Home > Sports > WATCH: Shan Masood's Team Fails To Chase 40; 232-Year-Old First-Class Record Broken

WATCH: Shan Masood’s Team Fails To Chase 40; 232-Year-Old First-Class Record Broken

A 232-year old record has been broken in Karachi, where Pakistan TV (PTV) pulled off the lowest successful defence in the history of first-class cricket.

PTV defended 39 against SNGPL to win the President's Trophy match in Karachi. (Photo Credits: Screengrab)
PTV defended 39 against SNGPL to win the President's Trophy match in Karachi. (Photo Credits: Screengrab)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: January 18, 2026 16:13:01 IST

WATCH: Shan Masood's Team Fails To Chase 40; 232-Year-Old First-Class Record Broken

It was a bowlers day out in one of the matches in Pakistan’s First-Class cricket after a team failed to chase a target of 40 runs. Pakistan TV (PTV) pulled off the lowest successful defence in the history of first-class cricket, breaking a 232-year-old record.

The side defended 39 against Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) to win the President’s Trophy match in Karachi. The record was earlier held by Oldfield, who defended 41 against MCC at Lord’s Cricket Ground, winning by six runs, way back in 1794, according to ESPNCricinfo.

Ali Usman returned with figures of 6/9 while the remaining four wickets were scalped by pacer Amad Butt.





Pakistan captain Shan Masood was undone for 0 in 2 deliveries. Saifullah Bangash top-scored with 14. The clash had been a low-scoring one. PTV scored 166 in the first innings while SNGPL replied with 238 after Saifullah Bangash hit 71.



Later, PTV were bundled out for 111 after Shehzad Gul picked up 5 wickets. But the side was able to defend the small target.

Also Read: When Will Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Play International Cricket Again After The IND vs NZ 3rd ODI?

First published on: Jan 18, 2026 4:13 PM IST
Tags: pakistan cricketPCBshan-masood

WATCH: Shan Masood’s Team Fails To Chase 40; 232-Year-Old First-Class Record Broken

