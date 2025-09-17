Asia Cup 2025: Match Refree- Andy Apologises To Pakistan Captain Over Handshake Row

Match referee Andy Pycroft has apologised to Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha and the team management over the post-match handshake controversy. The incident took place on September 14, when the Indian players reportedly walked off the field without shaking hands after their Asia Cup 2025 opener against Pakistan.

According to reports, Pycroft admitted that the situation arose due to “miscommunication” and conveyed his regret directly to the Pakistan camp.

🚨 Video clip of match referee Andy Pycroft apologising to Pakistan’s manager and captain. pic.twitter.com/VnBKM6ePBa — Ihtisham Ul Haq (@iihtishamm) September 17, 2025

Pakistan Team Receives Formal Regret From Pycroft

As per Geo News, Pycroft extended his apology in a formal manner, addressing both Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha and the team manager. The Pakistan side had earlier raised concerns regarding the gesture, which had triggered boycott threats. Pycroft clarified that the matter was not intentional and assured that such incidents would not repeat in future matches. The apology aimed to ease rising tensions between both camps after the heated encounter.

ICC May Conduct Inquiry Into Handshake Incident

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has also responded to the issue. Reports suggest that the governing body has expressed readiness to initiate an inquiry into the alleged code of conduct violation. However, the process will only begin if an official complaint is filed by Pakistan. The ICC maintains that disciplinary matters are taken seriously, and any breach of sportsmanship protocols will be investigated as per procedure.

The no-handshake incident has added another chapter to the intense rivalry between India and Pakistan. While fans debated the sportsmanship aspect on social media, the apology from Pycroft has attempted to calm the situation. The controversy also highlighted the sensitive nature of India-Pakistan cricket ties, where even minor disagreements often lead to major disputes. Officials are now focused on ensuring the remainder of the Asia Cup 2025 continues smoothly.

Also Read: Pakistan BOYCOTT Asia Cup 2025, Because India Skipped The Handshake Ritual