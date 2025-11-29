LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Ajit Agarkar Cyclone Ditwah anthony albanese Nandika Dwivedi cyclone A320 fleet update Blind T20 World Cup donald trump Ajit Agarkar Cyclone Ditwah anthony albanese Nandika Dwivedi cyclone A320 fleet update Blind T20 World Cup donald trump Ajit Agarkar Cyclone Ditwah anthony albanese Nandika Dwivedi cyclone A320 fleet update Blind T20 World Cup donald trump Ajit Agarkar Cyclone Ditwah anthony albanese Nandika Dwivedi cyclone A320 fleet update Blind T20 World Cup
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Ajit Agarkar Cyclone Ditwah anthony albanese Nandika Dwivedi cyclone A320 fleet update Blind T20 World Cup donald trump Ajit Agarkar Cyclone Ditwah anthony albanese Nandika Dwivedi cyclone A320 fleet update Blind T20 World Cup donald trump Ajit Agarkar Cyclone Ditwah anthony albanese Nandika Dwivedi cyclone A320 fleet update Blind T20 World Cup donald trump Ajit Agarkar Cyclone Ditwah anthony albanese Nandika Dwivedi cyclone A320 fleet update Blind T20 World Cup
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > BCCI Summons, Ajit Agarkar, Gautam Gambhir; Crucial Meeting To Discuss Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli

BCCI Summons, Ajit Agarkar, Gautam Gambhir; Crucial Meeting To Discuss Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli

The BCCI is set to hold a crucial meeting to define the ODI roles of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Head coach Gautam Gambhir and chief selector Ajit Agarkar will join discussions in Ahmedabad after the third ODI against South Africa. The focus is on clarifying expectations and preparing for the 2027 ODI World Cup.

BCCI to decide Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli’s ODI roles post-South Africa series ahead of 2027 World Cup. Photo: ANI.
BCCI to decide Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli’s ODI roles post-South Africa series ahead of 2027 World Cup. Photo: ANI.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: November 29, 2025 15:32:37 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

BCCI Summons, Ajit Agarkar, Gautam Gambhir; Crucial Meeting To Discuss Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is set to host a high-stakes meeting between team management and selectors to provide clarity on the future of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in the Indian ODI setup. The meeting is expected to take place in Ahmedabad after the third ODI between India and South Africa in Visakhapatnam next week.

Gautam Gambhir, Ajit Agarkar Summoned By BCCI

According to a report by The Times of India, top BCCI officials, India head coach Gautam Gambhir, and chief selector Ajit Agarkar are slated to attend the discussions. The focus will be on defining the roles of Rohit and Kohli in ODIs, as well as planning for the 2027 ODI World Cup, given that both players have retired from Test and T20I cricket.

“It is very important that players of Rohit and Kohli’s stature are given clarity about what is expected of them and how the current management views their roles. They can’t just be playing with uncertainty,” Times of India reported, citing a BCCI source.

Also Read: Will Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli Play 2027 World Cup? India Coach Provides Big Update

Why Is BCCI Concerned About Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli 

The BCCI is reportedly also assessing potential backup options for Rohit and Kohli, should the need arise. While neither player has suggested retiring before the 2027 ODI World Cup, officials are concerned about gaps in their schedules and their ability to regain form at the start of series.

This concern was highlighted during India’s recent ODI series in Australia, where both Rohit and Kohli appeared rusty in the first two matches. By the time they settled in, India had already lost the series.

“They did score runs in the third ODI in Australia. But the series was already lost, and the match was set up by the bowlers in the first innings. They looked rusty in the first two matches. One can’t afford that in every series,” the source added.

Role Clarity for Rohit Sharma, Domestic Cricket For Kohli, Rohit

Rohit Sharma may be advised to continue his aggressive batting approach, as seen during the 2023 ODI World Cup and the 2025 Champions Trophy. In the October ODIs in Australia, he adopted a cautious approach, possibly due to uncertainty over his role.

“It is expected that he continues to lead by example as a fearless batter at the top of the order. The conditions were tough in Australia, but it did look like he was avoiding taking risks. Both are expected to lead the batting to make it easier for the rest of the younger batters around them,” BCCI sources said.

The report also noted that the BCCI had wanted both Rohit and Kohli to play cricket in England during the summer before the ODIs in Australia, but that plan did not materialize. Officials could now consider giving them match practice in the upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy next month.

Also Read: IPL 2026 Auction: Mumbai Indians Likely to Target These 3 Players for Key Positions; Check Their Base Prices

First published on: Nov 29, 2025 3:32 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Ajit AgarkarbcciCricket newsgautam gambhirhome-hero-pos-6rohit sharmasports newsvirat kohli’

RELATED News

EXCLUSIVE | Historic Win: Captain Deepika on India’s First Blind T20 World Cup Triumph, Dedicates Win Against Pakistan to Indian Soldiers

Will Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli Play 2027 World Cup? India Coach Provides Big Update

After Virat Kohli’s RCB, This IPL Team Likely Up For Sale, Reason Is…

From Kapil Dev To Sunil Gavaskar, Iconic Sports Personalities Who Tried Their Hand At Acting, Check Full List

India To Lock Horns With Pakistan On December 14 In U19 Asia Cup

LATEST NEWS

BCCI Summons, Ajit Agarkar, Gautam Gambhir; Crucial Meeting To Discuss Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli

Check These Top 10 National Parks In India For A Perfect Tiger Safari Tour This December

Eko Malayalam Movie: Meet the Cast and Makers Behind This Experimental Malayalam Drama

27-Year-Old Delhi Man Shot Dead In Shahdara Just Minutes Before Birthday, Killer Still At Large

Atharv Singh Highlights Role of Policy Convenings in Strengthening Modern Democracies

Café du Jardin Debuts at Asita Park: L’Opéra and DDA Introduce Delhi’s First Riverside French Outdoor Café

What Is Operation Sagar Bandhu? India Sends Emergency Aid To Sri Lanka As Cyclone Ditwah Kills Over 120

UPS Deadline Nears: Last Date November 30- Should You Switch From NPS? Know Benefits & How to Switch

Would You Spend ₹44,990 On Headphones? Sennheiser HDB 630 Wireless Launched In India With 60-Hour Battery, Premium Sound

December 2025 Calendar: Complete Holiday List to Plan Your Winter Vacations

BCCI Summons, Ajit Agarkar, Gautam Gambhir; Crucial Meeting To Discuss Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

BCCI Summons, Ajit Agarkar, Gautam Gambhir; Crucial Meeting To Discuss Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

BCCI Summons, Ajit Agarkar, Gautam Gambhir; Crucial Meeting To Discuss Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli
BCCI Summons, Ajit Agarkar, Gautam Gambhir; Crucial Meeting To Discuss Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli
BCCI Summons, Ajit Agarkar, Gautam Gambhir; Crucial Meeting To Discuss Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli
BCCI Summons, Ajit Agarkar, Gautam Gambhir; Crucial Meeting To Discuss Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli

QUICK LINKS