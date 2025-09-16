Asia Cup 2025 Points Table: Sri Lanka Standing in Group B After Defeating Hong Kong By 4 Wickets, HKC Eliminated With 3 Defeats
Asia Cup 2025 Points Table: Sri Lanka Standing in Group B After Defeating Hong Kong By 4 Wickets, HKC Eliminated With 3 Defeats

Asia Cup 2025 Points Table: Sri Lanka Standing in Group B After Defeating Hong Kong By 4 Wickets, HKC Eliminated With 3 Defeats

Sri Lanka won the Asia Cup 2025 by 4 wickets over Hong Kong, as Pathum Nissaka scored 68 to drive the chase. Hong Kong bowlers, topped by Dushmantha Chameera, curbed them despite an impressive 149. Three losses have taken Hong Kong out.

Asia Cup 2025 Points Table: Sri Lanka Standing in Group B After Defeating Hong Kong By 4 Wickets, HKC Eliminated With 3 Defeats (Image Credit - X@ACCMedia1)
Asia Cup 2025 Points Table: Sri Lanka Standing in Group B After Defeating Hong Kong By 4 Wickets, HKC Eliminated With 3 Defeats (Image Credit - X@ACCMedia1)

Published By: Ashish Rana
Published: September 16, 2025 00:30:21 IST

Sri Lanka won their highly important Group B encounter in the Asia Cup 2025 by four wickets over Hong Kong. With a humble goal of 150, the Lankan team passed the mark in 18.5 overs courtesy of a good opening performance of Pathum Nissanka and the efforts of others.

Pathum Nissanka’s Heroic Knock Powers Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka was led by opener Pathum Nissaka who scored 68 in 44 balls. His vigorous stroke play with six boundaries and two sixes gave him momentum in a difficult pursuit. Kusal Perera (20) and Wanindu Hasaranga (20) along with Nissanka ensured that the team reached home scoring 20 each, respectively.

Hong Kong had previously set 149 to 4, which was a challenging record. Nizakat Khan took the lead with a calm 52 not out. Anshuman Rath made a good contribution of 48 and Zeeshan Ali made a contribution of 23. Nevertheless, Hong Kong failed to protect the target because the bowlers of Sri Lanka held them in check.

Sri Lanka’s Bowling Efforts Steer Match

Paceman Dushmantha Chameera played a key role in limiting the overall Hongkong total and ended with great numbers of 2/29. His line and length discipline tormented the batters of Hong Kong and they could not score a big score. The pressure in the final overs was confessed by Charith Asalanka who said, “The heart was in the mouth at the end.”

The recent form of Sri Lanka is now realised in Group B of the Asia Cup 2025. The team is leading the table with two wins out of the three matches. Afghanistan is ranked second with one win. Bangladesh is still at position three and records 1-1 and Hong Kong has already been eliminated with three defeats.

Hong Kong’s Resilience Praised Despite Defeat

Hong Kong captain Yasim Murtaza did not give up despite defeat. He said, “I am proud of the way the boys stood up today.” He also included that the dropped catches cost the team vital momentum. “The positive thing is to be playing on the big stage,” Murtaza mentioned, focusing on future improvements.

This victory means Sri Lanka remains unbeatable in Asia Cup 2025 Group B, and their net run rate has tremendously increased. Their second match will be a decisive one because they want to be guaranteed a place in Super Four stage. Hong Kong however, bow out of the tournament.

Asia Cup 2025 – Group B Points Table

Team Mat Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR
Sri Lanka 2 2 0 0 0 4 +1.546
Afghanistan 1 1 0 0 0 2 +4.700
Bangladesh 2 1 1 0 0 2 -0.650
Hong Kong (E) 3 0 3 0 0 0 -2.151

ALSO READ: Asia Cup 2025 Points Table: UAE Standing in Group A After Defeating Oman By 42 Runs, India Qualifies For Super 4

Asia Cup 2025 Points Table: Sri Lanka Standing in Group B After Defeating Hong Kong By 4 Wickets, HKC Eliminated With 3 Defeats

Asia Cup 2025 Points Table: Sri Lanka Standing in Group B After Defeating Hong Kong By 4 Wickets, HKC Eliminated With 3 Defeats

