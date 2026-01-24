LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Abu Dhabi bollywood box office collection Kamaal R Khan BNS Section 103 British politician crime bangladesh elections Antarctic Board of Peace Union Budget 2026 Abu Dhabi bollywood box office collection Kamaal R Khan BNS Section 103 British politician crime bangladesh elections Antarctic Board of Peace Union Budget 2026 Abu Dhabi bollywood box office collection Kamaal R Khan BNS Section 103 British politician crime bangladesh elections Antarctic Board of Peace Union Budget 2026 Abu Dhabi bollywood box office collection Kamaal R Khan BNS Section 103 British politician crime bangladesh elections Antarctic Board of Peace Union Budget 2026
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Abu Dhabi bollywood box office collection Kamaal R Khan BNS Section 103 British politician crime bangladesh elections Antarctic Board of Peace Union Budget 2026 Abu Dhabi bollywood box office collection Kamaal R Khan BNS Section 103 British politician crime bangladesh elections Antarctic Board of Peace Union Budget 2026 Abu Dhabi bollywood box office collection Kamaal R Khan BNS Section 103 British politician crime bangladesh elections Antarctic Board of Peace Union Budget 2026 Abu Dhabi bollywood box office collection Kamaal R Khan BNS Section 103 British politician crime bangladesh elections Antarctic Board of Peace Union Budget 2026
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Australian Open 2026: Why Officials Stopped Jannik Sinner vs Eliot Spizzirri Mid-Match – Everything You Need to Know

Australian Open 2026: Why Officials Stopped Jannik Sinner vs Eliot Spizzirri Mid-Match – Everything You Need to Know

The Australian Open heat policy protects player health and safety while maintaining competitive fairness during unpredictable Melbourne summer weather. Officials at the venue have the authority to postpone matches when weather conditions reach their most extreme level.

(Image Credit: X)
(Image Credit: X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: January 24, 2026 10:05:52 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Australian Open 2026: Why Officials Stopped Jannik Sinner vs Eliot Spizzirri Mid-Match – Everything You Need to Know

The third round match between defending men’s champion Jannik Sinner and American Eliot Spizzirri at the Australian Open in Melbourne experienced a temporary suspension because temperatures reached excessive levels which triggered extreme heat protocols. The tournament officials assess player safety through their five point Heat Stress Scale which uses air temperature and radiant heat and humidity and wind speed to calculate environmental conditions.

You Might Be Interested In

Why Officials Stopped Jannik Sinner vs Eliot Spizzirri Mid-Match – Everything You Need to Know

Outdoor court play becomes suspended when the index reaches its maximum value of 5.0 and main showcourts like Rod Laver Arena must close their roofs to keep athletes safe from hazardous weather conditions. The Sinner–Spizzirri match occurred on a day when Melbourne temperatures reached between 35 and 40 degrees Celsius which equals 95 to 104 degrees Fahrenheit and the Heat Stress Scale reached levels that required both play interruption and roof closure to protect against heat danger.

Australian Open 2026: Jannik Sinner vs Eliot Spizzirri

During the match, the suspension occurred at its most important time because Sinner showed physical difficulties while he experienced cramps and exhaustion from the extreme heat that affected both competitors. The officials activated the extreme heat rule to protect athletes while establishing fair conditions which would allow both teams to compete during their closely matched tie. The system requires that matches stop when an equal number of games in a set have been played or when there is a natural stoppage in the game because players need to close arena roofs to create cooler indoor environments. The court interruption lasted approximately ten minutes but it succeeded in decreasing court temperature while providing players with recovery time from intense heat until they could continue the match.

You Might Be Interested In

Australian Open 2026

The Australian Open heat policy protects player health and safety while maintaining competitive fairness during unpredictable Melbourne summer weather. Officials at the venue have the authority to postpone matches when weather conditions reach their most extreme level. The venues at Sinner vs Spizzirri match offer multiple cooling solutions which help players control a variety of heat related medical conditions. The Sinner vs Spizzirri stoppage demonstrates how modern tennis tournaments have implemented new tournament procedures.

Also Read: IND vs NZ 2nd T20I: Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan Shine As India Outclass New Zealand To Take 2-0 Lead

First published on: Jan 24, 2026 10:05 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: Australian Open 2026Eliot SpizzirriJannik SinnerJannik Sinner vs Eliot Spizzirriwhy was Jannik Sinner vs Eliot Spizzirri stopped

RELATED News

Cricket Fans Go Wild After India Beat New Zealand In Second T20I By Seven Wickets, Dub It ‘Thunderstorm Victory’

F1: Ferrari Unveils Lewis Hamilton, Charles Leclerc’s New Car SF-26 For 2026 Season

IND vs NZ | Suryakumar Yadav Should Bat At Number 3…: Mohammad Kaif Asks Team India T20 Captain To Bat Up The Order

T20 World Cup Row: Which Team Would Replace Bangladesh After ICC’s Decision | Explained

IND vs NZ 2nd T20I: When And Where And How To Watch India vs New Zealand Match Live Cricket Streaming

LATEST NEWS

Peace Or Pressure? Donbas Dispute at the Heart of Russia-Ukraine-US Trilateral Talks – Why Is the Region Important

‘Border 2’ Box Office Collection Day 1: Sunny Deol’s War Film Opens At Rs 30 Crore In India, Beats Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar

‘There Was No Slutdropping, No Spice Girl Action’: Brooklyn Beckham’s Wedding DJ Fat Tony Breaks Silence On Viral Victoria Beckham ‘Inappropriate’ Dance

Who Is Kamaal R Khan? Controversial Actor Detained In Mumbai For Allegedly Firing At A Residential Building — Know The Full Case Details

Homework Turns Deadly: Faridabad Father Kills 4-Year-Old Daughter With Rolling Pin Over Counting Mistake, Community In Shock

Snow Storm Weather Forecast: Northern India Braces for Heavy Snowfall Over Mountains, While US Faces Blizzard Conditions – Flights Canceled, Safety Advisories Released

Who Is Philip Young? Former UK Politician Pleads Guilty To 48 Charges Of Rape, Drugging And Filming His Wife Over 13 Years

Knight in Shining Armour or Strategic Gambler: Is the US Trying to Draft the Comeback of Jamaat-e-Islami? Outreach Concerns Amid the Upcoming Elections in Bangladesh

Massive Fire Breaks Out At Udaipur Gaming Zone, Property Damaged, Panic Ensues, Authorities Rush To Control Blaze

Russia Demands Ukraine Withdraw From Donbas As Trilateral Peace Talks Kick Off In Abu Dhabi

Australian Open 2026: Why Officials Stopped Jannik Sinner vs Eliot Spizzirri Mid-Match – Everything You Need to Know

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Australian Open 2026: Why Officials Stopped Jannik Sinner vs Eliot Spizzirri Mid-Match – Everything You Need to Know

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Australian Open 2026: Why Officials Stopped Jannik Sinner vs Eliot Spizzirri Mid-Match – Everything You Need to Know
Australian Open 2026: Why Officials Stopped Jannik Sinner vs Eliot Spizzirri Mid-Match – Everything You Need to Know
Australian Open 2026: Why Officials Stopped Jannik Sinner vs Eliot Spizzirri Mid-Match – Everything You Need to Know
Australian Open 2026: Why Officials Stopped Jannik Sinner vs Eliot Spizzirri Mid-Match – Everything You Need to Know

QUICK LINKS