WATCH: Shan Masood’s Team Fails To Chase 40; 232-Year-Old First-Class Record Broken

It was a bowlers day out in one of the matches in Pakistan’s First-Class cricket after a team failed to chase a target of 40 runs. Pakistan TV (PTV) pulled off the lowest successful defence in the history of first-class cricket, breaking a 232-year-old record.

The side defended 39 against Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) to win the President’s Trophy match in Karachi. The record was earlier held by Oldfield, who defended 41 against MCC at Lord’s Cricket Ground, winning by six runs, way back in 1794, according to ESPNCricinfo.

🚨 HISTORY MADE AT NATIONAL BANK STADIUM, KARACHI 🏏

PTV defend just 4️⃣0️⃣ runs 🆚 SNGPL – the smallest target ever successfully defended in first-class cricket, breaking a record set by Oldfield against MCC in 1794! 🤯







Ali Usman returned with figures of 6/9 while the remaining four wickets were scalped by pacer Amad Butt.

Team PTV rewrites the record books with an unbelievable feat—defending a mere 40 runs against SNGPL to create a world record! 🔥

Team PTV rewrites the record books with an unbelievable feat—defending a mere 40 runs against SNGPL to create a world record! 🔥

A truly extraordinary achievement and a moment of pride for everyone. Heartiest congratulations to the entire squad for this historic performance.







Lowest targets defended in First-Class cricket: 40 – PTV vs SNGPL (Today)

41 – MCC vs Oldfield (1774)

42 – Border vs Eastern Province (1947)

44 – Kent and Sussex vs England (1856)

49 – Sussex vs Kent (1825) pic.twitter.com/glXJWTCqEu — Abdul Rehman Yaseen (@Aryaseen5911) January 17, 2026







Pakistan captain Shan Masood was undone for 0 in 2 deliveries. Saifullah Bangash top-scored with 14. The clash had been a low-scoring one. PTV scored 166 in the first innings while SNGPL replied with 238 after Saifullah Bangash hit 71.

Muhammad Wasim celebrates with the team as PTV secures a sensational win, defending 40 runs against SNGPL 🏏🔥







Later, PTV were bundled out for 111 after Shehzad Gul picked up 5 wickets. But the side was able to defend the small target.

