BBL: Babar Azam's Dismal Run Continues After He Gets Dismissed For 1 Against Brisbane Heat | WATCH

BBL: Babar Azam's Dismal Run Continues After He Gets Dismissed For 1 Against Brisbane Heat | WATCH

Babar Azam was dismissed for 1 off 7 deliveries after being caught by Max Bryant off Xavier Bartlett during the Big Bash league clash

Babar Azam. (Photo Credits: Screengrab)
Babar Azam. (Photo Credits: Screengrab)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: January 18, 2026 18:17:10 IST

BBL: Babar Azam’s Dismal Run Continues After He Gets Dismissed For 1 Against Brisbane Heat | WATCH

Babar Azam’s dismal show continued in the Big Bash League (BBL) after he was undone for 1 off 7 deliveries against Brisbane Heat. The right-hander closed the face of the bat early on a fuller delivery from Xavier Bartlett which took a leading edge and was caught by Max Bryant.

Later, the Sydney Sixers once again rode on Steve Smith’s aggressive half-century and Sam Curran’s brisk knock of 53* off 27 to chase down 172 in 18.4 overs. Lachlan Shaw also chipped in with 17 off 12. 

Earlier, the Heat put up 171/9 in 20 overs. Nathan McSweeney remained unbeaten at 69 off 54 while Michael Neser struck 35 off 14. Mitchell Starc was the pick of the bowlers as he bagged four for 35 off 4 overs. 







When Steve Smith Denied Single To Babar Azam During Sydney Thunder Game

Steve Smith and Babar Azam opened the innings for Sixers and during one over Steve Smith denied a single to Babar Azam to retain the strike. The social media users quickly took notice of it and reacted.

Steve Smith hammered a hundred at a strike-rate of 238.10 for Sydney Sixers against Sydney Thunder during the Big Bash League fixture in Sydney. His opening partner Babar Azam got to 47 in 39 deliveries.



The Thunder had handed a target of 190 to the Sixers and they responded well. Openers Smith and Babar stitched a partnership of 141 runs for the first wicket in just 12.1 overs. While Smith continued his brisk batting, Babar got dismissed for 47 off 39. He smashed Ryan Hadley for 32 in an over – the costliest over ever in BBL history.

The side then lost wickets regularly before Lachlan Shaw and Jack Edwards made sure that there were no more fall of wickets and took the side over the line by 5 wickets.

First published on: Jan 18, 2026 6:17 PM IST
BBL: Babar Azam’s Dismal Run Continues After He Gets Dismissed For 1 Against Brisbane Heat | WATCH

BBL: Babar Azam’s Dismal Run Continues After He Gets Dismissed For 1 Against Brisbane Heat | WATCH

