BBL: Babar Azam Takes A Blinder During The Clash Against Perth Scorchers, Gets Out For 0 Later | WATCH

Babar Azam made headlines during the Big Bash League (BBL ) match between Sydney Sixers and Perth Scorchers with his fielding after he grabbed on to a brilliant catch stationed at point position to send Cooper Connolly back in the hut for 8 off 11. Conolly slashed one hard after Ben Manenti bowled it way outside off but Babar Azam dived on to his left and took a brilliant catch.

The Perth Scorchers started off the proceedings after suffering an early blow as Mitchell Marsh departed for 5 off 7. While the Scorchers lost wickets regularly, Finn Allen played a handy knock of 49 off 30. Captain Ashton Turner chipped in with 29 off 21 while Jhye Richardson got 20 off 18 as the Perth team was restricted to 147/9 in 20 overs.

"Good catch from Babar!" Ben Manenti takes a wicket with his second ball, and Cooper Connolly is gone.







Mitchell Starc, Ben Dwarshuis and Jack Edwards scalped two wickets each.

Later, the Sixers too lost early wickets and were reduced to 23/3 in 5 overs. Babar’s struggles with the bat continued as he was undone for 0 off 2 after getting stumped out of Connolly. Sydney Sixers then lost wicket-keeper batter Josh Philippe and captain Moises Henriques in quick successions.

It's a duck for Babar Azam 😳 HUGE call from the third umpire.







Both the sides have qualified for the playoffs.

Earlier, Babar’s reaction after being denied single from Smith during the clash against Sydney Thunder had gone viral. The social media users quickly took notice of it and reacted.

Steve Smith hammered a hundred at a strike-rate of 238.10 for Sydney Sixers against Sydney Thunder during the Big Bash League fixture in Sydney. His opening partner Babar Azam got to 47 in 39 deliveries.The Thunder had handed a target of 190 to the Sixers and they responded well.

Openers Smith and Babar stitched a partnership of 141 runs for the first wicket in just 12.1 overs. While Smith continued his brisk batting, Babar got dismissed for 47 off 39. He smashed Ryan Hadley for 32 in an over – the costliest over ever in BBL history.

The side then lost wickets regularly before Lachlan Shaw and Jack Edwards made sure that there were no more fall of wickets and took the side over the line by 5 wickets.

