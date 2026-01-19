LIVE TV
Australian Open 2026: Novak Djokovic Scripts History With 100th Win As Title Quest Begins

Novak Djokovic marked a triumphant return to his most successful event on Monday at the Australian Open, where he added another historic milestone at the hard-court major.

Published: January 19, 2026 19:23:02 IST

Novak Djokovic created history during the Australian Open fixture after he unleashed a clinical 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 performance against Spain’s Pedro Martinez on Monday.

It was Djokovic’s 100th Australian Open win. “What can I say? I like the sound of it… Centurion is pretty nice,” Djokovic said. “It’s nice to be a centurion in these numbers. History making is a great motivation, particularly in the last five, 10 years of my career. Once I got myself in a position to create history, I was even more inspired to play the best tennis.

“I was very fortunate early on to encounter some people that taught me and guided me to play the long shot with my career: not to burn out too quickly, and try to have the longest career possible. I’m blessed to still be playing at this level.”



His last competitive match had come back in early November. Djokovic has been stuck on 24 Grand Slam titles since lifting the US Open in 2023. He reached the Melbourne semi-finals last year, only to retire injured against Alexander Zverev.



Djokovic will next face 23-year-old Italian qualifier Francesco Maestrelli. The debutant fought past Terence Atmane 6-4, 3-6, 6-7(4), 6-1, 6-1 to earn his first main-draw victory at a major.

First published on: Jan 19, 2026 7:23 PM IST
