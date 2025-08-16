LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Barcelona Earn 11 Million Euros as Sporting CP Finalize Full Ownership of Trincao

Barcelona has earned 11 million Euros after Sporting CP purchased the remaining 50 percent rights of Francisco Trincão. This deal ends Barça’s stake in the player and provides a financial boost as the club works toward Fair Play compliance. The sale adds to a profitable summer of outgoing deals.

Published By: Karan Singh Rathod
Published: August 16, 2025 14:47:00 IST

Sporting CP has officially completed the purchase of the remaining 50 percent economic rights of Francisco Trincão from FC Barcelona. The Portuguese club confirmed the deal in a statement, paying 11 million Euros to take full control of the 24-year-old winger, who originally joined Sporting on a permanent deal in 2022.

Barcelona had sold Trincão to Sporting for 10 million Euros two years ago but retained 50 percent of his rights and included a buyback clause. The clause allowed Barça to re-sign him for 15 million Euros in 2023, 17.5 million Euros in 2024, or 20 million Euros in 2025. With this latest sale, those rights and clauses are now nullified.

Barcelona Banks 11 Million Euros Windfall

Sporting’s latest move provides Barcelona with a timely financial boost. The 11 million Euros payment comes with no intermediary fees involved, meaning the entire amount goes directly to the club. Sporting now fully owns Trincão’s rights, ending Barcelona’s stake in the player.

This revenue arrives at a crucial moment, as Barcelona continues efforts to meet La Liga’s 1:1 Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations. Every influx of cash helps the Catalan club as it works to regain full financial flexibility ahead of the new season.

Trincao Deal Adds to Summer Profit Streak

While Trincão did not have a lasting impact at Camp Nou, his transfer has continued to benefit the club financially. The 11 million Euros earned adds to a growing list of outgoing deals this summer involving former Barça players.

Other transactions, such as sell-on clauses for Jean-Clair Todibo and Álex Collado, have brought additional income. These small but valuable moves help strengthen Barcelona’s financial position and provide more room for summer operations.

Looking Ahead

Barcelona now shifts focus to new signings and player registrations, with financial breathing room gradually improving. As the club continues to offload assets and optimize revenue streams, each strategic sale edges them closer to full compliance with La Liga’s financial rules.

Tags: Barcelona, Francisco Trincao

