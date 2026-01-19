Australian Open 2026: Novak Djokovic Scripts History With 100th Win As Title Quest Begins

Novak Djokovic created history during the Australian Open fixture after he unleashed a clinical 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 performance against Spain’s Pedro Martinez on Monday.

It was Djokovic’s 100th Australian Open win. “What can I say? I like the sound of it… Centurion is pretty nice,” Djokovic said. “It’s nice to be a centurion in these numbers. History making is a great motivation, particularly in the last five, 10 years of my career. Once I got myself in a position to create history, I was even more inspired to play the best tennis.

Another night at the office for Novak Djokovic 😤 pic.twitter.com/KdsnQ1kSRt — US Open Tennis (@usopen) January 19, 2026













“I was very fortunate early on to encounter some people that taught me and guided me to play the long shot with my career: not to burn out too quickly, and try to have the longest career possible. I’m blessed to still be playing at this level.”

“It’s a dream come true…” 💙 Novak Djokovic reacts to making history at the Australian Open 💯 pic.twitter.com/W6mWPdW5L7 — TNT Sports (@tntsports) January 19, 2026







His last competitive match had come back in early November. Djokovic has been stuck on 24 Grand Slam titles since lifting the US Open in 2023. He reached the Melbourne semi-finals last year, only to retire injured against Alexander Zverev.

This was a sensational performance by @DjokerNole and he’s put the rest of the tour on notice, that he is still very much here! His serving was sublime, his movement brilliant and his control and timing of shots were pitch perfect. Idemo! 👏 #Djokovic pic.twitter.com/Z7jz16TzVa — Pavvy G (@pavyg) January 19, 2026







Djokovic will next face 23-year-old Italian qualifier Francesco Maestrelli. The debutant fought past Terence Atmane 6-4, 3-6, 6-7(4), 6-1, 6-1 to earn his first main-draw victory at a major.

