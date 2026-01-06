LIVE TV
Ashes Series: Steve Smith Surpasses Jack Hobbs To Break THIS 96-Year-Old Record

Steve Smith was on song against England in the fifth Ashes Test as he scored a hundred and also surpassed Jack Hobbs to break a 96-year-old record

Steve Smith. (Photo Credits: X)
Steve Smith. (Photo Credits: X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: January 6, 2026 12:08:32 IST

Steve Smith who is leading Australia in the fifth and final Test against England surpassed Jack Hobbs to become the second highest run-getter Ashes series. Smith needed 84 runs to take over Hobbs and the right-hander achieved the milestone in the first innings. As Smith etched his name in the record books, he also scored his 37th ton in Test format and has more than 10000 runs to his name.  

Hobbs had 3636 runs to his name in 41 matches while Sir Don Bradman tops the list with 5028 runs in 37 matches to his name. Allan Border is at four with 3222 runs in 42 matches and former skipper Steve Waugh is at fifth with 3173 runs in 45 matches to his name. 

Smith has been in decent form in red-ball format and has scored three fifties and a hundred in his last five matches.











Australia vs England- 5th Test

England posted 384 in the first innings after Joe Root notched up another hundred in the series. The right-handed batter scored 160 while Harry Brook scored 84. wicket-keeper batter Jamie Smith struck 46. Michael Nesser picked up four wickets for 60 runs. In reply, Australia were on song as first, opener Travis Head smashed 163 in just 166 deliveries and then the stand-in captain chipped with a hundred handing the side a good lead.



Australia have already won the Ashes after clinching wins in the first three Tests while England won the last one. 

First published on: Jan 6, 2026 12:08 PM IST
Tags: Ashes SeriesAustralia vs Englandsteve smith

