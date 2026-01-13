Australian Cricketer Alyssa Healy Announces Retirement From Cricket After The Upcoming ‘Multi-Format Home Series’ With India

Alyssa Healy: Australia captain Alyssa Healy, one of the most decorated cricketers in the history of the women’s game, has announced she will retire from all forms of cricket following the multi-format home series with India in February–March 2026.

The wicketkeeper-batter, who has won eight World Cup titles across formats, will bow out after the day-night Test with India at the WACA in Perth from March 6 to 9, which will mark her 11th and final Test appearance.

Skipping T20Is, Final Farewell In ODIs And Test

Healy will not take part in the T20I leg of the India series, a move aimed at allowing Australia to begin preparations for the 2026 Women’s T20 World Cup later in the year. She will, however, lead the side in the ODI series before bringing down the curtain on her international career in the one-off Test.

“It’s been a long time coming,” Healy said on the Willow Talk podcast. Reflecting on recent seasons, she admitted the mental toll and recurring injuries played a key role in her decision. “The well is getting less and less full of water. It’s getting harder to dive back in,” she said, adding that she felt her competitive edge had gradually dipped with time.

Decision Driven By Team’s Future

While retirement talks had surrounded Healy for some time, the timing of the announcement came as a surprise to many. She revealed the decision was influenced by her choice not to push through to the 2026 T20 World Cup in England, saying it would not have been fair to her teammates.

“I never wanted to announce it early, but with me not going into the T20 World Cup, it forced a bit of change,” Healy explained. She said stepping aside now would give younger players clarity and time to prepare. Ending her career at home, with India, was something she described as “really special.”

A Career Of Records And World Titles

Healy made her Australia debut at just 19 in February 2010 and went on to redefine the role of a wicketkeeper-batter. She has scored over 3,500 runs in ODIs and 3,054 runs in T20Is, including a career-best 148 not out, the highest individual T20I score by a player from a Full Member nation. She also holds the record for the most T20I dismissals in international cricket, across both men’s and women’s formats.

Her trophy cabinet includes Women’s T20 World Cup titles in 2010, 2012, 2014, 2018, 2020, and 2023, along with ODI World Cup wins in 2013 and 2022. Individually, she was named ICC Women’s T20I Cricketer of the Year in 2018 and 2019.

