Bangladesh to Tour Australia For Tests After 23 Years – Historic Return Confirmed

Bangladesh is set to tour Australia for a two-match test series. The series would mark their return to the country after 23 years for red-ball cricket. The 2023 World Test Champions announced the dates for the test matches to be held in Darwin and Mackay before the traditional Australian summer.

In 2003, when Bangladesh last played a test series on Australian soil, Marrara Stadium in Darwin hosted the first match. Interestingly, it was also the first test between the two sides. There have been six matches between the two countries, with the Australian team winning on each occasion.

Tough challenge ahead for Bangladesh

It is not a surprise that touring Australia has arguably been the toughest assignment for teams around the world. Particularly, Asian teams, barring India in recent times, have struggled massively down under. The contrasting conditions from what they are used to at home have been one of the major reasons behind the disappointing performances from the Asian teams.

Australia aims to increase its lead at the top of the WTC points table

The 2023 World Test Champions are currently placed at the top of the WTC points table following their 4-1 Ashes win over England at home. The two tests against Bangladesh would provide the hosts to increase their lead at the top of the table. Australia’s prowess at home, along with its positive record against Bangladesh, would put the hosts in a great position to win both matches.

Post the test series against Bangladesh, Australia would tour South Africa for three tests in October before a home series against New Zealand in December and January.

Australia vs Bangladesh Test Series Schedule

Australia will be hosting Bangladesh for two tests in August, ahead of their traditional summer window. The first test would be held from 13th to 17th August in Marrara Stadium, Darwin. The second test would be held from 22nd to 26th August in the Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay.



