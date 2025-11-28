LIVE TV
Home > Sports > IPL 2026 Auction: Mumbai Indians Likely to Target These 3 Players for Key Positions; Check Their Base Prices

MI enter the IPL 2026 auction with gaps in pace and spin, likely targeting Matt Henry, Tanush Kotian, and Auqib Nabi for balance.

Published: November 28, 2025 16:58:57 IST

The Mumbai Indians (MI) will start their IPL 2026 mini-auction adventure on December 16 in Abu Dhabi with a small budget of ₹2.75 crore and just a few open spots since they have shortlisted 18 players, including big names like Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, and Suryakumar Yadav, among the retentions. The release of Reece Topley, Lizaad Williams, and Vignesh Puthur, though, has created overseas pace and spin options. The franchise will have to scout for the best players to build a strong bench of domestic players for testing their overseas players. 

 

Released Players Expose Weaknesses

Mumbai Indians released players like Mujeeb Ur Rahman (spinner), Reece Topley (overseas pacer), Lizaad Williams (overseas pacer), Vignesh Puthur (spinner), and others like Karn Sharma, creating voids in the fast bowling unit supporting Bumrah, and the spin department behind Mitchell Santner. Instead, Thakur and Sherfane Rutherford were traded in, but the two major overseas positions are still vacant. The plan is to acquire players that specifically fit the roles rather than going for big names. 

 

Top 3 Targets for Crucial Replacements

Matt Henry (Overseas Pacer)

The New Zealand left-arm bowler will give MI a controlled opening and skilful death overs at low cost, thus solving the problem of Topley’s exit. 

 

Tanush Kotian (Indian Spin All-Rounder)

A talented young spinner who can control the game with his calmness and also provide batting depth, making him an excellent replacement for Puthur or Mujeeb. 

 

Auqib Nabi (Indian Pacer)

The left-arm fast bowler from Jammu & Kashmir, who was on MI’s trial list, is well-suited to be Arjun Tendulkar’s successor with his ability to move the ball and low cost for the powerplay breakthrough.   

 

MI’s disciplined approach is aimed at strengthening the balance without overspending and is looking for a top-four finish.

First published on: Nov 28, 2025 4:58 PM IST
QUICK LINKS