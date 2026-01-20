LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Abhay Kumar ali khamenei ChatGPT murder Jana Nayagan Greenland and Canada bcci Deepak U Champagne prices K Ramachandra Rao Abhay Kumar ali khamenei ChatGPT murder Jana Nayagan Greenland and Canada bcci Deepak U Champagne prices K Ramachandra Rao Abhay Kumar ali khamenei ChatGPT murder Jana Nayagan Greenland and Canada bcci Deepak U Champagne prices K Ramachandra Rao Abhay Kumar ali khamenei ChatGPT murder Jana Nayagan Greenland and Canada bcci Deepak U Champagne prices K Ramachandra Rao
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Abhay Kumar ali khamenei ChatGPT murder Jana Nayagan Greenland and Canada bcci Deepak U Champagne prices K Ramachandra Rao Abhay Kumar ali khamenei ChatGPT murder Jana Nayagan Greenland and Canada bcci Deepak U Champagne prices K Ramachandra Rao Abhay Kumar ali khamenei ChatGPT murder Jana Nayagan Greenland and Canada bcci Deepak U Champagne prices K Ramachandra Rao Abhay Kumar ali khamenei ChatGPT murder Jana Nayagan Greenland and Canada bcci Deepak U Champagne prices K Ramachandra Rao
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > BBL: Babar Azam Takes A Blinder During The Clash Against Perth Scorchers, Gets Out For 0 Later | WATCH

BBL: Babar Azam Takes A Blinder During The Clash Against Perth Scorchers, Gets Out For 0 Later | WATCH

Babar Azam took a brilliant catch during the BBL contest against Perth Scorchers but was then dismissed for a 0 during the chase

Babar Azam takes a brilliant catch. (Photo Credits: Screengrab)
Babar Azam takes a brilliant catch. (Photo Credits: Screengrab)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: January 20, 2026 16:31:38 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

BBL: Babar Azam Takes A Blinder During The Clash Against Perth Scorchers, Gets Out For 0 Later | WATCH

You Might Be Interested In

Babar Azam made headlines during the Big Bash League (BBL ) match between Sydney Sixers and Perth Scorchers with his fielding after he grabbed on to a brilliant catch stationed at point position to send Cooper Connolly back in the hut for 8 off 11. Conolly slashed one hard after Ben Manenti bowled it way outside off but Babar Azam dived on to his left and took a brilliant catch.

The Perth Scorchers started off the proceedings after suffering an early blow as Mitchell Marsh departed for 5 off 7. While the Scorchers lost wickets regularly, Finn Allen played a handy knock of 49 off 30. Captain Ashton Turner chipped in with 29 off 21 while Jhye Richardson got 20 off 18 as the Perth team was restricted to 147/9 in 20 overs.

You Might Be Interested In



Mitchell Starc, Ben Dwarshuis and Jack Edwards scalped two wickets each.

Later, the Sixers too lost early wickets and were reduced to 23/3 in 5 overs. Babar’s struggles with the bat continued as he was undone for 0 off 2 after getting stumped out of Connolly. Sydney Sixers then lost wicket-keeper batter Josh Philippe and captain Moises Henriques in quick successions. 



Both the sides have qualified for the playoffs.

Earlier, Babar’s reaction after being denied single from Smith during the clash against Sydney Thunder had gone viral. The social media users quickly took notice of it and reacted.

Steve Smith hammered a hundred at a strike-rate of 238.10 for Sydney Sixers against Sydney Thunder during the Big Bash League fixture in Sydney. His opening partner Babar Azam got to 47 in 39 deliveries.The Thunder had handed a target of 190 to the Sixers and they responded well. 

Openers Smith and Babar stitched a partnership of 141 runs for the first wicket in just 12.1 overs. While Smith continued his brisk batting, Babar got dismissed for 47 off 39. He smashed Ryan Hadley for 32 in an over – the costliest over ever in BBL history.

The side then lost wickets regularly before Lachlan Shaw and Jack Edwards made sure that there were no more fall of wickets and took the side over the line by 5 wickets.

Also Read: Babar Azam’s Dismal Run Continues After He Gets Dismissed For 1 Against Brisbane Heat | WATCH

First published on: Jan 20, 2026 4:31 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: babar azamBBL

RELATED News

IND Vs NZ: Suryakumar Yadav In Focus As India Begin T20 World Cup 2026 Preparations Vs New Zealand

Pakistan To Pull Out Of T20 World Cup 2026 Amid India-Bangladesh Tension? PCB’s Latest Statement Stuns Fans

From ₹7 Crore To ₹4 Crore: Are Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Facing a Massive Pay Cut And Category Shift By BCCI?

‘Players Actually Need That Security, That Clarity’: Ajinkya Rahane Delivers Strong Message To Gautam Gambhir After India’s Shock Home Defeat To New Zealand

Mohsin Naqvi Backs Bangladesh, Asks Pakistan Squad To Halt T20 World Cup 2026 Preparations Over India Match Dispute

LATEST NEWS

Who Owns The Construction Site Where Yuvraj Mehta Drowned? Builder Abhay Kumar Arrested, Probe Widens In Noida Techie’s Death Case

ICSI CSEET January 2026 Result OUT: Here’s How To Check Scorecard, Direct Link And Important Details

When Is Redmi Turbo Max 5 Launching In India? Smartphone With World’s First Dimensity 9500s Chipset Debuts With Massive 9000mAh Battery, Check Price Here

‘Your Hands Are Stained With Blood’: Iran’s Exiled Prince Reza Pahlavi’s Big Warning To Ali Khamenei After Deadly Protests, Threatens Him With Nazi-Like Nuremberg Trial

Donald Trump Rages at Tim Walz, Calls Him a ‘Corrupt Politician’; Labels Minnesota Church Stormers ‘Insurrectionists’

Elon Musk Vs Sam Altman: Tesla Boss Dubs ChatGPT ‘Diabolical’ Amid Lawsuit That OpenAI Drove Man To Commit Murder-Suicide

‘What Is Her Body Language’: After Sharmila Tagore, Supreme Court Slams Maneka Gandhi Over Criticism Of Its Orders On Stray Dogs

BBL: Babar Azam Takes A Blinder During The Clash Against Perth Scorchers, Gets Out For 0 Later | WATCH

Assam Violence: Villagers Kill Youth On Suspicion Of ‘Cattle Theft’, Mayhem Erupts As Two Killed In Mob Violence, Internet Shut Down

WATCH: Viral Video Of Women Queuing Up At 4 AM To Buy Mysore Silk Sarees; Crowd Frenzy Catches Millions Of Views

BBL: Babar Azam Takes A Blinder During The Clash Against Perth Scorchers, Gets Out For 0 Later | WATCH

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

BBL: Babar Azam Takes A Blinder During The Clash Against Perth Scorchers, Gets Out For 0 Later | WATCH

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

BBL: Babar Azam Takes A Blinder During The Clash Against Perth Scorchers, Gets Out For 0 Later | WATCH
BBL: Babar Azam Takes A Blinder During The Clash Against Perth Scorchers, Gets Out For 0 Later | WATCH
BBL: Babar Azam Takes A Blinder During The Clash Against Perth Scorchers, Gets Out For 0 Later | WATCH
BBL: Babar Azam Takes A Blinder During The Clash Against Perth Scorchers, Gets Out For 0 Later | WATCH

QUICK LINKS