LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Alyssa Healy retirement 25 percent tariff Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Daganbhuiyan Alvaro Arbeloa ali khamenei bangladesh killings Alyssa Healy retirement 25 percent tariff Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Daganbhuiyan Alvaro Arbeloa ali khamenei bangladesh killings Alyssa Healy retirement 25 percent tariff Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Daganbhuiyan Alvaro Arbeloa ali khamenei bangladesh killings Alyssa Healy retirement 25 percent tariff Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Daganbhuiyan Alvaro Arbeloa ali khamenei bangladesh killings
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Alyssa Healy retirement 25 percent tariff Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Daganbhuiyan Alvaro Arbeloa ali khamenei bangladesh killings Alyssa Healy retirement 25 percent tariff Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Daganbhuiyan Alvaro Arbeloa ali khamenei bangladesh killings Alyssa Healy retirement 25 percent tariff Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Daganbhuiyan Alvaro Arbeloa ali khamenei bangladesh killings Alyssa Healy retirement 25 percent tariff Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Daganbhuiyan Alvaro Arbeloa ali khamenei bangladesh killings
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Australian Cricketer Alyssa Healy Announces Retirement From Cricket After The Upcoming ‘Multi-Format Home Series’ With India

Australian Cricketer Alyssa Healy Announces Retirement From Cricket After The Upcoming ‘Multi-Format Home Series’ With India

Alyssa Healy: Australia captain Alyssa Healy, one of the most decorated cricketers in the history of the women’s game, has announced she will retire from all forms of cricket following the multi-format home series with India in February–March 2026.

Alyssa Jean Healy (Picture Credits: X)
Alyssa Jean Healy (Picture Credits: X)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: January 13, 2026 05:38:10 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Australian Cricketer Alyssa Healy Announces Retirement From Cricket After The Upcoming ‘Multi-Format Home Series’ With India

Alyssa Healy: Australia captain Alyssa Healy, one of the most decorated cricketers in the history of the women’s game, has announced she will retire from all forms of cricket following the multi-format home series with India in February–March 2026.

You Might Be Interested In

The wicketkeeper-batter, who has won eight World Cup titles across formats, will bow out after the day-night Test with India at the WACA in Perth from March 6 to 9, which will mark her 11th and final Test appearance.

Skipping T20Is, Final Farewell In ODIs And Test

Healy will not take part in the T20I leg of the India series, a move aimed at allowing Australia to begin preparations for the 2026 Women’s T20 World Cup later in the year. She will, however, lead the side in the ODI series before bringing down the curtain on her international career in the one-off Test.

You Might Be Interested In

“It’s been a long time coming,” Healy said on the Willow Talk podcast. Reflecting on recent seasons, she admitted the mental toll and recurring injuries played a key role in her decision. “The well is getting less and less full of water. It’s getting harder to dive back in,” she said, adding that she felt her competitive edge had gradually dipped with time.

Decision Driven By Team’s Future

While retirement talks had surrounded Healy for some time, the timing of the announcement came as a surprise to many. She revealed the decision was influenced by her choice not to push through to the 2026 T20 World Cup in England, saying it would not have been fair to her teammates.

“I never wanted to announce it early, but with me not going into the T20 World Cup, it forced a bit of change,” Healy explained. She said stepping aside now would give younger players clarity and time to prepare. Ending her career at home, with India, was something she described as “really special.”

A Career Of Records And World Titles

Healy made her Australia debut at just 19 in February 2010 and went on to redefine the role of a wicketkeeper-batter. She has scored over 3,500 runs in ODIs and 3,054 runs in T20Is, including a career-best 148 not out, the highest individual T20I score by a player from a Full Member nation. She also holds the record for the most T20I dismissals in international cricket, across both men’s and women’s formats.

Her trophy cabinet includes Women’s T20 World Cup titles in 2010, 2012, 2014, 2018, 2020, and 2023, along with ODI World Cup wins in 2013 and 2022. Individually, she was named ICC Women’s T20I Cricketer of the Year in 2018 and 2019.

ALSO READ: Álvaro Arbeloa Coca Takes Over As Real Madrid Head Coach After Xabi Alonso Olano’s Departure

First published on: Jan 13, 2026 5:38 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: Alyssa Healy retirementAlyssa Jean HealyAustralia captainhome-hero-pos-9ODI SeriesT20I decisionWACA Test

RELATED News

Nora Fatehi And Achraf Hakimi Dating? Fans Think There’s More Than Football As Instagram Like And Morocco Visit Fuel Speculation- What We Know

WPL 2026: MI W vs GG W Live Streaming, Match Time, and Where To Watch Game

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Punjab vs Madhya Pradesh LIVE Streaming – When And Where To Watch The Match LIVE

Delhi vs Vidarbha, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 LIVE STREAMING: When And Where To Watch Match LIVE

Who Is Shikhar Dhawan’s Fiancée? Former Indian Cricketer Gets Engaged To Irish Girlfriend Sophie Shine Eight Months After Going Official, Here’s When They Marry

LATEST NEWS

‘Stranger Things: One Last Adventure’ OTT Release: Here’s When And Where To Watch The Documentary

‘Effective Immediately’: Trump Announces 25% Tariffs On Countries Doing Business With Iran, Calls Order ‘Final And Conclusive’

Taha Shah Badussha’s Marathi Film ‘Paro: The Untold Story of Bride Slavery’ Makes It To Official Oscars Eligibility List 2026

Massive Protests Takeover Tehran Streets Against Iran Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei As Unrest Enters Third Week | WATCH

‘WE’RE SCREWED!’: Donald Trump Warns Supreme Court Tariff Ruling Could Spark Trillion-Dollar Crisis

‘Unacceptable Under Any Circumstance’: Greenland Government Rejects Donald Trump’s Threats To Take Over Arctic Island

Two China‑Flagged Supertankers Turn Back From Venezuela Amid Intensified US Sanctions Crackdown

Who Was Samir Kumar Das? Another Hindu Man Beaten To Death In Bangladesh; ‘Blood-Soaked’ Body Recovered

Who Is Erfan Soltani? Iran Set To Hang 26-Year-Old Protester In First Reported Execution Linked To ‘Anti-Khamenei Protests’

REET Mains Admit Card 2026 RELEASED: Check Out Direct Link To Download, Steps, Schedule And Important Details

Australian Cricketer Alyssa Healy Announces Retirement From Cricket After The Upcoming ‘Multi-Format Home Series’ With India

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Australian Cricketer Alyssa Healy Announces Retirement From Cricket After The Upcoming ‘Multi-Format Home Series’ With India

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Australian Cricketer Alyssa Healy Announces Retirement From Cricket After The Upcoming ‘Multi-Format Home Series’ With India
Australian Cricketer Alyssa Healy Announces Retirement From Cricket After The Upcoming ‘Multi-Format Home Series’ With India
Australian Cricketer Alyssa Healy Announces Retirement From Cricket After The Upcoming ‘Multi-Format Home Series’ With India
Australian Cricketer Alyssa Healy Announces Retirement From Cricket After The Upcoming ‘Multi-Format Home Series’ With India

QUICK LINKS