BAN vs NZ 2nd ODI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XI, and Pitch Report For Bangladesh vs New Zealand Match — Captain, Vice-Captain Choices

New Zealand won the first match by 26 runs taking a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. Bangladesh will now look to bounce back and level the series as a loss in this game will bring down the curtains. Bangladesh were bowled out for 221 while chasing 248. Blair Tickner scalped a four-wicket haul while Nathan Smith picked up three wickets as New Zealand rattled the opposition. Towhid Hridoy top-scored with 55 off 60. Litton Das chipped in with 46 off 68.

BAN vs NZ Match Details

Bangladesh vs New Zealand – 2nd ODI Match, New Zealand tour of Bangladesh 2026

Venue: Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka

Date & Time: 20th April 2026 at 10:30 AM IST

Live Streaming: FanCode

BAN vs NZ Pitch Report

This is a balanced pitch that offers help to both batters and bowlers. Fast bowlers are likely to get good movement with the new ball, especially if conditions are overcast. However, as the ball gets older and loses its shine, batting becomes easier and players can score more freely.

BAN vs NZ Probable Playing XIs:

Bangladesh Probable Playing XIs

Saif Hassan, Tanzid Hasa, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das (wk), Towhid Hridoy, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz (c), Rishad Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Nahid Rana

New Zealand Probable Playing XIs

Henry Nicholls, Nick Kelly, Will Young, Tom Latham (c) (wk), Muhammad Abbas, Dean Foxcroft, Josh Clarkson, Nathan Smith, Blair Tickner, Jayden Lennox, Will O’Rourke

Suggested Playing XI for BAN vs NZ Dream11 Team:

Tom Latham, Litton Das, Towhid Hridoy, Henry Nicholls, Dean Foxcroft(C), Mehidy Hasan Miraz(VC), Saif Hassan, Nathan Smith, Blair Tickner, Rishad Hossain, Shoriful Islam

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