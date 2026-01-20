LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Who Is Mahli Beardman? 20-Year-Old Bowler Who Scalped Steve Smith's Wicket During BBL Clash

Who Is Mahli Beardman? 20-Year-Old Bowler Who Scalped Steve Smith’s Wicket During BBL Clash

Mahli Beardman picked up three wickets including the dismissal of Steve Smith during the Big Bash league fixture between Perth Scorchers and Sydney Sixers.

Mahli Beardman. (Photo Credits: X)
Mahli Beardman. (Photo Credits: X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Last updated: January 20, 2026 18:49:55 IST

Who Is Mahli Beardman? 20-Year-Old Bowler Who Scalped Steve Smith’s Wicket During BBL Clash

Mahli Beardman made headlines with a stunning show with the ball during the Big Bash League clash between Sydney Sixers and Perth Scorchers. The pacer scalped three wickets for Scorchers as the side bundled out the Sixers for 99 while defending 147. 

The Sydney Sixers started off in a disappointing manner and lost Babar Azam for 0 on the very second ball of the innings. The side kept losing wickets at regular intervals and were eventually bowled out. While Smith got 37 off 24, his efforts weren’t enough to take the team over the line. 

Beardman scalped important wickets of Smith, Josh Phillippe and captain Moises Henriques. He returned with bowling figures of 3/20 in three overs. 



Who Is Mahli Beardman?

Mahli Beardman is a fast bowler who has played for Australia U19 and Perth Scorchers. In 6 List A matches, Mahli Beardman has picked 14 wickets while has 14 scalps to his name in the BBL.

The youngster was a part of the Australian team that won the U19 World Cup in South Africa. In six matches, he picked up 10 wickets at an economy rate of 2.77. But it was in the final against India at Willowmoore Park in Benoni that made the difference.



Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers

Babar Azam made headlines during the Big Bash League (BBL ) match between Sydney Sixers and Perth Scorchers with his fielding after he grabbed on to a brilliant catch stationed at point position to send Cooper Connolly back in the hut for 8 off 11. Conolly slashed one hard after Ben Manenti bowled it way outside off but Babar Azam dived on to his left and took a brilliant catch.



The Perth Scorchers started off the proceedings after suffering an early blow as Mitchell Marsh departed for 5 off 7. While the Scorchers lost wickets regularly, Finn Allen played a handy knock of 49 off 30. Captain Ashton Turner chipped in with 29 off 21 while Jhye Richardson got 20 off 18 as the Perth team was restricted to 147/9 in 20 overs.

First published on: Jan 20, 2026 6:16 PM IST
QUICK LINKS