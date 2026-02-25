LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Epstein latest news Bhakkar checkpost blast New Zealand vs Sri Lanka India Israel relations latest viral news donald trump india Anil Ambani Epstein files IND vs ZIM Akshat Pratap Singh BSNL Champai Soren latest news dalilah law Epstein latest news Bhakkar checkpost blast New Zealand vs Sri Lanka India Israel relations latest viral news donald trump india Anil Ambani Epstein files IND vs ZIM Akshat Pratap Singh BSNL Champai Soren latest news dalilah law Epstein latest news Bhakkar checkpost blast New Zealand vs Sri Lanka India Israel relations latest viral news donald trump india Anil Ambani Epstein files IND vs ZIM Akshat Pratap Singh BSNL Champai Soren latest news dalilah law Epstein latest news Bhakkar checkpost blast New Zealand vs Sri Lanka India Israel relations latest viral news donald trump india Anil Ambani Epstein files IND vs ZIM Akshat Pratap Singh BSNL Champai Soren latest news dalilah law
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Epstein latest news Bhakkar checkpost blast New Zealand vs Sri Lanka India Israel relations latest viral news donald trump india Anil Ambani Epstein files IND vs ZIM Akshat Pratap Singh BSNL Champai Soren latest news dalilah law Epstein latest news Bhakkar checkpost blast New Zealand vs Sri Lanka India Israel relations latest viral news donald trump india Anil Ambani Epstein files IND vs ZIM Akshat Pratap Singh BSNL Champai Soren latest news dalilah law Epstein latest news Bhakkar checkpost blast New Zealand vs Sri Lanka India Israel relations latest viral news donald trump india Anil Ambani Epstein files IND vs ZIM Akshat Pratap Singh BSNL Champai Soren latest news dalilah law Epstein latest news Bhakkar checkpost blast New Zealand vs Sri Lanka India Israel relations latest viral news donald trump india Anil Ambani Epstein files IND vs ZIM Akshat Pratap Singh BSNL Champai Soren latest news dalilah law
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Bangladesh to Tour Australia For Tests After 23 Years – Historic Return Confirmed

Bangladesh to Tour Australia For Tests After 23 Years – Historic Return Confirmed

Bangladesh is set to return to Australia after 23 years for test cricket as a two-match series is announced for August.

Australia will host Bangladesh for two tests in August 2026. Image Credit: X/@CricketAus
Australia will host Bangladesh for two tests in August 2026. Image Credit: X/@CricketAus

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: February 25, 2026 15:10:42 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Bangladesh to Tour Australia For Tests After 23 Years – Historic Return Confirmed

Bangladesh is set to tour Australia for a two-match test series. The series would mark their return to the country after 23 years for red-ball cricket. The 2023 World Test Champions announced the dates for the test matches to be held in Darwin and Mackay before the traditional Australian summer.

In 2003, when Bangladesh last played a test series on Australian soil, Marrara Stadium in Darwin hosted the first match. Interestingly, it was also the first test between the two sides. There have been six matches between the two countries, with the Australian team winning on each occasion. 

Tough challenge ahead for Bangladesh

It is not a surprise that touring Australia has arguably been the toughest assignment for teams around the world. Particularly, Asian teams, barring India in recent times, have struggled massively down under. The contrasting conditions from what they are used to at home have been one of the major reasons behind the disappointing performances from the Asian teams.

You Might Be Interested In

Australia aims to increase its lead at the top of the WTC points table

The 2023 World Test Champions are currently placed at the top of the WTC points table following their 4-1 Ashes win over England at home. The two tests against Bangladesh would provide the hosts to increase their lead at the top of the table. Australia’s prowess at home, along with its positive record against Bangladesh, would put the hosts in a great position to win both matches. 

Post the test series against Bangladesh, Australia would tour South Africa for three tests in October before a home series against New Zealand in December and January.

Australia vs Bangladesh Test Series Schedule



Australia will be hosting Bangladesh for two tests in August, ahead of their traditional summer window. The first test would be held from 13th to 17th August in Marrara Stadium, Darwin. The second test would be held from 22nd to 26th August in the Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay.

Also Read: T20 World Cup 2026: Pakistan Still Alive! How They Can Qualify For Semifinals After England Defeat in Super 8 Clash

First published on: Feb 25, 2026 3:10 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: australiaAustralia vs Bangladeshbangladeshsouth africatest cricketWorld Test Championshipwtc

RELATED News

NZ vs SL, T20 World Cup 2026: New Zealand Beat Sri Lanka By 61 Runs To Knock Out Co-Hosts, Keep Semis Hopes Alive

Delhi Court Flags Extortion! Orders Shikhar Dhawan’s Ex-Wife Aesha Mukherji to Refund Rs 5.7 Crore

SL vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2026: New Zealand Create History, Shatter 16-Year-Old World Record; Set New Benchmark

Turkish Footballer Performs Miracle CPR to Save Injured Seagull Mid-Match: WATCH Viral Video

T20 World Cup 2026: Babar Azam Told To Quit T20 Cricket To Save Career- Here’s Why

LATEST NEWS

Tamanna Baloch Viral MMS: Truth Behind Leaked Private Video Of Pakistani TikToker That Has Shocked The Internet

Trump Imposes Fresh Set Of Sanctions On Iran Targeting Individuals, Entities And Tankers Ahead Of Geneva Talks

Who Is Larry Summers? Epstein Files Fallout Forces Former Treasury Secretary And Harvard Professor To Step Down

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2026 Live: How To Watch, What To Expect And Biggest Announcements

Sex Toys, Women’s Nudes On Walls And Red Room With A Massage Table: What Newly Released Photos Reveal Inside Jeffrey Epstein’s Paris Apartment

Suicide Bomber Kills Four Policemen In Pakistan’s Punjab, Horrific Visuals Caught On Viral CCTV Footage

‘Born On The Same Day India Formally Recognised Israel’: PM Narendra Modi Addresses Israeli Parliament While Receiving Knesset’s Highest Honour

Resident Evil Requiem Earns High Scores On PS5 And Switch 2, Receives Strong Reviews Ahead Of Launch

Shehzad Poonawalla Takes A Sharp Jibe On Congress Over ‘Shirtless’ AI Summit Protest, Calls It ‘Anti-India Naked Congress’

Who Is Laiba Khan? Inside the Sudden Second Marriage Rumours Of The Karachi Star Everyone Is Talking About

Bangladesh to Tour Australia For Tests After 23 Years – Historic Return Confirmed

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Bangladesh to Tour Australia For Tests After 23 Years – Historic Return Confirmed

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Bangladesh to Tour Australia For Tests After 23 Years – Historic Return Confirmed
Bangladesh to Tour Australia For Tests After 23 Years – Historic Return Confirmed
Bangladesh to Tour Australia For Tests After 23 Years – Historic Return Confirmed
Bangladesh to Tour Australia For Tests After 23 Years – Historic Return Confirmed

QUICK LINKS