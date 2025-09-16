Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: Team India Books Its Spot With Dominance
Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: Team India Books Its Spot With Dominance

Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: Team India Books Its Spot With Dominance

Two confident wins against UAE and Pakistan put the side of Suryakumar Yadav at ease with 4 points with a healthy net run rate. Oman cannot compete anymore, and Pakistan and UAE have to fight to get the second Super Four position in a virtual knockout of the Group A.

(Image Credit: ANI)
(Image Credit: ANI)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: September 16, 2025 09:24:35 IST

With an important victory in the group A, India have become the first team to reach the stage of the Super Four of the Asia Cup 2025. They were already qualified when the United Arab Emirates UAE defeated Oman by 42 runs at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. 

Team India’s strong start

India started the group stage with great victories, first, over UAE and then, its arch rivals Pakistan by seven wickets. These victories have earned them 4 points in 2 matches. They also have a great net run rate that would give them a buffer in case they lose their last group match. Group A also has two additional qualification options two highest qualifiers of each group. Their defeat, even at the hands of the UAE, has now been formally eliminated. That leaves Pakistan and UAE with the fight for the second position in Group A. They compete with one another in the virtual knockout of a spot in the Super Four. 

Asia Cup 2025 Super Four 

In case Pakistan defeats UAE, they will have 4 points and move on. But UAE too have a possibility: even beating Pakistan and increasing their net run rate and as long as other results come in, they might overtake Pakistan in the qualifications. Nonetheless, the significant defeat of UAE to India made their net run rate very low. Pakistan has also threatened to withdraw their match against UAE due to controversy surrounding the match referee following the no hand shake incident with India. The withdrawal or forfeiture of Pakistan would result in elimination. In the meantime, India has another match to play in Group A with Oman. But win or lose there, they are sure of their qualification. Their net run rate is higher and they are ahead of the point, thus their status is secure. 

Also Read: Asia Cup 2025 Points Table: Sri Lanka Standing in Group B After Defeating Hong Kong By 4 Wickets, HKC Eliminated With 3 Defeats

asia cup 2025, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four, Super Four, team india

