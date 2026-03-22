LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
an indian auto rickshaw was spotted driving through london traffic cia CoinDCX Founders Gas cylinder price Dimona Air India Dubai flights update 48-hour ultimatum Air India BMI policy arabian sea Aditya Dhar an indian auto rickshaw was spotted driving through london traffic cia CoinDCX Founders Gas cylinder price Dimona Air India Dubai flights update 48-hour ultimatum Air India BMI policy arabian sea Aditya Dhar an indian auto rickshaw was spotted driving through london traffic cia CoinDCX Founders Gas cylinder price Dimona Air India Dubai flights update 48-hour ultimatum Air India BMI policy arabian sea Aditya Dhar an indian auto rickshaw was spotted driving through london traffic cia CoinDCX Founders Gas cylinder price Dimona Air India Dubai flights update 48-hour ultimatum Air India BMI policy arabian sea Aditya Dhar
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
an indian auto rickshaw was spotted driving through london traffic cia CoinDCX Founders Gas cylinder price Dimona Air India Dubai flights update 48-hour ultimatum Air India BMI policy arabian sea Aditya Dhar an indian auto rickshaw was spotted driving through london traffic cia CoinDCX Founders Gas cylinder price Dimona Air India Dubai flights update 48-hour ultimatum Air India BMI policy arabian sea Aditya Dhar an indian auto rickshaw was spotted driving through london traffic cia CoinDCX Founders Gas cylinder price Dimona Air India Dubai flights update 48-hour ultimatum Air India BMI policy arabian sea Aditya Dhar an indian auto rickshaw was spotted driving through london traffic cia CoinDCX Founders Gas cylinder price Dimona Air India Dubai flights update 48-hour ultimatum Air India BMI policy arabian sea Aditya Dhar
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > Bangladesh Cricket Board Intends To Host India For Bilateral Series, Delays Ireland Tour

Bangladesh Cricket Board Intends To Host India For Bilateral Series, Delays Ireland Tour

Bangladesh Cricket Board postponed Ireland tour to host India national cricket team, risking fewer ODIs before 2027 World Cup qualification amid scheduling issues and uncertainty.

India vs Bangladeh (Image Credits:X)
India vs Bangladeh (Image Credits:X)

Published By: Shubham Madaan
Published: March 22, 2026 13:55:58 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Bangladesh Cricket Board Intends To Host India For Bilateral Series, Delays Ireland Tour

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has decided to postpone its scheduled tour of Cricket Ireland in September, as it aims to make room for a rescheduled white-ball series against India during that window.

According to reports, Ireland had already finalised its international calendar for the year and informed the BCB that accommodating the Bangladesh series later in 2026 would not be feasible. This led both boards to mutually agree on deferring the tour, with discussions now pointing toward a possible new window in 2027.

The decision stems from Bangladesh’s intent to host India for a previously postponed bilateral series. The Indian team is now expected to arrive on August 28, with the tour comprising three One Day Internationals followed by three T20 Internationals. As per the tentative schedule, the ODI matches are set for September 1, 3, and 6, while the T20I fixtures are planned for September 9, 12, and 13.

You Might Be Interested In

A BCB official confirmed that the board had approached Ireland to explore alternative dates within 2026, but logistical challenges and prior commitments made rescheduling impossible. Both sides have since agreed to revisit the tour at a later stage, likely in 2027.

This shift happens during a key phase for Bangladesh as they aim to build their standing in international cricket. The team rose to ninth in the ICC ODI rankings after winning a 2-1 series at home against Pakistan. Their 79 rating points put them just above the West Indies.

Bangladesh is scheduled to play New Zealand, Australia, India, and South Africa

Looking forward, Bangladesh has a demanding calendar ahead as they work to qualify for the 2027 ICC Cricket World Cup, which will take place in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia. To get direct entry, they must rank inside the top eight by March 31, 2027. Otherwise, teams will have to play in a qualifying event.

The Ireland trip was cancelled, so Bangladesh will likely host New Zealand, Australia, and India, as well as visit South Africa and Zimbabwe. Still, the India series remains unclear because it’s waiting on government approval from India due to diplomatic talks. Hard to ignore is how a further delay might limit their ODI fixtures before the qualification cutoff.

Also Read: IPL 2026 | ‘Couldn’t Sleep at Night….’: Varun Chakravarthy Sheds Light On Emotional Journey With KKR

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: bangladeshBCBbcciindiaIreland

RELATED News

IPL 2026: CSK’s ₹14.2 Crore Batter Wins MS Dhoni’s Trust With Explosive Nets Session — WATCH

IPL 2026: Rohit Sharma Promises Sixth Title for Mumbai Indians at The MIX Event With Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav — WATCH

IPL 2026: Captain Ishan Kishan Gets ‘Fiery’ Send-Off From SRH Teammate in Practice Match — WATCH

NZ vs SA 4th T20I Predicted XI, Wellington’s Pitch Report: How To Watch New Zealand vs South Africa Match Live In India?

EPL Results: Brighton Shock Liverpool to Dent Top-4 Hopes, Everton Thrash Chelsea 3-0; Fulham Beat Burnley, Leeds–Brentford Ends Goalless

LATEST NEWS

Bangladesh Cricket Board Intends To Host India For Bilateral Series, Delays Ireland Tour

AAI Apprentice Recruitment 2026: Last Chance to Apply for 133 Vacancies

Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6): Expected Release Date, Price In India, Map Details, Characters, Storyline, And Everything You Need To Know

‘Reverse Colonization’: Viral Video Shows An Indian Auto-Rickshaw Driving Through London Traffic As Commuters Stop To Stare, Internet Amazed | WATCH

RVUNL Technician Main Result 2026: Check Selection List and Next Steps

Hostel Warden Caught On Camera Brutally Beating Student With Stick At Vedic Institute In Ujjain; Netizens Spark Outrage After Video Goes Viral On Social Media | WATCH

Is IRGC In Charge Of Iran Now? Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei Remains Out Of Public Sight As CIA And Mossad Continue Their Search

JEE Main 2026: Check Revised Exam Dates And Download City Allotment Slip

Ustaad Bhagat Singh Box Office Collection Day 3: Pawan Kalyan Starrer Crosses Rs 50 Crore Mark Despite Eid Bonanza, Impacted by Dhurandhar 2 Storm

Who Are Neeraj Khandelwal And Sumit Gupta? CoinDCX Founders Face FIR Amid Impersonation Conspiracy Claims

Bangladesh Cricket Board Intends To Host India For Bilateral Series, Delays Ireland Tour

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Bangladesh Cricket Board Intends To Host India For Bilateral Series, Delays Ireland Tour

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Bangladesh Cricket Board Intends To Host India For Bilateral Series, Delays Ireland Tour
Bangladesh Cricket Board Intends To Host India For Bilateral Series, Delays Ireland Tour
Bangladesh Cricket Board Intends To Host India For Bilateral Series, Delays Ireland Tour
Bangladesh Cricket Board Intends To Host India For Bilateral Series, Delays Ireland Tour

QUICK LINKS