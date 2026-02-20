LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Popstar gurugram balochistan Neha Khedekar delhi high court Pattaya ai Accenture AI strategy accident Abhishek Sharma city-killer asteroids Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor aliens Popstar gurugram balochistan Neha Khedekar delhi high court Pattaya ai Accenture AI strategy accident Abhishek Sharma city-killer asteroids Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor aliens Popstar gurugram balochistan Neha Khedekar delhi high court Pattaya ai Accenture AI strategy accident Abhishek Sharma city-killer asteroids Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor aliens Popstar gurugram balochistan Neha Khedekar delhi high court Pattaya ai Accenture AI strategy accident Abhishek Sharma city-killer asteroids Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor aliens
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Popstar gurugram balochistan Neha Khedekar delhi high court Pattaya ai Accenture AI strategy accident Abhishek Sharma city-killer asteroids Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor aliens Popstar gurugram balochistan Neha Khedekar delhi high court Pattaya ai Accenture AI strategy accident Abhishek Sharma city-killer asteroids Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor aliens Popstar gurugram balochistan Neha Khedekar delhi high court Pattaya ai Accenture AI strategy accident Abhishek Sharma city-killer asteroids Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor aliens Popstar gurugram balochistan Neha Khedekar delhi high court Pattaya ai Accenture AI strategy accident Abhishek Sharma city-killer asteroids Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor aliens
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > ⁠AUS vs OMAN T20 WC 2026 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Australia vs Oman T20 World Cup 2026 Live

⁠AUS vs OMAN T20 WC 2026 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Australia vs Oman T20 World Cup 2026 Live

AUS vs OMAN Live Streaming: Check when and where to watch Australia vs Oman T20 World Cup 2026 match live on TV and online, including match time and broadcast details.

⁠AUS vs OMAN T20 WC 2026 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Australia vs Oman T20 World Cup 2026 Live | Image Source - X
⁠AUS vs OMAN T20 WC 2026 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Australia vs Oman T20 World Cup 2026 Live | Image Source - X

Published By: Unnati Madan
Last updated: February 20, 2026 13:07:39 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

⁠AUS vs OMAN T20 WC 2026 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Australia vs Oman T20 World Cup 2026 Live

Australia vs Oman: The Australian cricket team has had an embarrassing campaign in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026. The Mitchell Marsh-led team suffered back-to-back defeats in the Group Stage round and was eventually eliminated from the ongoing tournament.

Marred by injuries, the Australian camp would’ve been disappointed with the way they performed in the World Cup 2026. After winning a game against Ireland, the team suffered humiliating defeats at the hands of Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka.

During the match against Zimbabwe, the Australians failed to chase down the target of 170 runs on a dry surface, collapsing to 146 all out. In their next game against Sri Lanka, the Australian bowlers failed miserably to adjust to the conditions. They failed to restrict the Sri Lankans, who won the game by 8 wickets.

You Might Be Interested In

Australia’s humiliating campaign in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026 tournament will come to an end with their last Group stage fixture against Oman on February 20th, 2022, at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium. The Aussies would be looking forward to ending their campaign on a high. 

On the other hand, Oman will be eager to make a statement by defeating the mighty Australians. It has to be noted that the Oman cricket team failed to win even a single match in the group stage of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026.

Meanwhile, ahead of the Australia vs Oman match, Oman’s captain Jatinder Singh has opened up about the last challenge. He admitted that it is a great opportunity for the team. Talking about facing Australia, Jatinder said that it is the “best time to crush them.”

“And our boys are looking forward to it. Because T20: it’s a game of momentum and moments. If you play those moments right, you can do anything on that particular day. So, Australia is not doing well at the moment… It’s the best time to crush them.”

Further, Jatinder talked about how the team would be looking to turn promise into consistent results. “If I have to sum it up, it would be if we have the franchise cricket happening in the country, or our guys get a chance to play the franchise cricket elsewhere.”

I think we can fill that gap, and they can bring vast amount of experience for our national team. But again, we don’t get to play competitive cricket, whereas other teams are getting to play competitive cricket. So, I think we just need to fill that gap because there have been instances that we’ve been inviting the teams to come and play in Oman. The response has been really delayed. We don’t get the response.”

“So, I think if we have franchise cricket would really fill the gap”.

Australia vs Oman, T20 World Cup 2026 – Weather Update:

Thunderstorms are expected about an hour after the match begins. If the rain stays away, it should be good for batting and high scores.

The only other 7 PM match at Pallekele saw Australia score 181, and Sri Lanka chased it down with two overs left, suggesting another exciting game could be on the cards.

When is the Australia vs Oman T20 World Cup 2026 Match Going To Take Place

The Australia vs Oman group stage match will take place on Friday, February 20th.

Where is Australia vs Oman, T20 World Cup 2026 Match Going To Take Place?

Well, the Australia vs Oman ICC T20 World Cup 2026 match will be held at Pallekele International Stadium in Kandy.

What time will Australia vs Oman start?

The Australia vs Oman match will start at 7:00 pm IST. The toss will be held at 6:30 IST.

Australia vs Oman, T20 World Cup 2026 – Streaming And Broadcasting Details:

The Australia vs Oman ICC T20 World Cup 2026 match will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar website and apps in India. The match will be available LIVE on TV on the Star Sports network in India.

Australia vs Oman, T20 World Cup 2026 – Predicted XIs:

Australia: Mitchell Marsh (c), Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Tim David, Matt Renshaw, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell/Cameron Green, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Matt Kuhnemann

Oman: Jatinder Singh (c), Aamir Kaleem, Hammad Mirza, Wasim Ali/Asish Odedara, Mohammad Nadeem, Jiten Ramanandi, Vinayak Shukla (wk), Sufyan Mehmood, Nadeem Khan, Shah Faisal, Shakeel Ahmed

Australia vs Oman, T20 World Cup 2026 – Squads: 

Oman Squad: Aamir Kaleem, Jatinder Singh(c), Ashish Odedara, Hammad Mirza, Vinayak Shukla(w), Mohammad Nadeem, Jiten Ramanandi, Nadeem Khan, Sufyan Mehmood, Shakeel Ahmed, Shah Faisal, Shafiq Jan, Karan Sonavale, Jay Odedra, Wasim Ali

Australia Squad: Mitchell Marsh(c), Travis Head, Cameron Green, Tim David, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis(w), Marcus Stoinis, Cooper Connolly, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Ben Dwarshuis, Matt Renshaw, Matthew Kuhnemann, Steven Smith

ALSO READ: ‘You Play Cricket, I’m Earning’: How Varun Chakravarthy’s Wife Neha Khedekar Backed Him During His Struggling Days

First published on: Feb 20, 2026 12:57 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: AUS vs OMAN live match todayAUS vs OMAN live streamingAUS vs OMAN online streamingAUS vs OMAN T20 World Cup 2026Australia vs Oman liveAustralia vs Oman live telecastAustralia vs Oman TV channelT20 World Cup 2026 live

RELATED News

‘You Play Cricket, I’m Earning’: How Varun Chakravarthy’s Wife Neha Khedekar Backed Him During His Struggling Days

T20 World Cup 2026: Sanju Samson To Replace Abhishek Sharma In IND vs SA Super 8 Clash? Team India Told To Avoid Changes- Here’s Why

PCB Warns Shadab Khan Over “They Never Defeated India” Remark Against Former Pakistan Players: Report

‘Almost The Dhawans’: Shikhar Dhawan And Sophie Shine’s Viral Sangeet Photos Break The Internet

“200 Overs in Ranji Not Enough?” Mohammed Shami’s Coach Slams BCCI Selectors Over India Comeback Delay | EXCLUSIVE

LATEST NEWS

What Is ALS Disease? Eric Dane, Star Of Grey’s Anatomy, Dies Nearly One Year After Revealing Diagnosis

Shakira India Tour 2026: ‘Whenever Whenever’ Singer In Delhi And Mumbai- Check Date, Time And Venue

‘Toy Story 5’ Trailer OUT: Woody And Buzz Reunite For A High-Tech Showdown In Pixar’s New Chapter | WATCH

Obscene MMS Or AI Trap? From Arohi Mim To Angel Nuzhat Viral Leaked Video Controversy, Police Warn Of Phishing, Deepfakes And Digital Blackmail

⁠AUS vs OMAN T20 WC 2026 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Australia vs Oman T20 World Cup 2026 Live

Vivo V70 Vs Google Pixel 10a: From Display To Processor, Here Is the Detailed Comparison You Must Read Before Buying

Gurugram Shocker: 3-Year-Old Girl Taken 4 Km Away From Home While Playing, Raped, Throttled And Buried In Shallow Pit; Neighbour Held After CCTV Footage Emerges

WATCH: Pakistan Army Caught Lying, BLA Video Shows Captured Soldiers Pleading For Help As Asim Munir Abandons His Own Men, ‘Fought For Mulk, Disowned Now’

ABB Share Price In Focus: 52% Q4 Order Surge And 8% Revenue Growth Spark Investor Buzz for 2026

Shocking Mumbai Bike Stunt: Viral Video Shows Toddler Standing On Moving Bike As Rider’s Reckless Act Sparks Outrage, Fear Of Fatal Crash

⁠AUS vs OMAN T20 WC 2026 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Australia vs Oman T20 World Cup 2026 Live

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

⁠AUS vs OMAN T20 WC 2026 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Australia vs Oman T20 World Cup 2026 Live

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

⁠AUS vs OMAN T20 WC 2026 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Australia vs Oman T20 World Cup 2026 Live
⁠AUS vs OMAN T20 WC 2026 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Australia vs Oman T20 World Cup 2026 Live
⁠AUS vs OMAN T20 WC 2026 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Australia vs Oman T20 World Cup 2026 Live
⁠AUS vs OMAN T20 WC 2026 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Australia vs Oman T20 World Cup 2026 Live

QUICK LINKS