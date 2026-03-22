Bangladesh Cricket Board Intends To Host India For Bilateral Series, Delays Ireland Tour

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has decided to postpone its scheduled tour of Cricket Ireland in September, as it aims to make room for a rescheduled white-ball series against India during that window.

According to reports, Ireland had already finalised its international calendar for the year and informed the BCB that accommodating the Bangladesh series later in 2026 would not be feasible. This led both boards to mutually agree on deferring the tour, with discussions now pointing toward a possible new window in 2027.

The decision stems from Bangladesh’s intent to host India for a previously postponed bilateral series. The Indian team is now expected to arrive on August 28, with the tour comprising three One Day Internationals followed by three T20 Internationals. As per the tentative schedule, the ODI matches are set for September 1, 3, and 6, while the T20I fixtures are planned for September 9, 12, and 13.

🚨 BANGLADESH TOUR OF IRELAND POSTPONED 🚨 – Bangladesh vs Ireland series has been postponed due to busy schedule as BCB to host India in that window. [Cricbuzz] pic.twitter.com/MoMRb10oHj — Maina Singh (@Maina_Singhx77) March 22, 2026

A BCB official confirmed that the board had approached Ireland to explore alternative dates within 2026, but logistical challenges and prior commitments made rescheduling impossible. Both sides have since agreed to revisit the tour at a later stage, likely in 2027.

This shift happens during a key phase for Bangladesh as they aim to build their standing in international cricket. The team rose to ninth in the ICC ODI rankings after winning a 2-1 series at home against Pakistan. Their 79 rating points put them just above the West Indies.

Bangladesh is scheduled to play New Zealand, Australia, India, and South Africa

Looking forward, Bangladesh has a demanding calendar ahead as they work to qualify for the 2027 ICC Cricket World Cup, which will take place in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia. To get direct entry, they must rank inside the top eight by March 31, 2027. Otherwise, teams will have to play in a qualifying event.

The Ireland trip was cancelled, so Bangladesh will likely host New Zealand, Australia, and India, as well as visit South Africa and Zimbabwe. Still, the India series remains unclear because it’s waiting on government approval from India due to diplomatic talks. Hard to ignore is how a further delay might limit their ODI fixtures before the qualification cutoff.

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