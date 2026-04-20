BAN vs NZ 2nd ODI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XI, and Pitch Report For Bangladesh vs New Zealand Match — Captain, Vice-Captain Choices

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
mass shooting donald trump big boss marathi From Season 4 Iran US War Ghazal Molan bigg boss racism in thailand Sangeetha Sornalingam Amravati Kanpur double murder Amravati Viral MMS ayatollah ali khamenei Constable Slaps Transgender Person Anand Station mass shooting donald trump big boss marathi From Season 4 Iran US War Ghazal Molan bigg boss racism in thailand Sangeetha Sornalingam Amravati Kanpur double murder Amravati Viral MMS ayatollah ali khamenei Constable Slaps Transgender Person Anand Station mass shooting donald trump big boss marathi From Season 4 Iran US War Ghazal Molan bigg boss racism in thailand Sangeetha Sornalingam Amravati Kanpur double murder Amravati Viral MMS ayatollah ali khamenei Constable Slaps Transgender Person Anand Station mass shooting donald trump big boss marathi From Season 4 Iran US War Ghazal Molan bigg boss racism in thailand Sangeetha Sornalingam Amravati Kanpur double murder Amravati Viral MMS ayatollah ali khamenei Constable Slaps Transgender Person Anand Station
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
mass shooting donald trump big boss marathi From Season 4 Iran US War Ghazal Molan bigg boss racism in thailand Sangeetha Sornalingam Amravati Kanpur double murder Amravati Viral MMS ayatollah ali khamenei Constable Slaps Transgender Person Anand Station mass shooting donald trump big boss marathi From Season 4 Iran US War Ghazal Molan bigg boss racism in thailand Sangeetha Sornalingam Amravati Kanpur double murder Amravati Viral MMS ayatollah ali khamenei Constable Slaps Transgender Person Anand Station mass shooting donald trump big boss marathi From Season 4 Iran US War Ghazal Molan bigg boss racism in thailand Sangeetha Sornalingam Amravati Kanpur double murder Amravati Viral MMS ayatollah ali khamenei Constable Slaps Transgender Person Anand Station mass shooting donald trump big boss marathi From Season 4 Iran US War Ghazal Molan bigg boss racism in thailand Sangeetha Sornalingam Amravati Kanpur double murder Amravati Viral MMS ayatollah ali khamenei Constable Slaps Transgender Person Anand Station
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > BAN vs NZ 2nd ODI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XI, and Pitch Report For Bangladesh vs New Zealand Match — Captain, Vice-Captain Choices

BAN vs NZ 2nd ODI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XI, and Pitch Report For Bangladesh vs New Zealand Match — Captain, Vice-Captain Choices

Bangladesh will host new Zealand in the second ODI. Check out our expert prediction for BAN vs NZ match, our pitch report and our Dream11 tips.

Bangladesh will lock horns with New Zealand in 2nd ODI in Dhaka. (Photo Credits: BCB/X)
Bangladesh will lock horns with New Zealand in 2nd ODI in Dhaka. (Photo Credits: BCB/X)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: April 20, 2026 09:03:56 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

BAN vs NZ 2nd ODI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XI, and Pitch Report For Bangladesh vs New Zealand Match — Captain, Vice-Captain Choices

New Zealand won the first match by 26 runs taking a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. Bangladesh will now look to bounce back and level the series as a loss in this game will bring down the curtains. Bangladesh were bowled out for 221 while chasing 248. Blair Tickner scalped a four-wicket haul while Nathan Smith picked up three wickets as New Zealand rattled the opposition. Towhid Hridoy top-scored with 55 off 60. Litton Das chipped in with 46 off 68. 

BAN vs NZ Match Details

Bangladesh vs New Zealand – 2nd ODI Match, New Zealand tour of Bangladesh 2026

Venue: Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka  

You Might Be Interested In

Date & Time: 20th April 2026 at 10:30 AM IST 

Live Streaming: FanCode

BAN vs NZ Pitch Report

This is a balanced pitch that offers help to both batters and bowlers. Fast bowlers are likely to get good movement with the new ball, especially if conditions are overcast. However, as the ball gets older and loses its shine, batting becomes easier and players can score more freely.

BAN vs NZ Probable Playing XIs:

Bangladesh Probable Playing XIs

Saif Hassan, Tanzid Hasa, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das (wk), Towhid Hridoy, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz (c), Rishad Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Nahid Rana

New Zealand Probable Playing XIs

Henry Nicholls, Nick Kelly, Will Young, Tom Latham (c) (wk), Muhammad Abbas, Dean Foxcroft, Josh Clarkson, Nathan Smith, Blair Tickner, Jayden Lennox, Will O’Rourke

Suggested Playing XI for BAN vs NZ Dream11 Team:

Tom Latham, Litton Das, Towhid Hridoy, Henry Nicholls, Dean Foxcroft(C), Mehidy Hasan Miraz(VC), Saif Hassan, Nathan Smith, Blair Tickner, Rishad Hossain, Shoriful Islam

Also Read: 

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: BAN vs NZBangladesh tour of New ZealandBangladesh vs New ZealandCricketCricket newsDream11 Predictiondream11 tipsNew Zealand vs BangladeshNZ vs BAN

RELATED News

IPL 2026 Points Table: Latest Standings on April 19 After PBKS Beat LSG— MI, KKR, RCB, SRH, CSK, PBKS, RR, GT, LSG, DC

PSL 2026 Points Table After Peshawar Zalmi Beat Quetta Gladiators: Check Latest Standings On April 19— PSZ, MS, HYDK, ISU, KRK, LQ, QTG, RWP

ISL 2025-26: Robson Strike Seals Mohun Bagan’s 1-0 Victory Against NorthEast United In Rain-Hit Match, Go Top Of League Table

PBKS vs LSG: Priyansh Arya, Cooper Connolly Power Punjab Kings to 54-Run Win; PBKS Extend Lead At Top Of IPL 2026 Points Table

IPL 2026 Orange Cap: SRH’s Heinrich Klaasen Leads, Priyansh Arya, Cooper Connoly Make Jumps After PBKS vs LSG | List Of Top 10 Run-Scorers

LATEST NEWS

BAN vs NZ 2nd ODI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XI, and Pitch Report For Bangladesh vs New Zealand Match — Captain, Vice-Captain Choices

Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 3: Akshay Kumar’s Film Crosses ₹95 Crore Worldwide, Falls Short of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Stree Benchmarks

Who Was Shamar Elkins? Ex-National Guard Man Who Drove To 3 Homes, Killed 8 Children- 7 His Own- Shot Dead After Police Chase In Louisiana

Will Iran Join Peace Talks Or Resume War? US Seizes Ship ‘Touska’ In Gulf Of Oman As Donald Trump Issues ‘No More Mr Nice Guy’ Warning

Who Is Tanvi Kolte? ‘Dhakkad Girl’ Wins Bigg Boss Marathi 6, Beats Raqesh Bapat, Bags Rs 15 Lakh, Scooter, Rs 10 Lakh Diamond Voucher

‘Battle Of Civilization’: Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu On Iran As US-Israel Continue Attacks In Lebanon And Gaza

Rs 90,000 Crore And Counting: Odisha’s Railway Network Gets Its Biggest-Ever Infrastructure Push Says Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

US Forces Disable Iranian Vessel TOUSKA: CENTCOM Confirms Firing ‘Several Rounds’

From Season 4: Release Date & Time In India, How To Watch, And Is It Available On Amazon Prime Video Or Other OTT Platforms?

UK Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis Warns Of Rising Anti-Jewish Violence After London Synagogue Attack—Investigation Underway

BAN vs NZ 2nd ODI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XI, and Pitch Report For Bangladesh vs New Zealand Match — Captain, Vice-Captain Choices

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

BAN vs NZ 2nd ODI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XI, and Pitch Report For Bangladesh vs New Zealand Match — Captain, Vice-Captain Choices

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

BAN vs NZ 2nd ODI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XI, and Pitch Report For Bangladesh vs New Zealand Match — Captain, Vice-Captain Choices
BAN vs NZ 2nd ODI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XI, and Pitch Report For Bangladesh vs New Zealand Match — Captain, Vice-Captain Choices
BAN vs NZ 2nd ODI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XI, and Pitch Report For Bangladesh vs New Zealand Match — Captain, Vice-Captain Choices
BAN vs NZ 2nd ODI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XI, and Pitch Report For Bangladesh vs New Zealand Match — Captain, Vice-Captain Choices

QUICK LINKS