 6, 2026







Australia have already won the Ashes after clinching wins in the first three Tests while England won the last one.

