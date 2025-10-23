LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Ashwin Reveals Why Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Are Biggest Attraction In India Vs Australia ODIs: 'Stands Might Be Filled In Adelaide…'

Ashwin defended the duo, reminding fans that it’s not easy to perform immediately after a long break from competitive cricket.

Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma. (Image Credit: X)
Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma. (Image Credit: X)

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: October 23, 2025 09:06:06 IST

Ravichandran Ashwin has opened up about the much-talked-about comeback of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, saying their presence has brought much-needed attention back to ODI cricket. Speaking on his show ‘Ash ki Baat’, Ashwin said that with both stalwarts returning to the Indian side after seven months, even a three-match ODI series has managed to grab global attention.

“There is not much of a welcome for ODI series these days, so how else will you sell it? The highest sellable factor is the return of Rohit and Virat. So that has been sold. After that, they also become the talking point,” Ashwin explained.

However, both Kohli and Rohit struggled on their return in the first ODI against Australia. Rohit managed just 8 runs off 14 balls, while Kohli was dismissed for a duck after facing eight deliveries. Rain interruptions added to India’s woes, as they eventually lost the match by seven wickets.

Ashwin defended the duo, reminding fans that it’s not easy to perform immediately after a long break from competitive cricket. “It is difficult to go and straight away perform. They have not played any cricket, no match practice. The stands might be filled in Adelaide and they may also fail again, that is the nature of the game,” he said.

The spinner also appealed to fans and critics to avoid putting unnecessary pressure on Kohli and Rohit as they find their rhythm again. “At this point of time, don’t let them feel the pressure. Let them enjoy, because you have to get the best out of them. They should be relieved of any kind of pressure,” Ashwin urged.

India will now face Australia in the second ODI at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday. The visitors will be eager to level the series and stay alive, while the hosts will aim to seal the contest with another strong performance.

First published on: Oct 23, 2025 9:06 AM IST
Tags: India vs AustraliaRavichandran Ashwinrohit sharmavirat kohli’

