⁠AUS vs OMAN T20 WC 2026 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Australia vs Oman T20 World Cup 2026 Live

Australia vs Oman: The Australian cricket team has had an embarrassing campaign in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026. The Mitchell Marsh-led team suffered back-to-back defeats in the Group Stage round and was eventually eliminated from the ongoing tournament.

Marred by injuries, the Australian camp would’ve been disappointed with the way they performed in the World Cup 2026. After winning a game against Ireland, the team suffered humiliating defeats at the hands of Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka.

During the match against Zimbabwe, the Australians failed to chase down the target of 170 runs on a dry surface, collapsing to 146 all out. In their next game against Sri Lanka, the Australian bowlers failed miserably to adjust to the conditions. They failed to restrict the Sri Lankans, who won the game by 8 wickets.

Australia’s humiliating campaign in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026 tournament will come to an end with their last Group stage fixture against Oman on February 20th, 2022, at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium. The Aussies would be looking forward to ending their campaign on a high.

On the other hand, Oman will be eager to make a statement by defeating the mighty Australians. It has to be noted that the Oman cricket team failed to win even a single match in the group stage of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026.

Meanwhile, ahead of the Australia vs Oman match, Oman’s captain Jatinder Singh has opened up about the last challenge. He admitted that it is a great opportunity for the team. Talking about facing Australia, Jatinder said that it is the “best time to crush them.”

“And our boys are looking forward to it. Because T20: it’s a game of momentum and moments. If you play those moments right, you can do anything on that particular day. So, Australia is not doing well at the moment… It’s the best time to crush them.”

Further, Jatinder talked about how the team would be looking to turn promise into consistent results. “If I have to sum it up, it would be if we have the franchise cricket happening in the country, or our guys get a chance to play the franchise cricket elsewhere.”

“I think we can fill that gap, and they can bring vast amount of experience for our national team. But again, we don’t get to play competitive cricket, whereas other teams are getting to play competitive cricket. So, I think we just need to fill that gap because there have been instances that we’ve been inviting the teams to come and play in Oman. The response has been really delayed. We don’t get the response.”

“So, I think if we have franchise cricket would really fill the gap”.

Australia vs Oman, T20 World Cup 2026 – Weather Update:

Thunderstorms are expected about an hour after the match begins. If the rain stays away, it should be good for batting and high scores.

The only other 7 PM match at Pallekele saw Australia score 181, and Sri Lanka chased it down with two overs left, suggesting another exciting game could be on the cards.

When is the Australia vs Oman T20 World Cup 2026 Match Going To Take Place

The Australia vs Oman group stage match will take place on Friday, February 20th.

Where is Australia vs Oman, T20 World Cup 2026 Match Going To Take Place?

Well, the Australia vs Oman ICC T20 World Cup 2026 match will be held at Pallekele International Stadium in Kandy.

What time will Australia vs Oman start?

The Australia vs Oman match will start at 7:00 pm IST. The toss will be held at 6:30 IST.

Australia vs Oman, T20 World Cup 2026 – Streaming And Broadcasting Details:

The Australia vs Oman ICC T20 World Cup 2026 match will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar website and apps in India. The match will be available LIVE on TV on the Star Sports network in India.

Australia vs Oman, T20 World Cup 2026 – Predicted XIs:

Australia: Mitchell Marsh (c), Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Tim David, Matt Renshaw, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell/Cameron Green, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Matt Kuhnemann

Oman: Jatinder Singh (c), Aamir Kaleem, Hammad Mirza, Wasim Ali/Asish Odedara, Mohammad Nadeem, Jiten Ramanandi, Vinayak Shukla (wk), Sufyan Mehmood, Nadeem Khan, Shah Faisal, Shakeel Ahmed

Australia vs Oman, T20 World Cup 2026 – Squads:

Oman Squad: Aamir Kaleem, Jatinder Singh(c), Ashish Odedara, Hammad Mirza, Vinayak Shukla(w), Mohammad Nadeem, Jiten Ramanandi, Nadeem Khan, Sufyan Mehmood, Shakeel Ahmed, Shah Faisal, Shafiq Jan, Karan Sonavale, Jay Odedra, Wasim Ali

Australia Squad: Mitchell Marsh(c), Travis Head, Cameron Green, Tim David, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis(w), Marcus Stoinis, Cooper Connolly, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Ben Dwarshuis, Matt Renshaw, Matthew Kuhnemann, Steven Smith

ALSO READ: ‘You Play Cricket, I’m Earning’: How Varun Chakravarthy’s Wife Neha Khedekar Backed Him During His Struggling Days